Katy Winton on the Downtime Podcast

Sep 25, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Matt Delorme

Words Chris Hall // Photo Matt DeLorme


Katy Winton was our most popular guest of 2017, so when I was in Scotland recently, it made sense to stop by for a cup of tea and a catch-up.

For anyone who’s been following the 2018 Enduro World Series, you’ll know that it’s been a tough season for all involved. So I was interested to find out how it’s been for Katy, as well as finding out what it’s like to be the Fox at Red Bull Fox Hunt, how her off season went, and much more.

As always, Katy gives an open and honest view of what it’s like to be pushing hard at the top of one of the most challenging disciplines that mountain biking has to offer, so have a listen in the player above.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/katy-winton/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

MENTIONS: @downtimepodcast


