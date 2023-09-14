Katy Winton Reveals Uncertain Future as a Full-Time Racer

Katy Winton has become one of the first riders to reveal her uncertain future as a full-time racer with a very honest social media post. In Katy's announcement, she stated: "this time of year is an uncertain time for most riders, however, what’s more unsettling is how uncertain a time it is for so many teams resulting in even more riders struggling to secure their futures." Katy herself has said that the GT Factory team, which she joined in 2022, has been open with her about upcoming changes that could mean this weekend's race in Châtel is her last as a full-time racer.
With budgets tightening and rumours of teams shutting down the off-season is looking tough for riders without a secured team spot in 2024. We have heard rumblings of a few top teams shrinking or leaving World Cup racing in 2024 as brands try to manage a tough sales environment.
|This time of year is an uncertain time for most riders, however, what’s more unsettling is how uncertain a time it is for so many teams resulting in even more riders struggling to secure their futures. @gtfactoryracing have been as open and honest as possible with me that there are changes ahead for them.
For me, however, this could well be my final EDR race of my career as a full-time racer.
There are so many riders in this position too. This stark reality comes at a grim time for the industry, and in turn EDR world level racing. The hay day of covid bike sales is very much over and now we have a complete lack of buying… things are not looking good.
I don’t know what my future holds. I’m working on it. I feel like my best is yet to come, but I’m looking at all my options but first and foremost I’m giving everything to this final race this weekend.
I’m so grateful for @gtfactoryracing and all our team partners for supporting me through the hardest period of my life, and believing and supporting me to rebuild to a point of being more in love with riding and with a far healthier happier relationship with racing than ever before. If this race is the end, regardless of result, to be able to race with all my heart again is enough.
Grateful to be here, grateful for this journey. What will be will be, cheers to bikes.— Katy Winton
Katy Winton would be greatly missed on the Enduro race circuit and we hope she is able to find support for future race seasons.
We saw so much spend and growth of some companies, like it was a gravy train that would never end.
What's they think was about to happen?
Pinkbike now dropping their coverage with no preview of the weekend ?? It is after all the last round with 2 titles to be won ...Should never have been put in the same venues as other branches. Enduro is unique given the geographical area it covers in a day.
Come on ESO save the sport you created.
Then they started doing 5 DH stages in one day, in a typical euro village and gave it a name that makes no sense. EDR?
Some rumours say that GT will stop its DH factory team as well, do you have some insights there?
At the same time, whilst the race broadcast/coverage is poor, in my opinion, I can sort of understand why- no matter what your feelings are of the current broadcaster/promoters, it is a difficult sport to cover- a race takes an entire day, potentially covers a massive geographical area and there is large number of riders out on the course simultaneously but not in the same place at the same time.
Don't know how to solve it, but I think it's something that needs to be solved, unlike DH which was perfectly fine before ESO got their hands on it, maybe some changes to the racing format would be welcomed to try and attract better sponsorship?
Btw: Did any info surface why Noga Korem and GT parted ways earlier this year?