Keegan Swenson & Sofia Gomez Villafane Win the Fuego XL at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic
Apr 19, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
7 Comments
Elite Women
1st.
Sofia Gomez Villafane 4hr, 42min, 23sec
2nd.
Samara Sheppard +3min, 40sec
3rd.
Hannah Otto +17sec
Women's full results
here
.
Elite Men
1st.
Keegan Swenson 4hr, 00min, 13sec
2nd.
Alexey Vermeulen + 49sec
3rd.
Matthew Beers +17sec
Men's full results
here
.
Racing and Events
XC Racing
Sea Otter 2024
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,349 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
8
1
rowdyhonzo
(3 hours ago)
Wake up babe, new Keegan+Sofia lifetime win just dropped
[Reply]
3
0
connerkuhns
(3 hours ago)
Those 13 seconds are going to live rent free in Keegan's head till next year.
[Reply]
1
0
dtheio
FL
(3 hours ago)
not if he a swiftie
[Reply]
1
0
Lokirides
FL
(2 hours ago)
The prize money will more than pay that rent I'm pretty sure...
[Reply]
1
0
Killerfox
(18 mins ago)
Samara Shepherd - stomping run for 2nd on that final climb / downhill
Backing up Cape Epic form with Sofia
[Reply]
1
0
amrosen
(2 hours ago)
Did Alexis Skarda blow up? I thought she was a lock for second
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(31 mins ago)
According to the full results, Sharda was 4 min back.
[Reply]
