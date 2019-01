Kelly's Factory Racing Announces Roster for 2019 DH Season

PRESS RELEASE: Kelly's Factory Racing

TEAM MEMBERS

Rastislav Baránek

Stanislav Sehnal

Adam Rojček

Adam’s 2018 season highlights:

1st place overall in Slovakian Cup 2018

6th place overall in European DH Cup 2018

5thplace European Cup Abetone (ITA) 2018

I ride bikes since the age of 4 when my dad realised that I'm too hyperactive, and he got me to BMX racing, where I was racing ‘till I was 17 years old - and then it all went just downhill… I love every style of cycling - race, freeride, learn new tricks and many more. That’s mostly the main reason why I decided to join the team - I want to be free a bit, working on my projects and truly, just to try different things. Also, in 2019 season I will be wearing colours of Kellys Factory Team alongside Rasťo Baránek and Stanislav Sehnal. Some people think we are rivals, but in my opinion, we're really good friends that are motivating and kicking each other's asses sometimes (in results only of course!). I'm pretty excited to share the same jersey with these guys! — Adam Rojček

“I will ride Kellys Noid with 29-inch wheels, which is a significant change for me because I was not riding big wheels till now and I´m pretty excited about it.” - Adam Rojček.

Rastislav Baránek

To be honest, the past season was quite tough for me. I’ve had relatively high expectations coming from the season before, where I had some great results, but this pressure I put on myself was not helpful. Speed was there, but somehow the most important races did not end up by my expectations. Anyway, I came through to whole season without any major injury, so that’s most important. To my surprise, a race I enjoyed the most was the Hungarian Downhill National Championship, where we were invited. Level of riding was really high, the crowd was huge, a great track with perfect weather and organisation on point. To top it all, I managed to win both of my runs. You can’t ask for more. — Rastislav Baránek

Rasťo's 2018 season highlights:

1st – 2018 Hungarian Downhill National Championship

2nd – 2018 Slovak Downhill Championship

1st – 2018 Slovak Downhill Cup – Veľká Rača (SK)

1st – Slovak Downhill Cup – Kubínska Hoľa (SK)

Stanislav Sehnal

Sehnal's 2018 season highlights:

3rd – 2018 IXS European Downhill Cup

1st – 2018 IXS European Downhill Cup – Špičák (CZ)

GEAR

I rode on 29-inch wheels for the whole season already. It suits my riding style perfectly. When riding big wheels, I instantly become faster and gain more confidence, especially on rough sections. So, for me, it was quite an easy choice. The new bike is just great, and it’s not just my opinion – lots of other people tried it as well and share the same point of view. Suspension System, stiffness, design, just a huge step forward. — Rasťo Baránek

PARTNERS

KLS, Novatec, Schwalbe, PRO, Shimano, KMC, KS, JC Bike

X-Force

Amplifi

Feedback

BRING IT ON!