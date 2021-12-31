Katy Winton Thanks Nukeproof, SRAM & Other 2021 Sponsors, Hints at New Chapter in 2022

Thanks to YOU! This video is for everyone who was in my corner this year: from my physical and mental coaches; to the kind people who messaged with words of support and encouragement; to my friends and family who stood by me through thick and thin; to all the brands who stepped up late in the year to make sure I had everything I needed to compete against the best. I experienced so much kindness and support this year from the people closest to me to complete strangers and for that I am so grateful.
It was an extremely challenging year, one I wouldn't repeat but sitting here now a year on in a completely different situation I hope, if nothing else, that this saga gives people hope that if they persist and stay focused on where they want to be in the face of adversity, then even 12 months on they can be in a completely different place. Thank you to everyone who played a part in getting me to where I am today, I'm excited to share my 2022 plans with you very soon!
CHEERS TO 2022—Katy Winton
The opportunity to work with Katy only came up early in 2021. But whilst only being together for one short season we’re super proud of what we have achieved together. It’s been much more than just what happened between the tape (although there have been some awesome results), witnessing the drive, honesty, and talent that Katy has shown in the pursuit of what she loves is everything a brand could want represent them. We are super fortunate to have been able to play a small part, along with her other sponsors to help enabling Katy’s talent to shine. The highlight was witnessing the spine-tingling support she received at her home Enduro World Series. Thank you Katy, it’s been awesome.—Rob Sherratt- Nukeproof Marketing Manager
I had the pleasure of working with Katy in her highly successful TFR years so it was really difficult hearing she was having a hard time finding a ride for 2021. Katy is clearly a factory quality athlete but it was just one of those weird years when opportunities were in short supply. So when Katy reached out in late 2020 I was honored and motivated to help keep Katy racing on her own program and chasing her dream’s. If you’ve ever met Katy I’m sure you’d agree she’s one of those special people that you just want to see succeed, a true professional on and off the track, she really gets what is to be a sponsored athlete. We wish Katy the best of luck in all her future endeavors and huge thanks for letting her friends at SRAM come along for this amazing lap of a long long ride.—John Dawson- SRAM Global MTB Race Manager
Personally there more interesting for me than many others.
It has been great, we laughed we cried, we sang and we danced. I will never forget all the great memories... Just to be clear it was me and not you... All the best in 2022 and I will be announcing your replacement tomorrow on MySpace
