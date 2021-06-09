Kate Courtney Not Racing in Leogang Because of Broken Arm

It was a very tough decision to miss Leogang but with my main goal of the Olympics, there is no room for risk until the bone is fully healed. Luckily it’s coming along and I should be able to start getting back on the trails next week! In the meantime I am home working harder than ever on the road and in the gym. Thank you to my team, coaches and family for the support and belief. All eyes on the next goal. — Kate Courtney

Kate Courtney has announced on Instagram that she will not be racing this weekend in Leogang because of her broken arm. While most of us probably suspected that she would sit this one out to prioritize healing, we couldn't be certain until now because shefinish the whole race in Nove Mesto and didn't know until later that she had a non-displaced fracture to her ulna. She said it was a difficult decision to stay home, but she'll be working hard to prepare for the Olympics while she recovers from this setback. She has previously said that the injury is expected to heal in four to six weeks and should not affect her Tokyo plans.We wish Kate all the best in her recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the race course soon.