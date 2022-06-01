Katy Bond Named CEO of Rocky Mountain

Jun 1, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Canadian Katy Bond has been appointed CEO of Rocky Mountain. Bond joined Rocky Mountain in 2019 as General Manager and the privately held Canadian mountain bike manufacturer says that she has delivered record growth in the role. Company owner Raymond Dutil will now become Executive Chairman and Coach of Innovation.

bigquotesI have incredible respect for Katy and her leadership skills. With her deep expertise in brand management, product development and operations she is the right person to lead this organization in this new chapter.Raymond Dutil

bigquotesI am proud to step into the CEO role. Rocky Mountain is a brand that has stayed true to its mountain bike roots and remains deeply committed to its riders and dealers. Our team is stronger than ever, and I am excited about what is to come.Katy Bond


Bond's focus will be to grow the Rocky brand, drive operational excellence and to ensure a continuous pipeline of innovative products.

Prior to joining Rocky Mountain, Bond was the Director, Product Development, Sourcing and Asian Production for Louis Garneau Sports. Bond has also competed in the BC Bike Race and SingleTrack 6. Rocky Mountain celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021.




Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Rocky Mountain


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
86215 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
70546 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
56507 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
55306 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
38517 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
36827 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
32247 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
27803 views

39 Comments

  • 85 1
 Always good to have an actual mountain biker as the leader of a mountain bike company. Congrats on the promotion, and good luck!
  • 20 18
 At least she can afford Rocky Mountain bikes now.
  • 39 1
 Yeh that’s awesome! But did have a little chuckle at the “delivered record growth since joining in 2019”..
  • 6 1
 cant imagine going from "general manager" to CEO in 2-3 years.
  • 2 0
 Good point, hadn't thought of that!
  • 20 7
 Conspiracy theorists gonna take this and run with it... SHE delivered record growth?? So she created covid, confirmed. (Grabs tin foil full face helmet)
  • 1 1
 lol similar to how the government boasted "record job growth" in 2021....... dang I should have taken credit for the sales boom at my last job during COVID....hmm
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: I use a half shell. The front of the full face interferes with my signal.
  • 34 0
 Bond…. Katy Bond.
  • 20 0
 Licensed to shred
  • 28 0
 Dr No Inventory
  • 5 0
 Ride and let ride
  • 8 0
 Live and Let Ride
Tomorrow Never Rides
License to Ride

Am I doing this right?
  • 4 0
 @Lanebobane: underated comment
  • 2 0
 @powderhoundbrr: Let me check the counter evidence: Moondraker...hmm...doesn't work, so I guess you are on the right path.
  • 17 6
 Congrats! Please hire back all the awesome local freeriders you guys canned!
  • 8 1
 Great job Katy, would it be to much to ask if you could find out when my bike I ordered last September will arrive?
  • 3 1
 Please bring back the freerider crew asap. Having them plus the EWS (legendary) crew is where its at. Also, can we please just make the Yellow/Purple Aluminum Pipeline that you had Wade on? I know, I know there is the slayer in Carbon etc...but that is NOT the same thing. That metal pipeline was one of the greatest bikes ever made. Mass produce that if you can, including in a XS and 24" too. Manitou suspension on those small ones too please. No one does youth free ride like Manitou/JUnit.
  • 1 0
 Oh also Womens freeride is off the chain in the NW. Why isn’t Rocky supporting some BC version of Hanna and promoting that? Hardy anyone will be Hanna of course but damn it’s Rocky and BC, where the ladies are ultra rowdy.
  • 7 5
 Has anyone ridden Rocky's latest ebike? They seem to be the only ones (besides Orbea) who are trying to break the mold and do something different. All other ebikes seem to be generic and boring.
  • 3 1
 I have a 2021 Powerplay Instinct BC Edition and it's great. My buddy that sells them is on the new one and he says it's even better.
  • 9 0
 @DirtyHal: So he sells them, and says it's great? You don't say.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I own an alloy 2022 Altitude and it’s great. Unfortunately because they’re pretty much sold out everywhere I doubt we’ll ever get comparisons to other brands in group tests. I know my trail+ mode seems as powerful as Brose and Shimano’s boost mode when riding with friends.
  • 2 0
 @aaronjb: He also sells Specialized and Pivot ebikes and prefers the Rocky. Just an anecdote FWIW.
  • 5 0
 Awesome news! Now let's see that new slayer Smile
  • 5 0
 For her eyes only.
  • 3 0
 Lower the prices, katy. Your RMs are the same or more expensive then Yetis..
  • 1 0
 Are we sure they aren’t as good as a Yeti? Yeti pricing is screwy too. Similar price targets but it lesser specs. I’m not sure Rocky is in that bracket yet.
  • 1 0
 Fellow Canadiens is Rocky Mountain any good? I mean all bikes are good but how good are they as a company and their impact on the industry? Are they "Specialized good" or GOOD good? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Not a fellow Canadian but former Rocky owner. Always had great interaction with them from questions, replacement stuff etc. I know that doesnt directly correlate to your question on their impact on the industry but they were top notch folks up there to the north. That being said....I owned one when they were more reasonably priced and not outpacing Yeti and Pivot with their pricing models.
  • 2 0
 Yess Kathy!! Congratulations, this is such fantastic news! We’ll have to celebrate!
  • 1 0
 Rocky's Coach of Motivation should meet up with Treks 'Sparkly Bus' (it's an actual thing they refer to) and go on a day trip to see Mr Foxtrot Oscar
  • 2 0
 Cool she can get a thunderbolt!
  • 1 1
 Thunderball ! I corrected that for you.
  • 1 0
 Awesome in so many ways, good luck! Seriously, I'd be more inclined to buy a Rocky Mountain now.
  • 2 0
 She is one of a handful of women CEO's. Congratulations Katy!
  • 1 0
 Ceo don't stand with their arms across their stomach. Thats a sign of weakness. Huge red flag.
  • 2 0
 Congrats Katy!
  • 1 0
 Delivered record growth since 2019? Hmm I wonder why!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009535
Mobile Version of Website