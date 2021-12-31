close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Katy Winton Thanks Nukeproof, SRAM & Other 2021 Sponsors, Hints at New Chapter in 2022

Dec 31, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThanks to YOU! This video is for everyone who was in my corner this year: from my physical and mental coaches; to the kind people who messaged with words of support and encouragement; to my friends and family who stood by me through thick and thin; to all the brands who stepped up late in the year to make sure I had everything I needed to compete against the best. I experienced so much kindness and support this year from the people closest to me to complete strangers and for that I am so grateful.

It was an extremely challenging year, one I wouldn't repeat but sitting here now a year on in a completely different situation I hope, if nothing else, that this saga gives people hope that if they persist and stay focused on where they want to be in the face of adversity, then even 12 months on they can be in a completely different place. Thank you to everyone who played a part in getting me to where I am today, I'm excited to share my 2022 plans with you very soon!

CHEERS TO 2022Katy Winton

bigquotesThe opportunity to work with Katy only came up early in 2021. But whilst only being together for one short season we’re super proud of what we have achieved together. It’s been much more than just what happened between the tape (although there have been some awesome results), witnessing the drive, honesty, and talent that Katy has shown in the pursuit of what she loves is everything a brand could want represent them. We are super fortunate to have been able to play a small part, along with her other sponsors to help enabling Katy’s talent to shine. The highlight was witnessing the spine-tingling support she received at her home Enduro World Series. Thank you Katy, it’s been awesome.Rob Sherratt- Nukeproof Marketing Manager



bigquotesI had the pleasure of working with Katy in her highly successful TFR years so it was really difficult hearing she was having a hard time finding a ride for 2021. Katy is clearly a factory quality athlete but it was just one of those weird years when opportunities were in short supply. So when Katy reached out in late 2020 I was honored and motivated to help keep Katy racing on her own program and chasing her dream’s. If you’ve ever met Katy I’m sure you’d agree she’s one of those special people that you just want to see succeed, a true professional on and off the track, she really gets what is to be a sponsored athlete. We wish Katy the best of luck in all her future endeavors and huge thanks for letting her friends at SRAM come along for this amazing lap of a long long ride.John Dawson- SRAM Global MTB Race Manager


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Nukeproof SRAM Katy Winton Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Home of the Super Monster T - Another Look Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
56014 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
45766 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
40808 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation Of The Year Winner
38136 views
Nerding Out: The Fastest Race Bikes of 2021
37330 views
Burning Question: How Much Do Water Bottles Influence Frame Design?
35816 views
Video: $180 vs. $1900 Contact Points - Budget vs. Baller Episode 3
35767 views
Pinkbike's Top Stories of 2021
29163 views

12 Comments

  • 6 0
 You’d think Nukeproof would sign both Katy W and Bex B for top marketing at the Tweed EWS in June.
Personally there more interesting for me than many others.
  • 2 0
 I would love to see them both on the Nukeproof team
  • 2 0
 that yellow Giga is so sick , hook me up nukeproof 3333 really like watching Katie's vlogs, all the emotions are so real, best of luck next year!
  • 1 0
 Stoked to see what she has lines up for 2022 and hopefully beyond! Would love to see more support and let her focus more on racing and less on all the other BS. Love her videos!
  • 1 0
 No chance of her "focusing" on racing unless she has enough foresight to procure adequate sponsorships, which you refer to as BS.
  • 1 0
 Do we think there’s a CRC factory gig announcement coming?
  • 1 0
 If there is they’ll probably announce it at least ten times. This past week I’ve been inundated with emails from them relating to loyalty points.
  • 1 0
 all the hard works paves a way....be good to see what is next for Katy.
  • 1 0
 Great athlete and always comes across great in interviews.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007633
Mobile Version of Website