Kavenz's High-Pivot Enduro Prototype - Sea Otter 2019

With the success of Commencal's downhill bike, along with a handful of new high-pivot trail and enduro rigs, it seems that's the layout to have right now. Kavenz is a new German brand (and an off-shoot of 77 Designz) with their own high pivot offering, a 160mm-travel rig designed with enduro racing in mind, hence the 64-degree head angle.



The yet-to-be-named prototype is pictured here on 29'' wheels, but they're planning to offer a 27.5'' rear wheel option as well. To keep the geometry in check, it'll sport an adjustable lower shock mount that will let owners raise the ride height to compensate for the change in wheel size, thereby preserving the bottom bracket height and head angle.

Kavenz Proto Details



• Intended use: enduro racing

• Rear wheel travel: 160mm

• Wheel size: 29'' (27.5'' rear option)

• Frame material: aluminum

• Head angle: 64-degrees

• Reach: 460mm - 540mm

• Custom geometry available

• Weight: TBA

• Availability: early 2020

• MSRP: €2,500



The VHP (short for virtual high pivot) suspension delivers 160mm of travel.

Also from Germany, the Intend shock looks nothing like most air-sprung units.

The 160mm-travel rear-end is a Horst Link system with an eye towards keeping things as active as possible, and the idler looks after forces from the drivetrain. Also, check out that shock! It's an air-sprung prototype from Intend, a German suspension brand doing all sorts of different things.It also looks a lot like a coil shock without the coil, but it is air sprung. Word is that it features an adjustable negative spring system via that small dial by the air valve, with the idea being that you can pull the shock down into its stroke slightly and create a coil-like feel.Kavenz is sticking to aluminum for the new bike, and that's going to let them offer custom geometry so you can get the angles and reach numbers that you want. The prototype shown here is running a 64-degree head angle, but you'll be able to tinker with that and the seat tube length as well. Want something super long and super low? They'll do anywhere in between 460mm and 540mm, and they'll build you a bike with a super short seat tube, too.If you want one, you'll be paying €2,500 for the frame and waiting until early 2020 to get your hands on it.