Kavenz Announces Pre-Order Availability For Gearbox Frame

Apr 25, 2023
by emptyagency  

KAVENZ VHP G
PRE ORDER LAUNCH

Press Release: Kavenz

How it started
At Kavenz, we love creating unique bikes and prototypes just for fun. We've received countless requests for a VHP gearbox frame and decided to rise to the challenge. Our team had no prior experience with gearbox bikes, so we were thrilled to build one and share our journey with you.




Prototyping
The easiest way to make a gearbox prototype from a regular frame was to use a standard weld-on gearbox mounting plate from Pinion, initially designed for hardtails. There was little clearance on the rear wheel, so we had to cut some elements by hand. Then we used an angle grinder to make everything smoother. We also had to drill some holes for the dropper post cable, which you can see on our Instagram, where we posted many behind-the-scenes updates.




Testing
We build two GWAGONs for testing. One was made for our team, and the second went to Yannick Lange from Trickstuff, who initially pushed this product to live. Our bike has Effigear on board, while Yannick uses a gearbox from Pinion. So we could test both systems.


Photo credit Intend
Photo credit Intend
Yannick testing his VHP G with Pinion gearbox

General observation:
- Super fast and planted due to the central and low mass of the bike and the low unsprung weight.
- We need to use a different chain tensioner for the final version. I repeatedly hit the ground, roots, or rocks with the tensioner.
- The gear ratio is pretty big; you can climb well and fast on the flat road.
- Legs feel stable on the pedals when going downhill. Since the chain continues rotating, it does not affect the cranks.

EFFIGEAR:

Shifting into harder gears is incredibly smooth, regardless of how bumpy and rough the trails are. Shifting up requires unweighting the pedal, which takes time to get used to.

PINION:

The grip shift is rather tricky to use for enduro applications.



For the serial production we fixed following details
-The Dropper Post Cable is now routed internally.

-The Effigear Spring can be accommodated in the Down-tube and be fixed to avoid rattling.

-We will add a slider for the rear sprocket to keep the chain where it belongs



Chain tensioner
We also started to work on our solution for the chain tensioner, but it´s not that easy to do as the chain has to cross the chain stays. Our idea is to add a slider element behind the horst link that routes the chain around the chain stay when fully extended and also functions as a guide for the sprocket. Effigear is also still working on something, and the chain tensioner from Pinion is already working pretty well. If we receive enough pre-orders, we will make a big push in R&D and finish our solution in time for the rollout of the initial batch.




Price and availability
Our Gearbox project, the VHP G, is now available for reservation, and we're thrilled to offer you a limited-time discount of 15% off the MSRP of €2945 if you make a reservation with a downpayment of only 700€.

As a thank-you for your support, we will also offer the Effigear Mimic for an additional cost of €1000, including the Trigger. This is a rare opportunity to get two of the most innovative products at an unbeatable price.



15 Comments

  • 11 1
 Years have gone by, Pinions grip shift essentially sucks. surprised no innovation on that front.
  • 5 0
 When I got my first Pinion bike in 2018 I told them the gripshit sucked as you can't brake and change gear at the same time but was told this wasn't a problem when they ride. Great, you ride boring shit but your customers don't so perhaps listen to them? They also said because Cinq were doing their system they saw no reason to do anything...
  • 2 0
 Effigear MIMIC gearbox can be run with a normal shifter...
  • 3 0
 there's a couple (3rd party) companies that have developed pinion trigger shifters (cinq & instinctiv); neither appear to be readily available aftermarket though. pinion also has an electric trigger system, but looks to be an integrated e bike application?

but yeah. obviously doable; surprised pinion hasn't jumped on a solution & addressed one of the system's biggest gripes.
  • 1 0
 I respectfully disagree here. Rather quickly I became a fan of the grip shifter. One can go through a lot of gears really fast when needed. Besides, I can't think of a situation when it performs worse than a traditional trigger. I tetrode the Cinq version last summer, and was surprised to find that it felt a lot more clumsier, and slower to use than the grip shifter supplied with the Pinion gearbox.
  • 6 2
 I love reading about gear box bikes and hearing how ancient and outdated derailleurs are but I can't remember the last time I destroyed a derailleur. They always end up looking like they've spent a year in a cement mixer but work fine.
  • 1 0
 I go through about a derailleur a year. Either break it in half or it gets so sloppy that shifting becomes terrible
  • 1 0
 who will buy this seriously????

How can these type of company have any profit ?
I dont get it. People are just wasting money for something that doesnt sell. Never pays all the costs
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome! Does the $2950 include the pinion and you can upgrade to the Effigear? I am a bit confused at the write up there.
  • 1 0
 Correct. The base price gets you a pinion and you can upgrade to the Effigear.
  • 2 0
 Good idea to go pre order as I can imagine only 3 pinkbike commentators will actually put their money where their mouth is.
  • 1 0
 I hesitate to use the word 'bargain', but this is a very interesting product at a very accessible price.
  • 1 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Ugly
  • 1 0
 Sweet!





