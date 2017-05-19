Keegan Wright Sends it with FSA Gradient – Video







The Gradient line is FSA's hardest hitting product line to date, capable of Enduro World Series backcountry adventures, World Cup Downhill destruction, aggressive big mountain free riding, and of course an epic flat landing or ten…





Keegan Wright will be chasing the full World Cup DH season, as well as the full EWS, and Crankworx stops. After a big win at the Rotorua Pump Track, Keegan is in top form to compete with the world's best on any stage.









Forged and CNC'd AL7050 crank arms are paired with direct-mount MegaTooth chainrings (double spider available). The Gradient modular crankset engages an innovative adjustable chainline for different hub and chainring configurations. FSA's BB392EVO spindle adapts to practically any frame. See Vernon's FSA Modular Crank Article.

All FSA Modular MTB cranks can fit Boost (148mm) and standard (142mm) frame spacing by simply swapping the 3mm spacer (RED in diagram) to the inside or outside of the chainring using FSA's lock ring tool.



*Boost = 6mm wider hub spacing (3mm per side).





Gradient handle bars are available in both 25mm rise (800 and 760mm width), and 40mm rise (800mm width). Triple butted and tapered in 7050 alloy, with 9 degrees of back sweep and 6 degrees of upsweep keep this bar comfortable during aggressive riding.





Keegan was very excited to be the first FSA pro rider to bolt on the first Gradient production models.





The Gradient crank fits all major BB standards with FSA's BB392EVO spindle.

















Keegan demonstrates his classic Kiwi kick-out technique aboard his Gradient equipped Specialized.





Keegan at home on his new Demo. Because the Gradient cranks feature a modular spindle, a rider can run FSA's 73mm spindle for Trail Bikes or FSA's 83mm Spindle for DH Bikes. Bolt on a Gradient Direct Connect DH Stem and you've got burly product for any type of hard hitting DH action!













Keegan's "ride anything" mentality paired with his down-to-earth attitude ensures his bright future.



