Keegan Wright Sends it with FSA Gradient – Video

May 19, 2017
by FSA-MTB  
Keegan Wright X FSA Gradient Family

by FSA-MTB
Gradient
The Gradient line is FSA's hardest hitting product line to date, capable of Enduro World Series backcountry adventures, World Cup Downhill destruction, aggressive big mountain free riding, and of course an epic flat landing or ten…

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient
Keegan Wright will be chasing the full World Cup DH season, as well as the full EWS, and Crankworx stops. After a big win at the Rotorua Pump Track, Keegan is in top form to compete with the world's best on any stage.

BB392EVO Gradient 7050 Crankset
Forged and CNC'd AL7050 crank arms are paired with direct-mount MegaTooth chainrings (double spider available). The Gradient modular crankset engages an innovative adjustable chainline for different hub and chainring configurations. FSA's BB392EVO spindle adapts to practically any frame. See Vernon's FSA Modular Crank Article.

FSA launches new modular cranks.
All FSA Modular MTB cranks can fit Boost (148mm) and standard (142mm) frame spacing by simply swapping the 3mm spacer (RED in diagram) to the inside or outside of the chainring using FSA's lock ring tool.

*Boost = 6mm wider hub spacing (3mm per side).

Trail Enduro DJ application. 800mm Wide bars with a choice of 25mm rise or 40mm rise with either a 45mm or 60mm stem length.
Gradient handle bars are available in both 25mm rise (800 and 760mm width), and 40mm rise (800mm width). Triple butted and tapered in 7050 alloy, with 9 degrees of back sweep and 6 degrees of upsweep keep this bar comfortable during aggressive riding.

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient
Keegan was very excited to be the first FSA pro rider to bolt on the first Gradient production models.

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient
The Gradient crank fits all major BB standards with FSA's BB392EVO spindle.

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient
Keegan demonstrates his classic Kiwi kick-out technique aboard his Gradient equipped Specialized.

Keegan Wright
Keegan at home on his new Demo. Because the Gradient cranks feature a modular spindle, a rider can run FSA's 73mm spindle for Trail Bikes or FSA's 83mm Spindle for DH Bikes. Bolt on a Gradient Direct Connect DH Stem and you've got burly product for any type of hard hitting DH action!

Keegan Wright

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient
Keegan's "ride anything" mentality paired with his down-to-earth attitude ensures his bright future.

Keegan Wright - FSA Gradient

FSA Gradient Modular Cranks.

  • + 0
 Unless something has been reworked on them I completely don't understand why pros use the DX pedals.... I ride way less and way less hard then these guys and I've went through three sets in three seasons....how shitty would it be if you end up with your pedel on your shoe instead of on the crank in the middle of a race run ...happened two times...not in a race run...
  • + 1
 Ever since Crankworx pump track challenge exposure a couple of years ago, Keegan just gone from strength to strength Freakin killin it!
  • + 1
 This guy. Mad respect. Just wait till he's signed to a proper team... weapon. Living the dream.
  • + 1
 love his marzochi suspension !
  • + 2
 Awesome !!!

