Kellys Announces New Dice and Respect Sunglasses

May 11, 2021
by KellysBicycles  

Press Release: Kellys

KLS Dice II

KLS performance glasses got updated with interchangeable bottom pieces that allow you to easily switch between the full-frame or half-frame option. Made of Swiss Grilamid TR90, the all-new Dice is lightweight and robust. Wide-angle lenses with hi-end Revo optics and modern coating ensure top visibility, while adjustable nose pieces and rubber-coated temple tips provide comfort and secure fit.

Feel free to choose between full-frame or half-frame option, your new Dice can be both!


Made of lightweight and durable Grilamid TR90.
Rubber-coated temple tips and interchangeable nose pads provide perfect grip control.

Thanks to interchangeable bottom pieces, you can easily switch to half-frame option within seconds!
KLS Dice II

• Full-frame or half-frame option (interchangeable bottom pieces)
• Anti-fog, anti-scratch and water-repellent coating
• 100% UVA, UVB and UVC protection
• Interchangeable wide-angle lenses
• Rubber-coated temple tips for secure fit
• Protecting hard case + extra clear lens included
• Color: Grey/Orange, White/Red, Khaki, Black
• MSRP: 99€
• More info: KLS sunglasses


RESPECT II


Respect II is the latest version of iconic lifestyle glasses from KLS. Made of lightweight and durable swiss-made Grilamid TR90 provides durability and comfort so desired in sports and everyday use. On top of that, Respect II hi-quality optics with Revo filter protects your sight while keeping crystal-clear visibility.



KLS RESPECT II

• Lightweight and durable Grilamid TR90 frame
• Anti-fog, anti-scratch and water-repellent coating
• 100% UVA, UVB and UVC protection
• Rubber-coated temple tips for secure fit
• Unique stylish design
• Perfect for everyday use
• Color: Black, Blue, Wine
• MSRP: 64,90€
• More info: KLS sunglasses

Available online or in the best bicycle stores.


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 those are some expensive cheap sunglasses. My day is now complete because I saw this astonishing article. fin
  • 1 0
 I think they're 100% percent worth the price.
When you know what i mean, so how much effort do you give about those KLs glasses?
  • 1 0
 These don’t matter to me one way or another, I ride with prescription. But “dice” and “respect” are just icky names for sunglasses.
  • 2 0
 Does anyone else want glasses that don't make you look like you've been crushing Natty Ice all day?
  • 1 0
 No Dice getting Respect wearing those shades...
  • 1 0
 Nice bliz fusion copy

