Video: Chasing the Best Light in the Alps with KC Deane



To really appreciate everything this area has to offer, go up any of the lifts and start exploring. On our 3-day shoot we spent our time riding all around Jochpass and Fürenalp. With over 500 km of trails for all abilities, we felt like the options were limitless. We met many friendly locals along the way and took our time to enjoy the scenery at the mountain huts, refueling on delicious Rösti, coffee and Swiss cheeses.

