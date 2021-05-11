Kellys Announces New Dice and Respect Sunglasses

Press Release: Kellys

KLS Dice II

Feel free to choose between full-frame or half-frame option, your new Dice can be both!

Made of lightweight and durable Grilamid TR90. Rubber-coated temple tips and interchangeable nose pads provide perfect grip control.

Thanks to interchangeable bottom pieces, you can easily switch to half-frame option within seconds! KLS Dice II



• Full-frame or half-frame option (interchangeable bottom pieces)

• Anti-fog, anti-scratch and water-repellent coating

• 100% UVA, UVB and UVC protection

• Interchangeable wide-angle lenses

• Rubber-coated temple tips for secure fit

• Protecting hard case + extra clear lens included

• Color: Grey/Orange, White/Red, Khaki, Black

• MSRP: 99€

• More info:

RESPECT II

KLS RESPECT II



• Lightweight and durable Grilamid TR90 frame

• Anti-fog, anti-scratch and water-repellent coating

• 100% UVA, UVB and UVC protection

• Rubber-coated temple tips for secure fit

• Unique stylish design

• Perfect for everyday use

• Color: Black, Blue, Wine

• MSRP: 64,90€

• More info:

Available online or in the best bicycle stores.

KLS performance glasses got updated with interchangeable bottom pieces that allow you to easily switch between the full-frame or half-frame option. Made of Swiss Grilamid TR90, the all-new Dice is lightweight and robust. Wide-angle lenses with hi-end Revo optics and modern coating ensure top visibility, while adjustable nose pieces and rubber-coated temple tips provide comfort and secure fit.Respect II is the latest version of iconic lifestyle glasses from KLS. Made of lightweight and durable swiss-made Grilamid TR90 provides durability and comfort so desired in sports and everyday use. On top of that, Respect II hi-quality optics with Revo filter protects your sight while keeping crystal-clear visibility.