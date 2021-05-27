Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash

Unlike my spirits, it turns out that my arm is in fact broken. My crash in Nove Mesto was a little harder than I thought and resulted in a non-displaced fracture of my ulna. The good news is I can still train comfortably on the road with this splint but am making sure to be cautious and allow it to heal as quickly as possible. I am so grateful to the team around me for helping manage this injury and keep me charging forward, but a special thanks to Emily Kraus, Everathlete, Jim Miller and my fam — Kate Courtney - Instagram

Kate Courtney has broken her arm following a crash during the second round of the XC World Cup in Nove Mesto.The last round of this year's XC World Cup was a tough one for Kate Courtney with a small crash early in the race and multiple mechanical issues. After arriving back home she has now found out that the crash was a little harder than she first fought.Kate has announced on social media that her arm is broken following the fall with a non-displaced fracture of her ulna, a bone found in the forearm. While she can't get up to her usual mid-season training Kate does say that she can still carefully go out for rides on her road bike while the bone heals.We have reached out to Kate and will update this article with more information and whether she will be able to still compete at the Olympics as we hear it. We're wishing Kate a speedy recovery and hope to see her back racing soon.