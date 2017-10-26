PRESS RELEASES

Keegan Wright Signs With Devinci

Oct 26, 2017
by Cycles Devinci  
Keegan Wright Signs With Devinci


Devinci has a cool, new family team member on board! Young and talented Keegan Wright, a native of Rotorua New Zealand, will be taking over the national DH and Enduro series on the Wilson and the Spartan.Keegan has the right personality to delight Devinci. His contagious passion for the bike is obvious, but even more, we feel he ardently loves his sport, even among the elite. Keegan began to ride the bike at age eight and, even today, the fun of riding is what keeps him motivated.


(Password protected)
Views: 23    Faves: 1    Comments: 0
This video is password protected.


bigquotes
Supporting this type of athlete is exciting because they bring out the best in the sport. As a manufacturer, this is the best type of inspiration you can ever find. Because beyond races and professional performance, the important thing is to have fun on your bike, and that applies to everyone! 
Félix Gauthier, Devinci President


Keegan Wright Signs With Devinci


bigquotes
I am so up and excited to be riding Devinci bikes in New Zealand. These bikes are so powerful, dynamic, and versatile—NZ is a match made in heaven for Devinci! It’s really awesome: top bikes, a great brand, new partners. It’ll be so cool!
Keegan Wright


Keegan Wright Signs With Devinci


bigquotes
He’s a shredder who rides really hard. It’s a very interesting time for Keegan, Devinci and us! 
Duncan Hancock, ADU Industries


Keegan Wright Signs With Devinci



For Keegan, the association with Devinci is doubly interesting since both his bikes have already several titles under their belts. He’s also stoked about riding the new, rad Spartan that Damien Oton rode to victory on the last race of the EWS in Finale last September.


Everything you should know about Keegan: http://www.devinci.com

Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
63698 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
62226 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
58686 views
Riding Rigid is Ridiculous - Opinion
58033 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
49295 views
Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve
48086 views
Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6" Apex - Review
46050 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
45385 views

6 Comments

  • + 5
 Definitely the Wright choice!
  • + 3
 This video is password protected
  • + 0
 Yay Keeg's! Not got anything else to say really, so, um, I guess another yY Keeg's is in order... Yay Keeg's!!!
  • + 1
 Keep the chainsaw legacy alive!
  • + 1
 cool
  • - 1
 Hell yeah,go Keegan,Specialized s*ck Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027137
Mobile Version of Website