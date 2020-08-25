Kavenz Release a First Run of Frames for their Customizable High Pivot Enduro Bike

Press Release: Kavenz
After three years of development, we are beyond stoke to announce that we can accept pre-orders for the Kavenz VHP 16 as of today. If you have been waiting for custom geometry, aluminum, high pivot point bike with balanced Anti Rise, and high Anti Squat, you should head over to our website and Pre-Order
your 2021 bike now.Custom Geometry
Allowing a high level of customization is vital for a bike that fits you like a tailored suit. That´s why we don´t offer any standard sizes like medium or large. Instead, we offer a set of Reach and Seat Tube options that can be combined to fit your personal needs. Reach can be anything between 440 and 540mm in 20 mm steps. The seat tube can be 420, 450 or 480 and the headtube can be either 110 or 125 mm (Longer Options coming later).
And last but not least, you can decide if you want to build a pure 29er or a Mullet. The switch will be done by exchanging the shock mount so you can change it anytime later on. That totals in 36 possible sizes if we don´t count the Mullet option, no wounder the Geometry table is full of information. If the chart is overwhelming, drop us an e-mail, and we help you out.Pre-Order Price:
EU: 2245.00 € incl. VAT (MSRP will be at 2495€)
INT: 1886.55 € excl. VAT (if you order from outside EU)
As the first batch is limited to 50 frames, there might sell out quickly. If you miss it, do not worry as this is only the first batch. We plan to produce quantities of 50 frames every 2-3 months; however, the next production will retail at the full MSRP of 2495€ incl. VAT.
The Pre-Order price comes with a 10% discount, and we ask for a 100% downpayment; this is important to fund the project as we have to make many investments into molds, tubing, more jigs, and infrastructure.
In case you can´t afford the downpayment right now, we have good news for you; with the second batch, we will accept a 50% downpayment and hopefully shorten lead times.The frame comes with:
-Custom Geometry
-Idler Pulley 14T
-Chainguide
-DT Swiss Thru Axle
-Seatclamp
-Anti Rattle Tube
-Tape for Chainstay
-PM 203 Adapter
During the configuration, you can also add finish options, FOX or EXT Shock, FOX 36 or 38 Fork, Bike Yoke Dropper Post, and an Acros Headset and spare parts at a discounted rate.
Leadtime:
We plan to start shipping from early February 2021.
For Anodized or Powder Coated Frames, you need to add two weeks.
Warranty:
Our standard 5 Year Warranty covers your frame. Please note that the Warranty only applies for the frame and not for additional parts like shock, fork, a dropper post, etc.
Risks:
If you spot an issue, then we might not be able to replace the part as fast as established brands. But don´t worry, we would never let you down, that´s a promise. Also, lead time can be delayed as COVID 19 is not over and can still have impacts on supply chains.
Limited Right to Withdrawal:
Your right to withdrawal does not apply to contracts that relate to goods which have been manufactured in accordance with your specifications or which otherwise are clearly personalized. However, we allow you to withdraw from your order until the parts are going to be welded according to your specifications.
