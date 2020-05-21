Keegan Swenson Sets New 'Everesting' Record

May 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

XC World Cup racer Keegan Swenson has broken the 'Everesting' record after he ascended 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) in just seven hours, 40 minutes.

The reigning US XC national champion found the challenge "one of the hardest things I've ever done on the bike" with Swenson managing to take 12 minutes off the previous record which was set by Phil Gaimon a week before.

To achieve this feat Swenson wanted to find a climb that would provide a good balance between height gained and distance. He eventually settled on a section of the Pine Canyon Rd. climb in Midway, Utah, this would provide a height gain of 311.81 meters (1,023 feet) over a distance of 2.93 kilometers (1.82 miles). To complete the challenge Swenson had to repeat the route 28 times.

The challenge which first began in 1994 sees riders try to climb the elevation of Everest, 8848 meters, on their bikes in the shortest time possible. Swenson and his friend Ryan Standish took on the challenge last week as a fundraiser for the charity Bike MS which is a fundraising event for the National MS Society.

bigquotesYesterdays Everest FKT attempt was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done on a bike. On par with White Rim for sure!

Here’s some nerdy stuff for y’all that are interested: Total distance/elevation 104.5 miles and 29,680ft (I corrected the elevation on Strava). The segment I picked (“Gate to first switch” on Pine Canyon road) 1.82 miles long, started at about 5900 and finished around 6900ft (1023ft exactly) and it averaged 11% with a max gradient of 22.9%. It took about 13-14.5min and I tried to average about 270-280w each rep.

Then I’d flip around and rip that same segment, fastest descent was 2:10 and my max speed was 58.6 mph (sorry Tanya Swenson). Huge thank you to everyone that donated to Bike MS and to everyone that came out to support Ryan Standwich and I! Also, massive thank you to my parents who were out there from 8am till 5pm handing out bottles and food for us!! Could not have done it without you guys. Keegan Swenson, Instagram

Check out our partner site, Cycling Tips, who chatted to Swenson just after he set the new record.



Posted In:
Industry News Keegan Swenson


Must Read This Week
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
45278 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
44529 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
44305 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
44204 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
43096 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
42588 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
42248 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
35767 views

23 Comments

  • 1 0
 Keegan's such a rad dude. He's an FKT machine. Still holds White Rim as well, I believe...which he did like a week before coming to compete in the Oztrails Epic Offroad (I think he got second that year after winning it the previous year).
  • 2 0
 FKT?
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Fastest Known Time
  • 2 0
 I don't even fathom how this is humanly possible. Then two days after this he goes to High Star Ranch for a "Recovery" ride and steals all my KOMs. #Beast
Nice work Keegan, you are a machine.
  • 2 0
 Wait, was this before or after Phil Gaimon just did 7:52? Either way, spectacular effort!
  • 2 0
 just 1 week later.
  • 3 0
 @Patrick9-32: Hahaha Phil did say in his video "If anyone wants my record, they can f*cking have it." I guess, ask and you shall receive...
  • 2 0
 Beast Mode 2020. I will think of this next time I need to "dig deep".
  • 2 0
 Maybe dumb question but he did this on a road bike, on the road, right?
  • 1 0
 With downhill speeds of 58.6mph, most likely. Hard to tell, but I'd wager those are road shoes he's wearing? I couldn't find any details on CyclingTips article either :-/
  • 2 0
 @deadflat: I also wondered this. 56km/h would seem like a mountain bike top speed with 1x gearing. I never get much above 60 even when I'm spinning out on the road, riding the MTB.
At almost 100km/h it must be on a road bike.
  • 1 0
 100%
  • 1 0
 He wanted that Strava KOM so badly he climbed the hill 28 times until he got it!
  • 1 0
 Nice work Keegan. Impressive!
  • 1 0
 top notch work
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009845
Mobile Version of Website