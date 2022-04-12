Keegan Swenson & Moriah Wilson Win Sea Otter Classic Fuego XC Race

Moriah Wilson and Keegan Swenson each came across the finish line of Sea Otter’s Fuego XC 80K race to win their respective women’s and men’s events and become the first-ever leaders of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series. The series opened Saturday, April 9 at the 2022 Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental.
Sea Otter’s Fuego XC 80K had a combined total of more than 290 riders representing 23 states and two countries. Within the field, 60 elite cyclists were competing as part of the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix. The new Fuego 80K event tested mountain bike racers on a premier two-lap course with over 2,750 feet of climbing throughout Fort Ord National Monument’s rolling hills and gravel roads.
In the women’s Fuego 80K pro open division, Wilson, 25, of San Francisco, Calif. placed first with a finish time of 3 hours, 24 minutes and 13 seconds. Sofia Gomez-Villafane, 27, of Heber City, UT secured second place with a finish time of 3:24:36. Alexis Skarda, 32, of Grand Junction, Colo. placed third in the division with a completion time of 3:24:44.
“I feel incredibly humbled to be here in the first place with 30 of the top racers in the country,” said Moriah Wilson at the finish line after winning the women’s pro open event. “I feel super new to all of this, so I don’t know what it’s been like historically, but I feel like this is elevating women’s cycling in the US.”
For the men’s Fuego 80K pro open division, Swenson, 27, of Heber City, UT placed first with a finish time of 2 hours 55 minutes and 23 seconds. Russell Finsterwald, 30, of Colorado Springs, Colo. secured second place with a finish time of 2:55:41. Alex Wild, 29, of San Jose Calf. placed third in the division with a completion time of 2:56:30.
“This race has always been big, but there’s more to it now,” said Keegan Swenson, the men’s Sea Otter Classic winner and first leader of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda. “There’s more at stake to win. I want to try and get those points before going into the longer gravel races, but I think consistency is what wins this series.”
“I think they’re [Life Time] bringing more eyes to the domestic scene and that raises us all up,” continued Swenson. “I think together, we will do a good job lifting up the American cycling scene.”
“We’re continuously working to keep the Sea Otter Classic fresh and provide the best possible experience to the athletes and fans,” said Jeff Frost, Race Director of the Fuego XC 80K. “On top of this ongoing effort, we’re thrilled to have built something special for the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix. The course we’ve created for the new Fuego 80K really delivered today as a worthy backdrop for top-notch cross-country racing.”
The Sea Otter Classic Fuego XC was exclusively live streamed by FloSports, a global sports streaming platform which will be broadcasting each event in the series in 2022. The 60 elite and professional athletes selected to compete in the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix series will face off across six of Life Time’s most iconic cycling events for a $250,000, equally split prize purse. Athletes will be ranked against other Life Time Grand Prix competitors by points received based on their finishing position at each event. The first athlete will earn 30 points, second, 29; third, 28; and so forth. The overall results will use an athlete’s best five finishes out of the six events.
“There’s wonderful energy here and the athletes put on a great show,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Media and Events at Life Time. “Sea Otter is back to where it was pre-pandemic and the event proved to be the perfect place to kick off the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda. Moriah and Keegan are inspiring athletes and put forth huge efforts. It’s going to be hard to wait almost two months until the next round.”
Following the first event, the standings in the women’s division are:
Moriah Wilson: 30 points
Sofia Gomez-Villafane: 29 points
Alexis Skarda: 28 points
The Life Time Grand Prix men’s division standings:
Keegan Swenson: 30 points
Russell Finsterwald: 29 points
Alex Wild: 28 points
To see the full leaderboard with all athlete standings for the Life Time Grand Prix, visit: lifetimegrandprix.com
. Full results for the Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental Fuego 80k XC event can be found here
.
The next event on the Life Time off-road event calendar—and second event in the Life Time Grand Prix series–is the 200-mile Garmin UNBOUND Gravel Presented by Craft on June 4.
