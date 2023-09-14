Katy Winton Reveals Uncertain Future as a Full-Time Racer





Grateful to be here, grateful for this journey. What will be will be, cheers to bikes. This time of year is an uncertain time for most riders, however, what’s more unsettling is how uncertain a time it is for so many teams resulting in even more riders struggling to secure their futures. @gtfactoryracing have been as open and honest as possible with me that there are changes ahead for them.For me, however, this could well be my final EDR race of my career as a full-time racer.There are so many riders in this position too. This stark reality comes at a grim time for the industry, and in turn EDR world level racing. The hay day of covid bike sales is very much over and now we have a complete lack of buying… things are not looking good.I don’t know what my future holds. I’m working on it. I feel like my best is yet to come, but I’m looking at all my options but first and foremost I’m giving everything to this final race this weekend.I’m so grateful for @gtfactoryracing and all our team partners for supporting me through the hardest period of my life, and believing and supporting me to rebuild to a point of being more in love with riding and with a far healthier happier relationship with racing than ever before. If this race is the end, regardless of result, to be able to race with all my heart again is enough.Grateful to be here, grateful for this journey. What will be will be, cheers to bikes. — Katy Winton