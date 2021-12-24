close
Keegan Wright & Devinci Part Ways

Dec 24, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Keegan Wright and Devinci have announced they are parting ways at the end of 2021.

Wright first joined the Canadian brand in and has earned EWS podiums and Crankworx wins with the brand, proving himself to be one of the most versatile riders on the planet.

bigquotesAs we’re rounding out the year, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Devinci Global Racing for the last years taking me on as a young rider to pursue my dreams and chase my goals

It was nothing but fun times on tour with you guys and the amount of fun we had is something I’m always gonna cherish, thanks to Damien Oton for taking me under his wing to teach me all about the Enduro World Series stuff and Bastien Major @philippericard for making sure i and my bike was prepped for the big days out racing! Thanks toGreg Callaghan for the bloody fun year this year ya big dosser! Haha

It’s not goodbye it’s just see ya later. I’m not crying, you are!

Let the good times keep rollin see yas out on the trailsKeegan Wright


bigquotesGoodbyes are never easy…
Since 2018, we’ve enjoyed racing, riding and trying to keep up with the energy of Kiwi shredder Keegan Wright. But the time has come to say farewell.

Looking back at moments like his first EWS podium, stellar performances at Crankworx and all the good times off the bike, there are a few stories we’ll be telling for years to come. We’re proud of all we accomplished together and wish Keegan the best of luck for the next chapter of his career.

Cheers and see you in the trails!Devinci Global Racing

There’s no word yet on who Keegan will be riding for in 2022 and beyond but we’ll keep you updated with the news as we get it.

15 Comments

  • 23 0
 I’m hoping one day I read “pinkbike and outside part ways”
  • 14 2
 So many people announcing they're leaving teams but no new team announcements - is everybody retiring? LOL
  • 12 0
 usually contracts start in january so will probably start seeing quite a few announcements next week
  • 1 1
 At least we know one will be moving to MOB status.
  • 1 0
 good riders are looking for their "payday" and I don't blame them one bit.
  • 5 1
 One of best Shore vids out there... www.pinkbike.com/news/video-wade-simmons-gives-keegan-wright-a-true-north-shore-introduction.html
  • 1 1
 Yes, Yes it is! -weebleswobbles
  • 2 0
 Cant imagen re signing deals easy for riders atm with the whole covid thing and travel restriction with most European countries going into lockdowns is there even going to be any racing
  • 4 0
 …maybe just an end of month “parting ways” summary instead of the same article every other day.
  • 4 0
 Break up seasons always difficult. Whiskey helps.
  • 1 0
 Then you can go for a little drive home /j
  • 6 2
 Knock it back , have another one, drinking and driving is so much fun
  • 1 0
 Oi oi oi!
  • 1 0
 Hahaha idk why you're getting downvoted. Talented rider, however drinking and driving is really fucked.
  • 1 0
 @Johnsterfer: just takes practice

Post a Comment



