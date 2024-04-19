Keegan Swenson & Sofia Gomez Villafane Win the Fuego XL at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic

Apr 19, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Elite Women

1st. Sofia Gomez Villafane 4hr, 42min, 23sec
2nd. Samara Sheppard +3min, 40sec
3rd. Hannah Otto +17sec

Women's full results here.
Elite Men

1st. Keegan Swenson 4hr, 00min, 13sec
2nd. Alexey Vermeulen + 49sec
3rd. Matthew Beers +17sec

Men's full results here.


7 Comments
  • 8 1
 Wake up babe, new Keegan+Sofia lifetime win just dropped
  • 3 0
 Those 13 seconds are going to live rent free in Keegan's head till next year.
  • 1 0
 not if he a swiftie
  • 1 0
 The prize money will more than pay that rent I'm pretty sure...
  • 1 0
 Samara Shepherd - stomping run for 2nd on that final climb / downhill

Backing up Cape Epic form with Sofia
  • 1 0
 Did Alexis Skarda blow up? I thought she was a lock for second
  • 1 0
 According to the full results, Sharda was 4 min back.







