Rachel Atherton's Mechanic Joe Krejbich on the Downtime Podcast

Aug 28, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Sven Martin

Joe Krejbich - Keeping Rachel Rolling
Words Chris Hall - Photos Sven Martin


Ever wondered what it takes to keep one of the most successful riders on the planet rolling? Well Joe Krejbich, mechanic to Rachel Atherton, joins us for this episode of the podcast. We sit down at Joe's Shropshire home to chat about his background, how he got from working in a bike shop to working for the Atherton's, and then we'll step through a World Cup weekend from Joe’s point of view. I'll be asking him about Rachel's snapped chain at Fort William, why she wasn't wearing gloves in her race run at Andorra, and getting some top tips for looking after your own bike.

You can listen in the player above, by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/joe-krejbich/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Thanks for sharing this! I hope people enjoy listening. Let me know what you thought in the comments.

Post a Comment



