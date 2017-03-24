







Unless you have been living under a rock for the first quarter of the year, then Keegan Wright will be a name that many of you are now familiar with. The young phenom has been a local quick kid around Rotorua, New Zealand for the last few years but 2017 has been his breakout season. Having won the New Zealand Enduro overall in 2016, he then went on to start 2017 with a bang, winning the Downhill National Cup series overall, Most enduro races he has turned up to, and then really showed what he could do by winning the New Zealand Elite Downhill National Championship ahead of a field that looked like a World Cup weekend.





Although he looks comfy on board, it hasn't been smooth sailing settling into the new rig. Although he looks comfy on board, it hasn't been smooth sailing settling into the new rig.





Another big change for this coming season has been the move to Fox suspension Another big change for this coming season has been the move to Fox suspension











We are really stoked to be working with Keegan for the coming season and have him riding Specialized frames and tyres on the world circuit. We’ve been talking with Keegan for a while and from our first meeting in Rotorua, it was clear that he had his head screwed on and the right attitude towards his sport. Our goal in supporting Keegan is to help him make that next step up to a pro team, following on from the awesome potential he has shown in the last few years. Hopefully it’s a team that rides Specialized, but we also won’t stand in his way should a good offer from another team come along. Keegan has a massive season of travel coming up which sees him planning to race every EWS, every DH World Cup Round and each of the four Crankworx events. This will be a year he gains a lot of experience and hopefully crack through with a couple of big results. We will definitely be following his progress closely and tuning in to watch him take on the world! — James Elvery, Specialized







How has having WideOpen and Matt helped you so far and helped to influence your racing?



It's been a massive help being with wide Open the past few years, having them only 5/10 minutes from my house is also super handy! Matt has created so many door openings and opportunities, I wouldn't be anywhere close to where I am without the support they have given me, advice and mechanical support! I owe so much to Matt and the boys down there.







What are your goals for your overseas season this year?



Just try and get some super solid results as well as get to know all the teams. Try and make it onto a world cup team or an Enduro world series team! I would be stoked to try and make the world's team for downhill and try and get some top 20s somewhere. The main thing is to have a heap of fun doing it!







It sounds like you've got a pretty busy season ahead of you, just what does your Schedule look like?



Busy! I plan to race all 4 Crankworx world tour stops, all EWS rounds, and all DH world cup races plus hopefully World Champs in Cairns.











Keegan's 2017 Custom S-Works Stumpjumper Keegan's 2017 Custom S-Works Stumpjumper





Although Keegan is now on the FOX program, he hasn't received a shock to suit yet so he is running the stock Ohlins shock Although Keegan is now on the FOX program, he hasn't received a shock to suit yet so he is running the stock Ohlins shock Low key bro - If you know, then you know Low key bro - If you know, then you know

FSA Contact Points FSA Contact Points



Tyre Choice:

Dry - Butcher 2.3 Grid F and R

Wet - Butcher 2.3 Grid F and R

Pressures for this weekend's EWS - 19-21 PSI Front - 23 PSI rear



General:

Bar Width and Rise - 760mm x 25mm

Stack - 20mm

Dropper - 125mm Travel

Drivetrain:

34T front chainring - Sram XO1 10-42t Cassette



Suspension:

Front Pressure - 83PSI - 4 tokens

Rear Pressure - 180 PSI - Rebound fully open

What rear shock will you be running? - Float X2







Stoke is at an all-time high right now for Keegan Stoke is at an all-time high right now for Keegan





Keegan's 2016/17 Results

1st - NZ DH Series Round 2 - Napier

1st - NZ DH National Series Overall

2nd - Dodzy Memorial Enduro

2nd - Oceania Downhill Championship

1st - NZ Elite DH National Championship

2nd - December 2016 2W Enduro

1st - Feb 2017 2W Enduro

Keegan's Sponsors:

Specialized Frames and Tyres

Fox Suspension

FSA bars, stem, chainguide, crank, headset

Stans No Tubes

Chirs King

Hope - Brakes

ODI Grips

Juice Lubes

POC

SDG Saddles

