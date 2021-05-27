Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash

May 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Kate Courtney has broken her arm following a crash during the second round of the XC World Cup in Nove Mesto.

The last round of this year's XC World Cup was a tough one for Kate Courtney with a small crash early in the race and multiple mechanical issues. After arriving back home she has now found out that the crash was a little harder than she first fought.

Kate has announced on social media that her arm is broken following the fall with a non-displaced fracture of her ulna, a bone found in the forearm. While she can't get up to her usual mid-season training Kate does say that she can still carefully go out for rides on her road bike while the bone heals.

bigquotesUnlike my spirits, it turns out that my arm is in fact broken. My crash in Nove Mesto was a little harder than I thought and resulted in a non-displaced fracture of my ulna. The good news is I can still train comfortably on the road with this splint but am making sure to be cautious and allow it to heal as quickly as possible. I am so grateful to the team around me for helping manage this injury and keep me charging forward, but a special thanks to Emily Kraus, Everathlete, Jim Miller and my fam Kate Courtney - Instagram


We have reached out to Kate and will update this article with more information and whether she will be able to still compete at the Olympics as we hear it. We're wishing Kate a speedy recovery and hope to see her back racing soon.

42 Comments

  • 64 4
 She breaks her arm and still finishes the race! You got to love how driven and tough she is! Hope it's all good for the Olympics.
  • 11 77
flag nvranka (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 She didn’t even know it was broken / what exactly did you expect her to do? Cry and walk off?
  • 35 3
 @nvranka: I've broken my arm a few times. Even with a slight hairline fracture that is exactly what I did cry and walk off. One of the breaks was on a Walmart mtb as a kid and I didn't touch bikes again until 20 years later.
  • 10 1
 @nvranka: let’s face it, if you realised it you would do the exact same.
  • 3 0
 Ealing vibes!
  • 4 0
 @nvranka: well we did the see the current world champ quit the short track with what turned out to be no injury, so a crash harsh enough to break an arm could probably cause many people to “cry and walk off”.
  • 3 0
 @nvranka: I presume that it really really hurt though! I broke my wrist playing rugby (a long time ago) and carried on playing until I was sent off as it had swollen to about the size of the ball after a few minutes. I might have been able to ride for a bit but certainly wouldn't have finished a bike race. Nails...
  • 56 1
 I was impressed that she finished 41/100 with a broken brake lever and a flat tire. Now I find out she also had a broken arm?!
  • 2 0
 @mountainsofsussex: Mid-race adrenaline is a powerful anaesthetic. I've had a similar fracture of my thumb from a running accident that didn't swell up till I slept on it that night, but i knew something wasn't right, just assumed I'd bruised/sprained something.
  • 1 0
 @generationfourth: same. I fractured but did not snap my arm once. It hurt like a bitch. Didn’t do anything for like 2 weeks after
  • 1 0
 She is a bad ass for sure, but haven't a lot of us finished a ride with a break? I did wrist and ribs as well as (likely) elbow and a sprained shoulder on one ride. Did the wrist on another ride. Another buddy did an elbow at the start and did a solid ride not realizing it. Dude got his collar bone and made it back to civilization on his own. Good friend broke her arm in a similar uneventful crash and had to ride home on it. It is crazy how easy it is to break bones in this sport.
  • 1 0
 I rode out with broken ribs once, but a broken arm is next level.
  • 8 1
 Breaks her arm, has two mechanicals, then passes 50+ girls by the end of the race. What an absolute beast. The American women are a force of nature this year. Hope to see her healed up and as fiery as ever in Tokyo!
  • 15 7
 There goes my fantasy world cup win.
  • 19 12
 Yeah how dare she hurt herself and put your fantasy team at risk
  • 22 6
 @philthyphill: isn’t odd when a German gets snarky because they don’t understand sarcasm???
  • 13 1
 @unrooted: Germans also don't understand American fantasy sports.
  • 12 1
 @unrooted: I mean schnarky
  • 2 2
 @HB208: they are too smart and serious for fantasy.
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: Smart is betting money on a nearly random series of college basketball games. It brings the people together.
  • 3 5
 @unrooted: Isn't odd when an American gets snarky because they don’t understand sarcasm???
  • 1 0
 @Blablablup123: the "German's" response was dripping with sarcasm. That's a blade that cuts both ways.
  • 4 0
 Heal up Kate! Makes me wonder if I’ve ever been concussed or broken any bones in a crash. Doctor visits are rare.
  • 1 0
 I don't go if injuries "feel normal"...but when my wrist locked up and was swollen I headed in because it was more than the usual "ouch"....most times, like you, I skip the doc. My doc doesn't like that, but what are they going to do for a sprained shoulder, busted elbow (minor, not major) or broken ribs? "Take it easy, let your pain be your guide, and give it plenty of time to heal...come see me in a month". $1000 for my broken wrist and all they did was give me a splint...
  • 3 0
 injuries are so strange sometimes...you have this brutal crash and walk away with just a bruise and then you have a seemingly benign crash and end up with some bad break.
  • 3 1
 With a non-displaced Ulna fracture, a top athlete in Kate's shape will be 100% in 4 weeks or so*

*Opinion not that of an actual MD.
  • 1 0
 "Unlike my spirits, it turns out that my arm is in fact broken"

Wish I could say the same for my spirits Frown
I just hope she's good in time for the Olympics. Healing vibes Kate!
  • 1 0
 It's amazing she can use her arm right afterward to try and straighter her bars. Glad for that footage. On Red Bull we knew there as a crash but it took a long time for her to emerge. Now I get it. Heal fast and strong Kate.
  • 2 0
 She is an absolute beast. Shrugs it off, gets on with it. Soccer players could learn a lesson or two here . . . .
  • 3 0
 Healing vibes!!
  • 3 1
 Matt Cooper -who she is dating in his mind- is very saddened by this.
  • 3 0
 Creativity goes a long way
ᕙ[･۝･]ᕗ
  • 1 0
 Sometimes you're the bug, and sometimes you're the windshield. When Kate Courtney is the bug she breaks the windshield.
  • 6 5
 Well there goes those 500,00 on fantasy
  • 2 0
 ..
  • 3 0
 Bruh, plagiarism is not cool
  • 2 1
 There is a button. It is called Edit Team. You just got a free $550,000 to spend. You are welcome.
  • 2 1
 Damn, that must suck so much more than breaking your arm.
  • 2 0
 @Crossmaxx: Hey bud, don't get in between Americans and our fantasy sports.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't this the exact same place where Schurter also fell during the race?
  • 1 0
 I don't believe so, but the cause was the same (water + dirt + tree roots)
  • 1 0
 No, he slipped out on a root at the base of the technical climb.

Post a Comment



