PINKBIKE TECH

Keep It Rolling at All Costs

Sep 25, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

7.85 lbs. Not an easy thing to race with with. It was fragile heavy and had all the air pressure it could take. This wheel is a bit of a miracle.
EWS Tech Spotlight
Keep It Rolling
How Ruaridh Cunningham's 7.83lb wheel made it through a day of EWS Racing
Photography by Matthew DeLorme

It's one of those worst case scenarios when it comes to EWS racing - especially if the race is going well: mechanical failure that would mean a five-minute replacement time penalty or pulling out of the race. Ruaridh Cunningham was on roll in Ainsa, taking ninth on stage one and sixth on stage two. Then disaster struck - a flat twenty seconds into stage three that almost cost him a DNF. With stage three being so short, RC kept riding to the finish and then attempted to fix the flat. The tire had rolled off the rim and had been caught in the rotor. The damage to the rim and tire meant that it would not hold air. With the help of fellow racers, RC put in a tube, installed the tire, and then zip-tied the tire in place. The tire held until about three-quarters of the way down stage four, then it rolled off with a bang at the finish. RC put the tire over his shoulder and pedaled back to the castle on the rim, thinking that this race had pretty much gone into the bin.

Ruaridh is still marveling at that 7.85 lb wheel and how it got him through the race and with a 10th place finish on stage 7.
Ruaridh is still marveling at that 7.83 lb wheel and how it got him through the race and with a 10th place finish on stage 7.

The rim was trashed by the time he got back, but team mechanic, Tyler West, wasn't sure the game was over just yet. Back at the house, he found an old rusty pair of snips for trimming horse hooves. They were rusty as hell and made him question whether or not he would need a tetanus shot when this was over. Then, he got to work. The snips were perfect for leveraging the crushed rim bead and pulling it back up and out. Next, all of the newly acquired sharp edges were filed down and the crack through the seam of the hoop had to be addressed. Tyler threaded a spoke through the inner spoke holes on either side of the crack and twisted it together (extra insurance if there was a failure).

Stage four. The zip ties were starting to give out. The Wheel sounded awful.
Stage four. The zip ties were starting to give out and the wheel sounded awful.

Instead of the traditional Bontrager rim strip, three layers of rim tape were added and a Flat Tire Defender was installed. A wire bead G5 was put on the rim and 3/4 of a liter of sealant was injected and, finally, the tire was epoxied onto the rim. However, the tire wasn't holding air. It was getting late. The valve was removed from the FTD and a tube was then inserted with sealant inside the tire just in case. Besides, it seemed like it would be a good lubricant to protect the tube in the case of sudden harsh impacts. The tire was re-epoxied onto the rim and then the whole enchilada was inflated. Little sleep was had that night.

After a strong start to day one Ruaridh found himself in dire straits after a flat twenty seconds into stage three.
With a strong start, Ruaridh found himself in dire straits after a flat, twenty seconds into stage three.
After making it back to the pits at the end of day one it was time to figure out what to do.
After making it back to the pits at the end of day one, it was time to figure out what to do.

Rode hard but still a circle. It was time to get to work.
Ridden hard, but still a circle. It was time to get to work.

Necessity is the mother of invention and the prospect of a 5 minute penalty made invevtion necessity. Tyler West gets creative with a set of rusty horse shoe removing snips.
Necessity is the mother of invention and the prospect of a 5 minute penalty made invention necessary. Tyler West gets creative with a set of rusty horseshoe-removing snips.

When Tyler came out in the morning to check the wheel, it was still holding air. Maximum air pressure was used to ensure the whole thing had a better chance of staying together. With the wheel back on the bike, tools were given to RC to ensure that he had what he needed if the proverbial doo-doo hit the fan. Honestly, if something went wrong, it was likely over at that point. But, it was up to RC to get down the hill over the course of three short stages with the wheel in one piece. The wheel wasn't easy to handle. The high pressure made it skip about over rough stuff instead of tracking like normal. Then, there was the weight of the thing - 7.83 pounds out back on a 29-inch wheel. It noticeably changed handling dynamics.

A new tire and lots of epoxy glue to bond it to the rim.
Two Stages down one to go. It ain t pretty but its holding together.
Two Stages down, one to go. It ain't pretty, but its holding together.

Ultimately, RC made it through the day on one piece. He even took 10th on stage seven. Not bad. Not bad at all. It's not easy keeping a bike together over seven rough EWS stages, especially when you are feeling good and pushing it a little. Things happen. In this case, out of the box thinking and ingenuity prevailed. After taking 194th on stage three, RC pulled it back to take 36th in a classic case of teamwork making it happen.

Stage seven finish RC crosses the line to place 37th in the overall and 10th on the final stage. Not too shabby.
Stage seven finish, RC crosses the line to place 37th in the overall and 10th on the final stage. Not too shabby.

Minus the sealant there are the parts that got Ruaridh through day two of EWS round seven. Quick thinking a long night and a good bit of team work saved the weekend.
These are the parts that got Ruaridh through EWS, round 7

Cracking through all that epoxy that was holding the wheel in place.
Cracking through all the epoxy.
Three wraps of rim tape were employed instead of a rim strip that way the FTD and a tube would fit.
Rim tape was used so that both the FTD and a tube would fit.

A little extra insurance against total rim failure. A spoke was used to hold the cracked seam together.
A spoke was used to hold the cracked seam together.

Pretty straight despite the dents and cracks.
Pretty straight despite the dents and cracks.


Must Read This Week
Nicolai's Electronically Shifted Gearbox Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
61536 views
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
60129 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
55792 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
55547 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
52777 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
48631 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
48285 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
47906 views

17 Comments

  • + 3
 bae: come over
me: I can't I have a flat
bae: me and my friend want to try new things
me: *grabs epoxy and tape*
  • + 1
 Admittedly heavy for an EWS competitors bike, but I bet my Hope Pro 4, WTB i35, Sunrace 11-50t, and DoubleDown 29” wheel isn’t too far off that weight anyway.
  • + 1
 Yeah, interesting that they didn't note original weight. I have no doubt that this was heavy... but it just seems more effective (but less straightforward/informative) than a comparison... that would be interesting.
  • + 0
 I still dont get it... all the weight shaving... and in the end they have problems with failures!!! get some chuncky tires and rims if you´re not riding smooth as hill Smile
  • + 1
 Bontrager: "here is our new enduro wheel and tire combo, should hold up ok"

EWS Course: "hold my beer"
  • + 2
 Its just like my rear wheel on my Dh bike.
  • + 1
 Wow. Mad respect. Salute
  • + 1
 That is why you say no to carbon rims. Would have been race over.
  • + 1
 I didn't hear of anyone unable to race after they broke a carbon rim over the weekend though?
  • + 0
 Without even reading this I have a feeling he put the broken pieces back together in some clever way.
  • + 1
 Hate posts vs. carbon rims coming up!
  • + 1
 So you are allowed to replace a tire but not a rim? Seems arbitrary.
  • + 1
 ya it's kinda weird but I think its to keep the playing field level for amateurs without fresh spare wheelsets spare new tires isn't that hard to come by for serious privateers
  • + 1
 also a shredded tire is pretty much impossible to repair....so not being able to finish a race thats on the other side of the world just because of that would suck
  • + 0
 Yeah! Been waiting for this. tup
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047493
Mobile Version of Website