Powered by Outside

Kate Courtney Builds Her Own Program for 2025

Jan 16, 2025
by Sarah Moore  

Kate Courtney and Scott parted ways mid-December after six years together. Courtney has now announced that she's built her own program for 2025, with sponsors being revealed over the coming days.

As Courtney is ranked in the top-100 of the UCI ranking, she will be able to compete in World Cups regardless of what team she is competing on. The 29-year-old Californian will be competing with the name of her foundation "She Sends Racing" on her jersey. She says that she believes there is "magic to be found in pursuing high performance with a purpose" and that purpose is getting more women and girls to ride bikes and dream big.

bigquotesWelcome to She Sends Racing

When I line up for the first World Cup this season, my foundation’s name will be across my jersey. And its mission will be at the heart of everything I do.

Building my own program is one of the hardest things I’ve ever tried to do - but I believe there is magic to be found in pursuing high performance with a purpose.

I want to be able to look back on my career and know that I gave absolutely everything to try and win at the top level. But I also want to know that I did it in a way that inspired more women and girls to dream big, take risk and send it.

Racing for my own program is the ultimate send. And it has taken the work of so many hands and hearts to pull this vision together.

Over the coming days, I will introduce my sponsors one by one. They are mission driven brands that share my values and are comprised of people I am thrilled to get to work with and represent. They have bet on me. And on the value of getting more girls on bikes.

Pretty sure you have some guesses… but I think at least a few will come as a surprise. First brand drops Saturday…

Cheers to sending it. I’ll go first.Kate Courtney


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours World Cup XC Kate Courtney PBWMN


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,666 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
82430 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
59094 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
51189 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
46042 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
38198 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
35452 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
34355 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
30034 views

74 Comments
  • 790
 It’s cool to see her program is Made Here. Can’t wait to see who she has Allied herself with.
  • 1743
flag korev FL (Jan 16, 2025 at 10:09) (Below Threshold)
 The pun lover in me wishes it was Maid Here...
  • 301
 She sends sea shells by the sea shore.
  • 102
 She sends sick shreds on the ski slopes
  • 23
 That made me laugh more than it should have LOL.
  • 12
 HA was "send" on purpose? If so, LMAO
  • 10
 @froidgoupil: I will have to use that Big Grin
  • 282
 Rumor is that she will focus on the Life Time Grand Prix series in the USA and hit select World Cup races only. Either way I wish her good luck.
  • 50
 I didn't think she was on the announced list of 2025 Women's riders for the GP?
  • 30
 @briceps: could still maybe go for the wildcard spots if she thought the LTGP would bend the rules regarding the need to declare an interest through the application process.
  • 51
 @briceps: she could still go to the races+participate in the pro category and not be in the series, they’re not *that* exclusive Razz
  • 20
 @Artikay13: It would be hard to pass up going all in for a last World Cup win at the 2-4 races that suit you best while you still have the points. I think she does that and then joins the LTGP circus, just not as a competitive racer. Focusing instead on starting the new program and learning about the challenges of each event to enter the field in '26.
  • 40
 UCI and their excessive fee schedule is just further cementing the idea that LTGP is the only way elite American athletes can make money in bike sport. Shame we've got so much talent committed to 7hr pain cave rides.
  • 10
 @mrbrighteyes: What do you mean by that last sentence?
  • 22
 @mrbrighteyes: the best “elite” American athletes in road, xc, and DH make money racing for UCI teams. Blevins and the Riley’s in XC, Dak, Luca Shaw, asa, Anna newkirk etc in dh, and plenty of American roadies. , gravel gets a lot of sponsor money is a good option for elite endurance athletes past their prime or not quite good enough to compete in Europe to support themselves.
  • 251
 Sure looks like an Allied BC40 in the video.
  • 10
 I think you are right. Now the question, what components (suspension, drivetrain, brakes, etc)?
  • 20
 @tacklingdummy: Allied Bikes, Rapha, Shwalbe, Oakley, Sram, Rivian and Zipp
  • 11
 @isaacb92: Schwalbe, Oakley, and Sram all good stuff. Not a fan of Rivian and Rapha. Zipp don't know much about them.
  • 201
 NIL Program activated. She will make more than any other US Racer in all disciplines within 2 years. None of it will come from a bike brand. Brilliant move.
  • 10
 What's your guess on where her income will come from? I could see a major apparel sponsor - Nike, etc. - or fitness nutrition company aimed at female athletes.
  • 30
 She's a professional athlete, how does NIL apply?
  • 120
 @jeremy3220: I think he's referring to getting sponsored off her "brand" rather than her race results.
  • 82
 @jeremy3220: NIL doesn't just apply to College athletes. College athletes can now benefit from NIL where they couldn't before. You still can create your own personal brand using your Name Image and Likeness vs getting sponsors for competing or being a Pro Athlete for a team.

She will create her own brand and make more money vs getting paid by a team or brand to represent them.
  • 4310
 Dear all North Americans,

No one understands your incessant use of initialisms and acronyms. Please use the full expanded form upon first mention (thereby defining it), as is convention on planet Earth.
Only acronyms that have been graduated to noun status get a pass e.g. laser.


Cheers.
  • 374
 @dirtyburger: what does “e.g.” stand for? I don’t understand, please state the word
  • 30
 @dirtyburger: In June 2021, the NCAA (US colleges/universities sports governing body) implemented an interim policy on name, image and likeness (NIL) allowing student-athletes to make money from their personal brand.
  • 30
 @BermSkid72: Why do you think her ability to create and use her personal brand to make $ is stronger now then when she was on the Scott team?
  • 32
 @AndrewFleming: She can create a foundation and derive a salary from a portion of donations.

livestrong anyone.
  • 31
 @AndrewFleming: Because sponsors can give her all the money vs a team and she can seek sponsors outside of bike that are looking for athletes like her to promote their product to a larger audience. She can also focus on growing her own personal brand vs racing. Think Lindsey Vonn or Olivia Dunne.
  • 21
 @sunshinetalus: A foundation for getting more women and girls on bikes? Yes, that could be a thing, but I don’t think she’s got the name recognition that’s needed. Obviously she’s not known like Lance Armstrong was/is nor is the foundation idea the same as fighting cancer. We’ll see.
  • 40
 @BermSkid72: Unless her previous contract prevented her from getting outside sponsors, she had that freedom before. She had Red Bull. And if she’s not racing, what sustains her brand? I don’t think there’s a comparison to Lindsey Vonn or Olivia Dunne here. (I had to Google Olivia Dunne.)

I think this venture seems like a great way to extent her pro racing career and make a difference at the same time, but I’d be surprised if it’s more money making. But I’m clueless and just speculating.
  • 200
 Leap and the net will appear. Go get em Kate, best of luck!
  • 133
 It's funny that people think she actually needs sponsors to do this racing thing. She could finance her own team if she wanted to.
  • 93
 It’s would be nice to be born rich
  • 30
 So what? The same goes for many of the top level riders, she will still be looking for sponsors to finance this.
  • 178
 She’s from a wealthy family. She can take risk with little risk. Good luck
  • 50
 @pmhobson: I think he means that US gravel racing is a complete waste of time and talent, and I would have to agree. It lacks the strategic dimension of and excitement of world tour road racing and the technical dimension of world cup XC. It's only about riding alone in the winds of Kansas for 7+ hours and the same people win every time.
  • 30
 I am a little surprised given her close ties with Frischi and Scott, that Scott did not continue support her in this venture.

Similar how they have now supported Malene Degn (ex world cup racer and now Nino’s girlfriend).

If not Scott, I would have thought Specialized would have stepped up.

That can only suggest that the new sponsors (allied etc) must be financing alot more than what her alreadY established relationships could provide.
  • 25
 wait what? i thought her bf was Loic B :LOL:
  • 14
 Who says Scott/Frischi didn't want to continue supporting her? I have no inside info, but it seems like she could've continued with Scott-SRAM if she wanted to. She's been on the team for six years and probably wanted to forge a new path. She has the kind of following that means she could've gone in many directions, but she chose to start her own program with her nonprofit that she's passionate about at the forefront. She probably knows her WC winning days are behind her, why not take a leap and do something really exciting?
  • 83
 Here comes the Walmart Kit
  • 20
 This is cool. I am glad she is doing it, but I hate the slow roll-out style of sponsor announcement. Reminds me of when triumph was posting pictures of parts here and there for a year.
  • 20
 Yeah it's tedious and drives me insane but also has my interest quite piqued, so I guess it's working? Who knew pissing off your fans was the best way to engage them? lol
  • 40
 'She Sends' sounds more appropriate for a Freeride or DH team than it does for XC.
  • 21
 Or a female eBay business...
  • 63
 F the Man. Work for yourself.
  • 20
 This is amazing. Super baller move. Great to see confidence in herself and willingness to be mission driven in the business.
  • 62
 Allied. Called it.
  • 20
 Most everyone is calling this.
  • 10
 I wonder if it was on purpose that the Rivian Insta Post spilled multiple sponsors at once. 😅 Allied and Rapha, SRAM/Rockshox components, in addition to Rivian.
  • 30
 Love this!
  • 22
 Rapha ? That would be cool if they were on the ticket.
She rocks- cheering for what is next.
  • 21
 Rapha commented on her Insta post, so if that's not an obvious sign, idk what is
  • 10
 She’s with Rapha
  • 23
 Can you still be a privateer in XC? Or can you as long as you call yourself a team, like Just Reid?
  • 80
 Candice Lill is a privateer if I'm not mistaken, and quite successful, too.
  • 32
 @diecycling: I don't question privateers are successful. I just thought the new UCI rules had stated that privateers were not allowed to compete in WC races. Hence the question mark of course, as I still don't properly understand the new UCI rules.
  • 10
 One "easy" way of being a privateer that comes to mind is being a reigning national/ continental/ whatnot champion, since I think (if I remember correctly) they all have guaranteed spots in world cups no matter their team position. I'm not sure if other than that there's a way to have guaranteed entry to world cup races, but the (also complicated) wild card system can still give you entry to single race at a time I believe. But yeah, not getting any easier than it was.
  • 140
 @vinay: it literally says in the article she can race as a privateer because she’s ranked top 100.
  • 20
 @xciscool: Ah yeah, I see (including the rest of that same sentence). So she does indeed need to define a team, just like Ben Reid did with Just Reid as mentioned in the original post.
  • 60
 @xciscool: reading is hard
  • 23
 Coming to an Allied Trek Store soon! She is a great choice for them!
  • 12
 She'll be on SRAM components and Velocio clothing.
  • 20
 Rapha, Sram, Allied, Oakley, Zipp, and Schwalbe
  • 35
 better have deep pockets
  • 30
 Price point wise Allied is right there with Trek and big S but does it all stateside - great company
  • 10
 @yesisaidyes: Yea, but the sales volume is tiny in comparison as their sponsorship budget would be too.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018716
Mobile Version of Website