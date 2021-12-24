Keegan Wright & Devinci Part Ways

As we’re rounding out the year, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Devinci Global Racing for the last years taking me on as a young rider to pursue my dreams and chase my goals



It was nothing but fun times on tour with you guys and the amount of fun we had is something I’m always gonna cherish, thanks to Damien Oton for taking me under his wing to teach me all about the Enduro World Series stuff and Bastien Major @philippericard for making sure i and my bike was prepped for the big days out racing! Thanks toGreg Callaghan for the bloody fun year this year ya big dosser! Haha



It’s not goodbye it’s just see ya later. I’m not crying, you are!



Let the good times keep rollin see yas out on the trails — Keegan Wright