Kate Courtney Builds Her Own Program for 2025

Welcome to She Sends Racing



When I line up for the first World Cup this season, my foundation’s name will be across my jersey. And its mission will be at the heart of everything I do.



Building my own program is one of the hardest things I’ve ever tried to do - but I believe there is magic to be found in pursuing high performance with a purpose.



I want to be able to look back on my career and know that I gave absolutely everything to try and win at the top level. But I also want to know that I did it in a way that inspired more women and girls to dream big, take risk and send it.



Racing for my own program is the ultimate send. And it has taken the work of so many hands and hearts to pull this vision together.



Over the coming days, I will introduce my sponsors one by one. They are mission driven brands that share my values and are comprised of people I am thrilled to get to work with and represent. They have bet on me. And on the value of getting more girls on bikes.



Pretty sure you have some guesses… but I think at least a few will come as a surprise. First brand drops Saturday…



Cheers to sending it. I’ll go first. — Kate Courtney