Katy Winton, Jess Blewitt, Ryan Pinkerton & Cam Cole Join GT Factory Racing

Big changes for the GTFR team for 2022! It has been a bit of an incubation process to bring up some fresh new talent that we have been nurturing along with quick-kids Jessica Blewitt and Ryan Pinkerton. Both have been under the GT wing for a while and we now get to enjoy watching them be unleashed with the full support of the program and our incredible partners.



Also pretty damn pumped about Katy Winton coming aboard teaming up with Noga to make for an exciting enduro duo in the highly competitive lady's field. Katy has had to overcome a lot during the past year and love her tenacity while remaining humble and positive.



A massive addition to the program will be Cam Cole coming on in a new role we created, Team Performance Coach. His race experience will be key in guiding and supporting the team to achieve their goals. Not sure how we are going to handle three Kiwis in the pit now? — Steve Spencer - Sports Marketing Manager