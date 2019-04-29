RACING

Katy Winton Missing EWS Madeira to Fully Recover from Concussion

Apr 29, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Katy Winton DNFed at the second round of the Enduro World Series in Tasmania, and the hit that she sustained during that race, combined with the one she suffered last year in Olargues and another in Rotorua, means she needs to take some time off from racing to fully recover and won't be able to race in Madeira in two week's time.


bigquotesSo no Madeira @world_enduro for me...

Due to the head hits I sustained in Rotorua and Tasmania along with all the others in the past year, the sports doctor I've been working with here has postponed my trip home to Scotland to avoid travel/jetlag and we're working together to make a full recovery before I put myself at risk of another head hit never mind racing. Pretty gutting really as it's not an injury you can see. Learning a lot... But I'm over it now and would quite like to get back to it!

So so grateful to my friend and Osteo @spurls who has had my back all through this, put a roof over my head and got me sorted with a great doctor here. Also so much respect to @trekbikes for being 100% behind me in only returning when I'm fully recovered. As an athlete that kind of support is such a huge relief, thanks guys.Katy Winton


Earlier this year, Trek Factory Racing announced that they have partnered with HeadCheck, a software that helps identify, assess and manage concussions.

We wish Katy the best of luck as she deals with this difficult injury.

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Maybe in the distant future, it will be mandatory for MTB riders to have a sensor in their helmet. And it will be mandatory to go to the hospital if some threshold is reached. Like in Formula 1.

Two examples:

Claudio Caluori didn’t go to the hospital immediately after his crash last year. He went days after when he started to feel weird. No more RedBull Track Preview.

Luca Shaw didn’t go to the hospital after his crash a week ago. He went last Friday, and surprise, broken collarbone.
  • + 3
 Brutal, for a cool woman. Heal up and come back strong!
  • + 1
 Is it just me or is EWS producing more concussion injuries than World Cup DH? Either way it's bad, but good that concussions are being taken more seriously than in the past.
  • + 2
 Concussion sucks.
  • + 1
 mountain biking is dangerous

