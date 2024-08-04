Powered by Outside

Katy Curd Falls Back in Love with Biking in 'Found the Love Again'

Aug 4, 2024
by DMR Bikes  

bigquotesI think when you’re putting everything in to racing, from finances to time, to training, to everything you do, your everyday life just revolves around trying to get that result when you get to the World CupsKaty Curd

Katy Curd lived an elite racing lifestyle for more years than most and bears the rainbow stripes to prove it. But what happens to the love for riding? Sometimes that can fade. A few years back Katy took a step back from the race circus and focused again on just bike riding for pure enjoyment – and found that’s where the love is.

Filmed & Edited by: Callum Philpott


Follow Katy on Instagram here.

DMR Links
DMRBikes.com
Instagram
TikTok



Posted In:
Videos Dmr Katy Curd


Author Info:
dmrbikes avatar

Member since May 9, 2013
28 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Men's Paris Olympics MTB XC
80159 views
Video: The Mistake That Cost a Gold Medal in the Olympic Men's Mountain Bike Race
71529 views
Spotted: A Wireless Fox Electronic Dropper Post
47051 views
Loana Lecomte Shares Update After Crash at the Paris Olympics MTB XC
44864 views
Troy Lee Buys Back His Company
41824 views
First Ride: Aper Kompace - Now THAT's A High Pivot
39774 views
First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine
33699 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
32623 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 But I haven't even watched the video yet and it looks like she's riding a bike without a wireless dropper post and wireless drivetrain, there's no way that could be enjoyable...







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.071002
Mobile Version of Website