Katy Winton Missing EWS Madeira to Fully Recover from Concussion

So so grateful to my friend and Osteo @spurls who has had my back all through this, put a roof over my head and got me sorted with a great doctor here. Also so much respect to So no Madeira @world_enduro for me...Due to the head hits I sustained in Rotorua and Tasmania along with all the others in the past year, the sports doctor I've been working with here has postponed my trip home to Scotland to avoid travel/jetlag and we're working together to make a full recovery before I put myself at risk of another head hit never mind racing. Pretty gutting really as it's not an injury you can see. Learning a lot... But I'm over it now and would quite like to get back to it!So so grateful to my friend and Osteo @spurls who has had my back all through this, put a roof over my head and got me sorted with a great doctor here. Also so much respect to @trekbikes for being 100% behind me in only returning when I'm fully recovered. As an athlete that kind of support is such a huge relief, thanks guys. — Katy Winton