FIRST LOOK

Kavenz's High-Pivot Enduro Prototype - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 11, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Sea Otter 2019


With the success of Commencal's downhill bike, along with a handful of new high-pivot trail and enduro rigs, it seems that's the layout to have right now. Kavenz is a new German brand (and an off-shoot of 77 Designz) with their own high pivot offering, a 160mm-travel rig designed with enduro racing in mind, hence the 64-degree head angle.

The yet-to-be-named prototype is pictured here on 29'' wheels, but they're planning to offer a 27.5'' rear wheel option as well. To keep the geometry in check, it'll sport an adjustable lower shock mount that will let owners raise the ride height to compensate for the change in wheel size, thereby preserving the bottom bracket height and head angle.
Kavenz Proto Details

• Intended use: enduro racing
• Rear wheel travel: 160mm
• Wheel size: 29'' (27.5'' rear option)
• Frame material: aluminum
• Head angle: 64-degrees
• Reach: 460mm - 540mm
• Custom geometry available
• Weight: TBA
• Availability: early 2020
• MSRP: €2,500


Sea Otter 2019
The VHP (short for virtual high pivot) suspension delivers 160mm of travel.


The 160mm-travel rear-end is a Horst Link system with an eye towards keeping things as active as possible, and the idler looks after forces from the drivetrain. Also, check out that shock! It's an air-sprung prototype from Intend, a German suspension brand doing all sorts of different things.

It also looks a lot like a coil shock without the coil, but it is air sprung. Word is that it features an adjustable negative spring system via that small dial by the air valve, with the idea being that you can pull the shock down into its stroke slightly and create a coil-like feel.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
Also from Germany, the Intend shock looks nothing like most air-sprung units.


Kavenz is sticking to aluminum for the new bike, and that's going to let them offer custom geometry so you can get the angles and reach numbers that you want. The prototype shown here is running a 64-degree head angle, but you'll be able to tinker with that and the seat tube length as well. Want something super long and super low? They'll do anywhere in between 460mm and 540mm, and they'll build you a bike with a super short seat tube, too.

If you want one, you'll be paying €2,500 for the frame and waiting until early 2020 to get your hands on it.

Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
155774 views
Bike Check: Dan Atherton's Prototype 29er DH Bike
85039 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
68022 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
67727 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
63549 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
56802 views
Opinion: Carbon and Aluminum Wheels - Does Stiffer Always Mean Better?
49281 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
48584 views

45 Comments

  • + 19
 next up... Brooklyn Machine Works comes back and starts making the TMX again... with an Avy MTN-8 fork no less.... Huck to flat times are back again.
  • + 4
 Bring back the rubber ducky!!!
  • + 2
 "Huck to flat times are back again." Awesome
  • + 1
 Anyone with this "new to you" upper pulley, do yourself a favor and buy about 10 of them before the company or frame goes away leaving you with a toothless pulley situation.
  • + 8
 I'm guessing the shock, as it compresses, pumps oil into the reservior where in IFP pushes against a large air chamber to be the load-bearing spring. Damping is controlled as oil passes between the two chambers. Anyone know what that kind of shock is called? I think they use it on aircraft landing gear
  • + 5
 www.intend-bc.com/hover-checkout
On that specific shock, you can have a bit more of a read. I think with aeroplanes they commonly use Oleo Struts on the landing gear.
  • + 0
 I believe it is an Intend bc shock. search them on Instagram. they also make forks with inverted lowers
  • + 1
 And the space behind the piston is the negative air chamber ?
  • + 10
 I thought that said KLEIN for a second, I was about to get my credit card out
  • + 2
 Been dreaming of a new KLEIN. Their bikes were always so gorgeous. I've seen some of the road frames built up with modern parts lately and they look incredible.
  • + 1
 KLEIN?! Shut up and take my money!
  • + 6
 That water bottle looks like a plump grub.
  • + 1
 I would like to know who makes it. (for my kids bike)
  • + 1
 It’s a Fidlock bottle! @poteran:
  • + 1
 It makes sense to use the Durolux as a fork for a prototype, you can easily change travel settings without having to change forks. Maintenance is quite easy, too. Only drawback for testing would be the high A2C compared to a Fox36.
  • + 5
 Cold war bike
  • + 2
 proudly built in East Berlin
  • + 6
 could fit a can of chernobly in the bottle holder for sure
  • + 3
 With enough room in the frame to fit a squeezy bottle of ketchup
  • + 2
 If Forbidden Bike and Robot Bike had a child!
  • + 2
 Does not look like a Polygon
  • + 1
 We went for a really trendy super long top tube so that we could slam our seat all the way forward to make it fit again.
  • + 1
 The weight is TBA....because I'm sure nobody running around at Sea Otter has a scale.
  • + 1
 Fuck that Cubw high pivot clone. WE WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THAT INTEND SHOCK FFS!!!
  • + 2
 When you design a bike from scratch, look at all possible systems try to get the ideal kinematics ( even do a webseries about it) and a wise pinkbiker spots your mistake at first sight- you cloned a cube.
  • + 1
 Mad max super duper hard shaft rear shock included with frame or with complete bike purchase.
  • + 2
 @mhgg1981 I believe that price is for frame only. I have been lucky enough to be a tester for them and have been riding with a Cane Creek Coil. It's the best handling, smoothest bike I've ever ridden.
  • + 1
 540mm reach!...that’s huge
  • + 1
 This looks awesome. Might sell my commencal and snag one of these
  • + 1
 @CullenHerring I would
  • + 1
 @Giacomo77 is the rocker link forged now rather than cnced?
  • + 1
 The Mk2 have a redesigned monocoque (I think thats how you spell it) seat seat tube giving room for a stiffer rocker that seems to be cnc'd.
  • + 1
 I'll take mine with a Pinion drivetrain please.
  • + 2
 yep that frame deign would be great with a centermounted transmission, and possibly a belt drive?
looks like a short travel version of GT's new dh bike
  • + 1
 That water bottle mount looks dope
  • + 2
 Don't like this fad.
  • + 1
 Are all the new turner bikes going to be high pivot?
  • + 1
 @DONKEY-FELTCHER firstly, ewww.
Secondly, I think I saw something about Turner using 'Speed Goat' suspension design.
  • + 0
 this should burn in the firey foundries of Khar'yaginskiy
  • + 1
 Super nice!
  • + 1
 WANT
  • + 1
 @freestylAM trust me, you NEED this frame
  • - 3
 no!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038645
Mobile Version of Website