Keegan Wright Signs With Devinci





Devinci has a cool, new family team member on board! Young and talented Keegan Wright, a native of Rotorua New Zealand, will be taking over the national DH and Enduro series on the Wilson and the Spartan.Keegan has the right personality to delight Devinci. His contagious passion for the bike is obvious, but even more, we feel he ardently loves his sport, even among the elite. Keegan began to ride the bike at age eight and, even today, the fun of riding is what keeps him motivated.







Supporting this type of athlete is exciting because they bring out the best in the sport. As a manufacturer, this is the best type of inspiration you can ever find. Because beyond races and professional performance, the important thing is to have fun on your bike, and that applies to everyone! — Félix Gauthier, Devinci President













I am so up and excited to be riding Devinci bikes in New Zealand. These bikes are so powerful, dynamic, and versatile—NZ is a match made in heaven for Devinci! It’s really awesome: top bikes, a great brand, new partners. It’ll be so cool!

— Keegan Wright













He’s a shredder who rides really hard. It’s a very interesting time for Keegan, Devinci and us! — Duncan Hancock, ADU Industries





