Kathrin Stirnemann Announces Retirement From International Racing

I have to tell you some news: tomorrow I will race my last big international XCO race at the European MTB Championships. Racing bikes is my life but it's time for a new chapter.



I will tell you more about my future plans soon but first, I wanna enjoy my last big race on home soil and on one of my favourite tracks. I'm truly grateful for the huge support of the RN Racing Team the last four years. being part of this family is very special. Also big thanks to Swiss Cycling which started to support me when I was a 15-year-old girl and helped me to become a better rider.



I‘m so lucky to be surrounded by so many good people, family and friends, helping me over the years and also now with this decision. Thank you!! — Kathrin Stirnemann