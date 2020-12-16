Katy Winton Parts Ways with Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team After 5 Years

Trek Factory Racing has announced on social media and in a long-form post on its website
that it has parted ways with Katy Winton for the 2021 season and beyond.
In her five years with the team, Katy Winton became a regular top-5 contender in the EWS and earned four EWS podiums - two in 2017 and two in 2018. Her 2019 season was disrupted with a bad concussion
but she came back strongly in 2020 with two top-5 finishes.
|In five years with Trek, Katy Winton established herself as a perpetual contender and consummate leader. She took the podium on enduro’s biggest stages, and helped lead one of the most tight-knit and talented teams in the sport with incredible enthusiasm and determination.
Katy and Trek will be parting ways at the end of 2020, but we cannot thank her enough for everything she gave to the team and the burgeoning world of enduro.—Trek Factory Racing
|I'm so grateful to Trek for taking a chance on me as a young gun back in 2016 and giving me the opportunity to race for them. Their support has been huge in my development as a racer and athlete. We've enjoyed a lot of success, and I'm gutted that our partnership has come to an end.
Change can be a good thing though, and although I'm still finalizing what that looks like, I'm not done yet. Come hell or high water I'll be racing. It's in these times that you find out what you're really made of, and I'm looking forward to it. Wherever I land next, I know some of my best racing is yet to come—Katy Winton
Reading between the lines of her statement, it sounds like Katy is still without a team for the 2021 season but is committed to racing regardless. We will keep you updated of her 2021 plans as we hear them.
7 Comments
Post a Comment