Katy Curd Falls Back in Love with Biking in 'Found the Love Again'

|I think when you’re putting everything in to racing, from finances to time, to training, to everything you do, your everyday life just revolves around trying to get that result when you get to the World Cups—Katy Curd
Katy Curd lived an elite racing lifestyle for more years than most and bears the rainbow stripes to prove it. But what happens to the love for riding? Sometimes that can fade. A few years back Katy took a step back from the race circus and focused again on just bike riding for pure enjoyment – and found that’s where the love is.Filmed & Edited by:
Callum Philpott
