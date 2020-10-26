Kathrin Stirnemann Announces Retirement From International Racing

Swiss XC racer Kathrin Stirnemann has announced her retirement from international racing. The Thomus RN Racing rider found the greatest success in XCE (Cross Country Eliminator) where she became World Champion in 2014 and 2017.
Her best results at the Olympic distance came in Cairns where she earned her best result of sixth in 2014 and then finished 8th in 2016. Even at the start of October this year, Stirnemann was still finding success as she raced the eMTB XC World Championships in Leogang
and finished the race with the silver medal.
Stirnemann announced her retirement just before the European Championships
last weekend where she finished 14th. She said:
|I have to tell you some news: tomorrow I will race my last big international XCO race at the European MTB Championships. Racing bikes is my life but it's time for a new chapter.
I will tell you more about my future plans soon but first, I wanna enjoy my last big race on home soil and on one of my favourite tracks. I'm truly grateful for the huge support of the RN Racing Team the last four years. being part of this family is very special. Also big thanks to Swiss Cycling which started to support me when I was a 15-year-old girl and helped me to become a better rider.
I‘m so lucky to be surrounded by so many good people, family and friends, helping me over the years and also now with this decision. Thank you!!—Kathrin Stirnemann
Stirnemann's last race for the RN Thomus happened yesterday at the Swiss Bike Cup in Hochdorf, where she won ahead of teammate Alessandra Keller and third-place finisher Linda Indergand.
