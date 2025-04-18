Powered by Outside

Kate Courtney and Vanessa Hauswald Partner to Empower Young Riders Through She Sends Foundation

Apr 18, 2025
by Alexandria Antonacci  
photo
Words: Alexandria Antonacci

Kate Courtney, 2018 cross-country mountain bike world champion and one of the sport’s most recognizable athletes, is entering a new chapter in 2025 — both on and off the bike. Racing as a privateer for the first time in her professional career, Courtney is bringing new life to the She Sends Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering women and girls in cycling.

To lead the foundation, Courtney turned to someone who helped shape her path into the sport: Vanessa Hauswald, former executive director of the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League and a decades-long champion for youth riders.

bigquotesVanessa was always the dream candidate for this role. She not only understands how to run a successful nonprofit, but she’s also built programs like GRiT that align perfectly with our mission of getting more girls on bikes.Kate Courtney

For 15 years, Hauswald was a fixture at NorCal races, known for her boundless energy and deep belief in the power of sport. Among the riders she inspired? A teenage Courtney, then the only girl on her high school team.

bigquotes“She made me feel like I belonged, her infectious enthusiasm and the way she saw every rider — it made a huge difference.Kate Courtney

Now, their relationship has come full circle. With Courtney’s platform as an elite athlete and Hauswald’s expertise in nonprofit leadership and youth development, the She Sends Foundation aims to become a hub for progress in women’s cycling

The foundation will provide grants to individual athletes, grassroots initiatives, and community groups. The goal? To increase access, support growth, and build a strong network of riders and mentors who can help more women thrive in the sport.

bigquotes“I’ve spent my career trying to change the fact that American girls are 50% more likely to drop out of sports than boys, we have work to do to recruit and retain girls in sport. We are far from parity in cycling, and we’re excited to be a small hinge that helps to swing a big door here.Vanessa Hauswald

Together, Courtney and Hauswald hope to not only close the gender gap in cycling but redefine what’s possible for women in the sport.

bigquotesVanessa believes in this mission — it’s what she’s dedicated her career to, I couldn’t be more excited to share in this next chapter of her journey.Kate Courtney


Industry News Press Releases Kate Courtney


Author Info:
callmeaceproductions avatar

Member since Oct 15, 2023
10 articles
48 Comments
  • 2181
 This is better than sending rich women into space.
  • 62
 Quote of the year my friend.
  • 682
 I actually support sending them in to space, I don't support bringing them back.
  • 51
 @forgotmyloginagain1: haha - I can't stop chuckling at this comment
  • 13
 @forgotmyloginagain
  • 30
 Technically wasn't even space...but yes.
  • 10
 Technically, they didn't even get that far, most of us which they did go to space on a one way trip
  • 560
 I happen to ride/live in the same area. Kate passes me at least once a month or so, never met her, but she always smiles, says hi, and is super nice.

I wish all bikers were like this. It means a lot. Thanks Kate!

Keep being awesome.
  • 391
 This is incredible!
  • 60
 I'll second that.
  • 81
 as a proud papa of 2 girls that shred, I agree!
  • 220
 Vanessa is the real deal. We worked with her as a sponsor with the Norcal High School league. She is professional, passionate, and very smart. This sounds like a perfect role for her, and a great partner in Kate.
  • 151
 Kate brings a lot more to the sport than her one title indicates. Very few people genuinely try and leave the world a better place than when they arrived, yet here she is doing it. Thanks Kate!
  • 150
 Somewhat beside the point to your comment, but she did win the World Cup overall (along with three individual World Cups) the year after she won her rainbow stripes.
  • 100
 This is a great thing.
  • 60
 Vanessa is a top notch human! This seems like a perfect fit. Keep crushing it, ladies!!!
  • 60
 Awesome work!!! I hope Courtney has an awesome race season too!
  • 50
 Great to hear this, nice job ladies.
  • 40
 Epic. Nice work.
Below threshold threads are hidden







