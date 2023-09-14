Katy Winton Reveals Uncertain Future as a Full-Time Racer

Sep 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Katy Winton has become one of the first riders to reveal her uncertain future as a full-time racer with a very honest social media post. In Katy's announcement, she stated: "this time of year is an uncertain time for most riders, however, what’s more unsettling is how uncertain a time it is for so many teams resulting in even more riders struggling to secure their futures." Katy herself has said that the GT Factory team, which she joined in 2022, has been open with her about upcoming changes that could mean this weekend's race in Châtel is her last as a full-time racer.

With budgets tightening and rumours of teams shutting down the off-season is looking tough for riders without a secured team spot in 2024. We have heard rumblings of a few top teams shrinking or leaving World Cup racing in 2024 as brands try to manage a tough sales environment.


bigquotesThis time of year is an uncertain time for most riders, however, what’s more unsettling is how uncertain a time it is for so many teams resulting in even more riders struggling to secure their futures. @gtfactoryracing have been as open and honest as possible with me that there are changes ahead for them.

For me, however, this could well be my final EDR race of my career as a full-time racer.

There are so many riders in this position too. This stark reality comes at a grim time for the industry, and in turn EDR world level racing. The hay day of covid bike sales is very much over and now we have a complete lack of buying… things are not looking good.

I don’t know what my future holds. I’m working on it. I feel like my best is yet to come, but I’m looking at all my options but first and foremost I’m giving everything to this final race this weekend.

I’m so grateful for @gtfactoryracing and all our team partners for supporting me through the hardest period of my life, and believing and supporting me to rebuild to a point of being more in love with riding and with a far healthier happier relationship with racing than ever before. If this race is the end, regardless of result, to be able to race with all my heart again is enough.

Grateful to be here, grateful for this journey. What will be will be, cheers to bikes. Katy Winton

Katy Winton would be greatly missed on the Enduro race circuit and we hope she is able to find support for future race seasons.

25 Comments
  • 27 0
 Why would any team stay in enduro honestly? There’s absolutely zero coverage or exposure besides what the racers put out themselves. No return on investment. Discovery has mangled the DH and more so enduro racing. Bike companies will be pulling the plug on gravity race teams and you can’t blame them.
  • 10 1
 Dh coverage i like. But enduro is complete fail. The highlights videos they put out is 2/3 of the time looking at result charts and listening to repetitive cliches of the presenter. And actual race footage they show seems like a compilation from spectators phones. Shame, because the race format is way more fun than DH
  • 1 0
 @GZMS: Not only that, I imagine enduro bikes are sold in much higher numbers than DH bikes. The issue is mainly that a sports series has to be able to stand on its own two feet and the current coverage doesn't allow that. I'd be curious to know how many people base their bike purchase on the back of enduro or DH race results. My guess is very few. That leaves external sponsorship to keep the money flowing and coverage is simply not sufficient. It is unfortunately the way of less mainstream sports. Surfing is another example that has a series only followed by the keenest of surfer whilst in the end it's the soft tops and decathlon wet-suits where the money is made. Why pay athletes big cheques when in reality it doesn't really matter?
  • 5 0
 This situation is confirming so many people’s fears about the UCI takeover followed by Discovery getting the broadcast rights. The YouTube coverage was so much better and I watched every race. I haven’t seen one event Enduro or DH this year.
  • 1 0
 @whambat: Same. 5 years ago when Sam Hill and so on were racing, the coverage was really good and I loved the race recaps
  • 8 0
 Whatever company thought the the Covid sales boom was the new normal needed their head shaking.

We saw so much spend and growth of some companies, like it was a gravy train that would never end.

What's they think was about to happen?
  • 1 0
 With Peloton being the most barmy example of this, you didn't need to be an industry analyst to be able to see that their boom in sales wasn't sustainable but somehow they couldn't see it
  • 7 0
 Current prices of bikes is not realistic will affect the industry in immeasurable ways in the future. The business model is ridiculous, why can no one sell the bottom specd bike with factory forks beats me. Many of my friends refuse to buy a new bike because there are other things to do in life than pay for mountain bikes.
  • 1 0
 Bird are good for speccing Deore with factory/ultimates. That's what I did. (except for the cassette is XT). I actually prefer the Deore shifters to the higher range ones - remind me of old 9sp soft action. You end up with a fast bike for £3500.
  • 7 1
 She is the first of a long list of riders without rides for next year

Pinkbike now dropping their coverage with no preview of the weekend ?? It is after all the last round with 2 titles to be won ...Should never have been put in the same venues as other branches. Enduro is unique given the geographical area it covers in a day.

Come on ESO save the sport you created.
  • 4 2
 Not sure where you got the idea Pinkbike is dropping its coverage? I'm working on the primer right now for today and have a form guide and breakdown of who can win the overall coming tomorrow.
  • 4 0
 the sad part is there's more money than ever going into this sport, but with nearly every big brand involved in mountain biking now being owned by some mega conglomerate parent corporation less and less of that money goes to the riders.
  • 8 2
 Because there is no real incentive to spend 10's of thousands on riders each year who dont really get results and have no coverage on the non existent media, it's not selling bikes or enhancing the brands image.
  • 3 0
 Best of luck to Katy!!! I wonder if the EDR Cup feeds now are so much higher that is forcing teams out, IMHO the change from EWS to EDR as not been good at all. Never understood why the changed, they did promised better coverage etc but it as been an epic failure.
  • 5 1
 The way to keep being signed by a factory team seems to be having a lot of social media followers. Race results don't seem to matter these days frustratingly.
  • 5 0
 GT said that Wyn didn't have to ride, as long as he was doing Wyn TV.
  • 1 0
 @glasvagas: That's fair enough for Wyn, he has made Wyn TV what it is off his own back, and it's very popular.
  • 2 0
 For a while there, Enduro was awesome and promising to get better. Multi day racing in new and exotic locations on incredible trails. It kind of coincided with Downhills boring bikepark days and it was more exciting to watch people ride flat out on wild, natural terrain.
Then they started doing 5 DH stages in one day, in a typical euro village and gave it a name that makes no sense. EDR?
  • 3 0
 That's pretty sad, I hope she will find another spot somewhere else.
Some rumours say that GT will stop its DH factory team as well, do you have some insights there?
  • 1 0
 I think it is a weird paradox that the racing discipline that most reflects the riding style and choice of bike that has become most popular with the general public in most places, has such a poor following and therefore is a struggle for sponsors to commit to.

At the same time, whilst the race broadcast/coverage is poor, in my opinion, I can sort of understand why- no matter what your feelings are of the current broadcaster/promoters, it is a difficult sport to cover- a race takes an entire day, potentially covers a massive geographical area and there is large number of riders out on the course simultaneously but not in the same place at the same time.

Don't know how to solve it, but I think it's something that needs to be solved, unlike DH which was perfectly fine before ESO got their hands on it, maybe some changes to the racing format would be welcomed to try and attract better sponsorship?
  • 1 0
 Enduro racing....always been a bit of a joke from a marketing perspective. They tried telling us "but these are the actual bikes you buy! unlike DH bikes and XC weapons"....doesn't matter, the coverage has always been rubbish, personalities bland for the most part. It's just a money pit.
  • 1 0
 It is not bike sales. The general bike buying public does not care about Enduro racing. Sorry, but it is true. There is an attraction to DH, even amongst regular riders due to the sheer insanity of it. XC is relatable. Road riding is relatable. Enduro just is not. I am ready for my down votes.
  • 3 0
 Bummer.

Btw: Did any info surface why Noga Korem and GT parted ways earlier this year?
  • 1 0
 gt going from "good times" to bad times
  • 1 0
 Oh no! Anyways





