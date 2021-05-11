Kellys Announces New Dice and Respect Sunglasses

Press Release: KellysKLS Dice II
KLS performance glasses got updated with interchangeable bottom pieces that allow you to easily switch between the full-frame or half-frame option. Made of Swiss Grilamid TR90, the all-new Dice is lightweight and robust. Wide-angle lenses with hi-end Revo optics and modern coating ensure top visibility, while adjustable nose pieces and rubber-coated temple tips provide comfort and secure fit.
Feel free to choose between full-frame or half-frame option, your new Dice can be both!
Made of lightweight and durable Grilamid TR90.
Rubber-coated temple tips and interchangeable nose pads provide perfect grip control.
RESPECT II
Thanks to interchangeable bottom pieces, you can easily switch to half-frame option within seconds!
Respect II is the latest version of iconic lifestyle glasses from KLS. Made of lightweight and durable swiss-made Grilamid TR90 provides durability and comfort so desired in sports and everyday use. On top of that, Respect II hi-quality optics with Revo filter protects your sight while keeping crystal-clear visibility.
When you know what i mean, so how much effort do you give about those KLs glasses?
