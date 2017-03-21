KC Deane, Raw - Video

The filming process was a big challenge. We had 4 days total to shoot and I was alone to shoot. For me, the hardest part of the shooting by far was walking back to the top. You have to walk in the sand all day during 4 days, from Sunrise to Sunset. It's really steep, sometimes I was almost climbing, carrying 20kg on my back + the big tripod. On top of that it was summer, so in the afternoon the temperature was close to 30°C /85°F in the shade, which is 50°C / 120°F in the sun. For KC it was the same, carrying a DH bike on his back. You don't want to miss the shot and ask him to do one more. It was a hard shooting for sure, but with a lot of good memories. Camping in the middle of nowhere, watching the supermoon rise behind the trees and a meteors shower. It was amazing. — Damien Vergez