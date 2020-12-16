Katy Winton Parts Ways with Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team After 5 Years

I'm so grateful to Trek for taking a chance on me as a young gun back in 2016 and giving me the opportunity to race for them. Their support has been huge in my development as a racer and athlete. We've enjoyed a lot of success, and I'm gutted that our partnership has come to an end.



Change can be a good thing though, and although I'm still finalizing what that looks like, I'm not done yet. Come hell or high water I'll be racing. It's in these times that you find out what you're really made of, and I'm looking forward to it. Wherever I land next, I know some of my best racing is yet to come — Katy Winton