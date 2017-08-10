PINKBIKE TECH

Keegan Wright's Specialized Stumpy 29er - Crankworx Whistler EWS 2017

Aug 10, 2017
by Vernon Felton  

Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
BIKE CHECK
Keegan Wright's
Stumpjumper 29


Keegan Wright is on a roll in 2017. The Kiwi snagged the elite men’s downhill title at the New Zealand Mountain Bike National Championships in a field that included the likes of Brook Macdonald and Sam Blenkinsop. Then there was that fingernail-biting moment when he edged out the Pumptrack World Champion, Adrien Loron, for the win at the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge. Keegan also picked up Specialized as a frame sponsor not so long ago and has been racing the full Enduro World Series calendar this season. Here's a look at his Whistler EWS ride.


bigquotesApart from the rear shock, everything is pretty stock. I don’t get too fancy with it.

Keep it simple, you know?
Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
One thing that's not-so-stock on the Stumpy is the full Gradient bar, stem and crank spec—Full Speed Ahead is also one of Wright's sponsors.


Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
Earlier this season you may have seen Wright piloting a 27.5-wheeled version of the Stumpjumper. This time around, he's running the 29er flavor of Stumpy. The 6-foot tall Kiwi ("But I'm 6'3" in my high heels.") is riding a size Large. Would the longer wheelbase be an asset on the Whistler course? It could very well.



The thing that immediately stands out here is that you're running that new Specialized Purgatory 2.6-inch tire out back and, out front, a 2.6 Butcher...

Yeah. It’s kind of like a downhill sidewall, but with a trail tread. It’s way harder to rip the sidewalls on these tires. I’m running the 2.6s out here because they give you way more grip on this loose, dusty stuff... and it just feels good.

Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
23psi up front...
23psi up front...
Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
and 30psi out back
and 30psi out back


What are you running for pressures?

Usually, I’ll go with something like 20 in the front and 24 in the back, but here I am running about 23psi in the front and 30 in the back—just trying to stop from flatting the tires. Everything is so blown out and rough right now.

Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29

How about your suspension?

I’m running a 548lb rear spring on a 140-mm Ohlins coil shock. The rear shock is, obviously, aftermarket. I don’t think they’ve come out with that on the Stumpies yet, but apart from that, everything is pretty stock. I don’t get too fancy with it. Keep it simple, you know? I am running 170mm travel up front... [laughs] I’m not even too sure what pressure I am running up front.




How about your drivetrain? What kind of gear ratio are you using here?

I think it's a 32 tooth up front... and 42 in the back….? I don’t know, actually [laughing again]. You know, I just run the same thing everywhere, otherwise, it just gets too complicated for me.
Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
Does Keegan Wright obsess about finding the perfect gear combination for a given course? He most certainly does not.



Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
Keegan Wright s Specialized Stumpjumper 29
Magura MT7 Next... no shortage of power here with the four-piston stoppers. They'll come in handy at Whistler.


MENTIONS: @Specialized / @mdelorme


17 Comments

  • + 11
 Fork looks alot closer to 140-150 than 170....
  • + 7
 What a kook... Trying to look cool by playing the simple man card when nothing is actually stock...
  • + 2
 Wouldn't make for a very interesting bike check if it were.
  • + 4
 548 pound spring? I know Ohlins spring tolerance isn't within .0037% so can we just call it 550 pounds?
  • + 4
 Its a ziptie on the brake?
  • + 2
 Ha sure looks like it! That's one way to fine tune your lever reach.
  • + 2
 Anyone know if 2.6 tyre will fit on 650b non-boost version of Stumpy fsr 2017?
  • + 1
 Assuming that he doesn't have a special linkage for that shock, he's only got 135mm back there. Not even Graves opted to use the stumpy at Whistler.
  • + 1
 Does anyone know why the stumpy over the enduro? Doesn't the enduro come with more travel than the stumpy, but less than 170mm stock?
  • + 1
 The 29r enduro is 165. The 27.5 enduro is 170. As far as why. . . perhaps just personal preference. I think graves likes the stumpy cuz it's slightly smaller and more nimble, and Keene likes the enduro cuz it's big burly and rowdy.
  • + 1
 Yeah I'm confused as to why an EWS racer would use a Stumpy over the Enduro.... Correct me if I am wrong, but the Stumpy would only be superior to the Enduro on the climbs (which are obviously untimed in Enduro racing), so why wouldn't you go with the Enduro (unless the course happened to be super mellow and more XC like). Am I missing something here?

I also have similar thoughts when I see most of the Rocky Mountain team on the Altitudes instead of the Slayers.
  • + 1
 @bull-dozer: since you have to get yourself up as well perhaps the ptential advantage on the downs is negated by additional fatigue on the climbs. Also the stumpy/altitude (and similar) are super capable- especially inder these folks and may not see a huge advantage with the extra squish.
  • + 1
 I know for a fact there's a crazier looking stumpy up there this week. LOL!
  • + 2
 So Öhlins does have a 29er 170mm fork then or what?
  • + 2
 That fork does not look like it has 170mm of squish
  • + 2
 34 rxf at 170... huh...
  • + 1
 Isn't the Enduro for enduro?

Post a Comment



