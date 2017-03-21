VIDEOS

KC Deane, Raw - Video

Mar 21, 2017
by Damien Vergez  
Fraser River - KC Deane

KC DEANE - RAW - Fraser River

by FASTFOKUS
bigquotesFreeriding has a few places in the world that really stand out. Utah with the desert terrain there being so ideal, some forget about the possibility and the desert in British Columbia. The high desert terrain from Kamloops, all the way up past Williams Lake has very similar dirt to Utah. Mason Mashon and I started riding lines along the Fraser River years ago, and when Mason found this zone 4 years ago we went and started piecing lines together. After years of traveling south to Utah to go freeride it was time to point it north.KC Deane

Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
KC Deane (left) and Pro Photographer Mason Mashon (right)

Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane

bigquotesThe building process took 4 weeks. Luckily KC and Mason had motos to scout the zone and choose the best lines possible. The zone is so vast that the number of lines are infinite! We were like kids in a candy store.Damien Vergez

Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane

bigquotesThe filming process was a big challenge. We had 4 days total to shoot and I was alone to shoot. For me, the hardest part of the shooting by far was walking back to the top. You have to walk in the sand all day during 4 days, from Sunrise to Sunset. It's really steep, sometimes I was almost climbing, carrying 20kg on my back + the big tripod. On top of that it was summer, so in the afternoon the temperature was close to 30°C /85°F in the shade, which is 50°C / 120°F in the sun. For KC it was the same, carrying a DH bike on his back. You don't want to miss the shot and ask him to do one more. It was a hard shooting for sure, but with a lot of good memories. Camping in the middle of nowhere, watching the supermoon rise behind the trees and a meteors shower. It was amazing.Damien Vergez

Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane

bigquotesThose freeride lines were quite long. Elevation was about 300m. Most of the time we were digging before sunrise, making sure the lines were perfect to ride. Then we were shooting the canyons depending on how good the light was. We had to be precise and shoot each canyon in a specific order.Damien Vergez

Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane
Fraser River - KC Deane


Words: KC Deane and Damien Vergez
Photos / Film / Edit: Damien Vergez / FASTFOKUS
Sound Mix and Design: Keith White
Special Thanks: Mason Mashon

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


8 Comments

  • + 5
 Yeah boys! That was awesome. Had to watch that again!! Love freeriding around there, but those are some fresh area's. Ripping!!
  • + 4
 good lord how did just two people create something as sick as this, amazing work
  • + 3
 And to think I don't even ride my road bike without gloves. Sick video!
  • + 1
 when you didnt ride RB rampage and you re makin it happen on your own !! and its even better ! THIS is FR mtbiking !
  • + 1
 Great vid! Had a bit of a big mountain skiing vibe to it
  • + 1
 Everything is better raw!
  • + 3
 Disagree. ie chicken.
  • + 1
 @Session603: Dang, definitely wasn't thinking of that one.. Well everything besides chicken, pork, or certain parts of beef.

