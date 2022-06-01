Katy Bond Named CEO of Rocky Mountain

I have incredible respect for Katy and her leadership skills. With her deep expertise in brand management, product development and operations she is the right person to lead this organization in this new chapter. — Raymond Dutil

I am proud to step into the CEO role. Rocky Mountain is a brand that has stayed true to its mountain bike roots and remains deeply committed to its riders and dealers. Our team is stronger than ever, and I am excited about what is to come. — Katy Bond

Canadian Katy Bond has been appointed CEO of Rocky Mountain. Bond joined Rocky Mountain in 2019 as General Manager and the privately held Canadian mountain bike manufacturer says that she has delivered record growth in the role. Company owner Raymond Dutil will now become Executive Chairman and Coach of Innovation.Bond's focus will be to grow the Rocky brand, drive operational excellence and to ensure a continuous pipeline of innovative products.Prior to joining Rocky Mountain, Bond was the Director, Product Development, Sourcing and Asian Production for Louis Garneau Sports. Bond has also competed in the BC Bike Race and SingleTrack 6. Rocky Mountain celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021.