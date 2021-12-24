Keegan Wright & Devinci Part Ways

Keegan Wright and Devinci have announced they are parting ways at the end of 2021.
Wright first joined the Canadian brand in and has earned EWS podiums and Crankworx wins with the brand, proving himself to be one of the most versatile riders on the planet.
|As we’re rounding out the year, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Devinci Global Racing for the last years taking me on as a young rider to pursue my dreams and chase my goals
It was nothing but fun times on tour with you guys and the amount of fun we had is something I’m always gonna cherish, thanks to Damien Oton for taking me under his wing to teach me all about the Enduro World Series stuff and Bastien Major @philippericard for making sure i and my bike was prepped for the big days out racing! Thanks toGreg Callaghan for the bloody fun year this year ya big dosser! Haha
It’s not goodbye it’s just see ya later. I’m not crying, you are!
Let the good times keep rollin see yas out on the trails—Keegan Wright
|Goodbyes are never easy…
Since 2018, we’ve enjoyed racing, riding and trying to keep up with the energy of Kiwi shredder Keegan Wright. But the time has come to say farewell.
Looking back at moments like his first EWS podium, stellar performances at Crankworx and all the good times off the bike, there are a few stories we’ll be telling for years to come. We’re proud of all we accomplished together and wish Keegan the best of luck for the next chapter of his career.
Cheers and see you in the trails!—Devinci Global Racing
There’s no word yet on who Keegan will be riding for in 2022 and beyond but we’ll keep you updated with the news as we get it.
