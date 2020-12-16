Katy Winton Parts Ways with Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team After 5 Years

Dec 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Katy Winton took a fourth place today. Given a another couple of rounds and she would have surely found her way back on the podium.

Trek Factory Racing has announced on social media and in a long-form post on its website that it has parted ways with Katy Winton for the 2021 season and beyond.

In her five years with the team, Katy Winton became a regular top-5 contender in the EWS and earned four EWS podiums - two in 2017 and two in 2018. Her 2019 season was disrupted with a bad concussion but she came back strongly in 2020 with two top-5 finishes.

Katy Winton has had a rough go of this season but is looking to wrap things up inside the top ten if she can. Katy will be wanting to come back charging next year.

bigquotesIn five years with Trek, Katy Winton established herself as a perpetual contender and consummate leader. She took the podium on enduro’s biggest stages, and helped lead one of the most tight-knit and talented teams in the sport with incredible enthusiasm and determination.

Katy and Trek will be parting ways at the end of 2020, but we cannot thank her enough for everything she gave to the team and the burgeoning world of enduro.Trek Factory Racing


bigquotesI'm so grateful to Trek for taking a chance on me as a young gun back in 2016 and giving me the opportunity to race for them. Their support has been huge in my development as a racer and athlete. We've enjoyed a lot of success, and I'm gutted that our partnership has come to an end.

Change can be a good thing though, and although I'm still finalizing what that looks like, I'm not done yet. Come hell or high water I'll be racing. It's in these times that you find out what you're really made of, and I'm looking forward to it. Wherever I land next, I know some of my best racing is yet to comeKaty Winton

Katy Winton took fifth for the women and will be looking to get back on the podium in Finale.

Reading between the lines of her statement, it sounds like Katy is still without a team for the 2021 season but is committed to racing regardless. We will keep you updated of her 2021 plans as we hear them.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Trek Katy Winton


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
64391 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
63788 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
62964 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
61151 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
56008 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
52124 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
48380 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
47948 views

7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Loris aint cheap!
  • 7 0
 They're really Slash-ing their budget to afford him.
  • 6 0
 Best of luck to Katy, met her at some national events, such a nice person, so really hopes a there is a team looking for a star rider out there.
  • 5 1
 The racing in the women's EWS category is so tight and exciting. The results influence which parts/bike I buy. Katy has been a great ambassador for Trek. I hope other teams and sponsors see her value and snap her up quickly. Good luck for 2021 Katy.
  • 1 0
 Yes. Trek getting making some room well below the NHL salary cap.
  • 1 0
 Making room for Vali Höll, perhaps?
  • 1 1
 Well shit, Imma chock this up to 2020...BOOOO!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007889
Mobile Version of Website