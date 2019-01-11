Kelly's Factory Racing Announces Roster for 2019 DH Season

I ride bikes since the age of 4 when my dad realised that I'm too hyperactive, and he got me to BMX racing, where I was racing ‘till I was 17 years old - and then it all went just downhill… I love every style of cycling - race, freeride, learn new tricks and many more. That’s mostly the main reason why I decided to join the team - I want to be free a bit, working on my projects and truly, just to try different things. Also, in 2019 season I will be wearing colours of Kellys Factory Team alongside Rasťo Baránek and Stanislav Sehnal. Some people think we are rivals, but in my opinion, we're really good friends that are motivating and kicking each other's asses sometimes (in results only of course!). I'm pretty excited to share the same jersey with these guys! — Adam Rojček