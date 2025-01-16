Kate Courtney Builds Her Own Program for 2025

Kate Courtney and Scott parted ways mid-December after six years together. Courtney has now announced that she's built her own program for 2025, with sponsors being revealed over the coming days.
As Courtney is ranked in the top-100 of the UCI ranking, she will be able to compete in World Cups regardless of what team she is competing on. The 29-year-old Californian will be competing with the name of her foundation "She Sends Racing" on her jersey. She says that she believes there is "magic to be found in pursuing high performance with a purpose" and that purpose is getting more women and girls to ride bikes and dream big.
Welcome to She Sends Racing
When I line up for the first World Cup this season, my foundation’s name will be across my jersey. And its mission will be at the heart of everything I do.
Building my own program is one of the hardest things I’ve ever tried to do - but I believe there is magic to be found in pursuing high performance with a purpose.
I want to be able to look back on my career and know that I gave absolutely everything to try and win at the top level. But I also want to know that I did it in a way that inspired more women and girls to dream big, take risk and send it.
Racing for my own program is the ultimate send. And it has taken the work of so many hands and hearts to pull this vision together.
Over the coming days, I will introduce my sponsors one by one. They are mission driven brands that share my values and are comprised of people I am thrilled to get to work with and represent. They have bet on me. And on the value of getting more girls on bikes.
Pretty sure you have some guesses… but I think at least a few will come as a surprise. First brand drops Saturday…
Cheers to sending it. I’ll go first.—Kate Courtney
She will create her own brand and make more money vs getting paid by a team or brand to represent them.
No one understands your incessant use of initialisms and acronyms. Please use the full expanded form upon first mention (thereby defining it), as is convention on planet Earth.
Only acronyms that have been graduated to noun status get a pass e.g. laser.
Cheers.
livestrong anyone.
I think this venture seems like a great way to extent her pro racing career and make a difference at the same time, but I’d be surprised if it’s more money making. But I’m clueless and just speculating.
Similar how they have now supported Malene Degn (ex world cup racer and now Nino’s girlfriend).
If not Scott, I would have thought Specialized would have stepped up.
That can only suggest that the new sponsors (allied etc) must be financing alot more than what her alreadY established relationships could provide.
She rocks- cheering for what is next.