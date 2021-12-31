Katy Winton Thanks Nukeproof, SRAM & Other 2021 Sponsors, Hints at New Chapter in 2022

Thanks to YOU! This video is for everyone who was in my corner this year: from my physical and mental coaches; to the kind people who messaged with words of support and encouragement; to my friends and family who stood by me through thick and thin; to all the brands who stepped up late in the year to make sure I had everything I needed to compete against the best. I experienced so much kindness and support this year from the people closest to me to complete strangers and for that I am so grateful.



It was an extremely challenging year, one I wouldn't repeat but sitting here now a year on in a completely different situation I hope, if nothing else, that this saga gives people hope that if they persist and stay focused on where they want to be in the face of adversity, then even 12 months on they can be in a completely different place. Thank you to everyone who played a part in getting me to where I am today, I'm excited to share my 2022 plans with you very soon!



CHEERS TO 2022 — Katy Winton