Bike Check: Keegan Wright's Devinci Django DS Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Keegan opted for SRAM's 7-speed X01 DH drivetrain

The Devinci is covered in RaceFace parts including the 35mm diameter NextR and Atlas bar/stem combo.

RaceFace Bolt hubs are laced to Turbine rims

Monarch RTC3 shock with 260psi is matched to 105psi in the fork.

Maxxis Minion DHF up front and an Aggressor rear should be ideal when the elbows come out later on tonight.

The SDG I-Beam saddle is slammed. I thought he would be using a Reverb so he could easily pedal back up to the top of the Dual Slalom course, though!

SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes with carbon lever blades and 180mm rotors front and rear.

The Dual Slalom track at the Les Gets round of the Crankworx World Tour is looking burly and rough so most riders seem to have opted for full suspension bikes. Keegan is riding a Devinci Django with 120mm travel front and rear from a Pike and Monarch mix. He's running RaceFace 27.5" wheels and Maxxis tires. Keegan also lets on that between EWS racing he looking to hit up the downhill World Cups in Val Di Sole, Andorra and La Bresse and even the 4X World Champs in Val di Sole.Good luck with all of that Keegan and possibly a sign that racers hitting up multiple disciplines is coming back into fashion. It would be great to see more downhill racers doing more events - remember the days when 4X races would see Rennie, Peaty, Minnaar, Gracia and the Athertons all in the start gate?