Kellys Release Theos F100 Enduro eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Kellys

THE WAY OF NO COMPROMISE

ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT E-FRAME

Carbon-Aramid composite

HIGHEST ENERGY-DENSITY BATTERY ON THE MARKET

Retractable Battery System

retracting the battery by sliding it out of the frame’s downtube

only one 6-mm hex bolt

DRIVETRAIN

85 Nm full-magnesium Shimano drive unit.

SUSPENSION SYSTEM AND GEOMETRY



The suspension utilises latest Think Link virtual-pivot suspension platform with asymmetrical damper kinematics to achieve desired geometry while keeping all Think Link benefits such as sensitivity, brake- and drivetrain-independence and no pedal kickback due to Think Link’s virtual pivot point placed in the centre of bottom bracket axis achieving constant chain length during the travel.



All-new KELLYS THEOS F100 utilises progressive enduro geometry with 150 mm travel at front and 140 mm at back, combined with mullet layout with 29” front, and 27.5” rear wheel for swift cornering, much better handling and speed.



FRAME KELLYS THEOS 2024 F100 Carbon-Aramid Composite / Designed & manufactured in EUROPE / Think Link® suspension system, 140mm rear travel, integrated removable battery, 1.8“ tapered HT, post mount 203mm, mullet 29 / 27.5+ wheelset, 12x148mm Boost thru axle

FRAME SIZE M / L

MOTOR SHIMANO EP8, 85Nm, 36V

BATTERY KELLYS Re-Charge K1 Li-ion internal removable 825Wh / capacity 23Ah, co-developed by Kellys-BMZ

FORK ROCK SHOX Lyrik Ultimate (29) Boost, 150mm, DebonAir / Charger 3 RC2 / Maxle Stealth 15mm thru axle

REAR SHOCK ROCK SHOX Super Deluxe Select+ RT, DebonAir / Open-Threshold (210x55mm)

HEAD PARTS ACROS 1.8 tapered semi-integrated

CRANKSET SHIMANO EM900 Hollowtech / CRE80-12-B (36T) - length 165mm

R/DERAILLEUR SHIMANO Deore XT Di2 M8150 (direct mount)

CASSETTE SHIMANO XTR CS-M9100-12 (10-51T)

CHAIN SHIMANO XTR CN-M9100 (122 links)

BRAKES SHIMANO XTR M9120 Hydraulic Disc

BRAKE ROTORS GALFER Fixed Disc Wave®, DB004W 203mm front / DBO34W 203mm rear

BRAKE LEVERS SHIMANO XTR BL-M9120

THRU AXLE ROCK SHOX Stealth 15x110mm front / Mr.control 12x177mm rear

WHEEL SET RACE FACE Next R 31 Carbon 622x31 front / RACE FACE Next R 31 Carbon 584x31 Microspline rear (15x110mm / 12x148mm)

TIRES SCHWALBE Nobby Nic Evo Super Trail 62-622 (29x2.40) Tubeless Easy, ADDIX SpeedGrip, front / SCHWALBE Nobby Nic Evo Super Trail 62-584 (27.5x2.40) Tubeless Easy, ADDIX SpeedGrip, rear

STEM RACE FACE Turbine R 35 - diam 28.6mm / bar bore 35mm / 0° / length 50mm

HANDLEBAR RACE FACE Next R 35 RiseBar - diam 35mm / rise 20mm / width 780mm

GRIPS grips KLS Poison

SEAT POST KS LEV-Ci Remote Telescopic - diam 30.9mm / length 440mm, travel 150mm

SADDLE fi´zik Vento Argo R1



www.kellysbike.com Learn more about all Kellys novelties on our website.

Kellys THEOS F100 is one of the lightest full-powered enduro e-bikes in the world equipped with a full-performance 85 Nm motor, new-generation hi-energy-density 825 Wh battery with the highest energy density in the world and with overall weight of just 20.6 kg!There are several ways how to make an e-bike lighter. Since the battery is the heaviest component of e-bike system, the easiest way is to just reduce battery capacity to lower its weight. This results in poor range, because strong, energy-thirsty motor would deplete the battery very quickly. To achieve at least acceptable range, some companies decrease the torque of the motor to fewer newton meters, but at the end of the day, this approach results in just low-performance e-bike with weak motor and small battery.That is why KELLYS has chosen completely different strategy. We wanted to create the lightest full-powered e-bike with strong motor and high-capacity battery. Because those are the elements creating true e-bike riding experience. Full power for the ultimate performance while climbing and long range for more kilometres and more fun.To create the lightest full-powered enduro e-bike with high-capacity battery, KELLYS needed to make also the lightest full-suspension e-bike enduro frame. That is why KELLYS developed all-new THEOS F-series frame version, oriented on even lower weight while keeping the strength of the frame at the unprecedent level.All-new frame is fully made in European Union, using newstructure which KELLYS have developed in cooperation with R&D automotive composite facility which researches and develops composite car monocoques for well-known hypercar manufacturer.To make all-new KELLYS THEOS F100 even lighter, KELLYS introduces the next-generation of KELYS RE-CHARGE K1 battery. Battery with mighty 825 Wh (23 Ah) and low weight of just 3.9 kilograms achieved by the highest energy density per kilogram from all the e-bikes in the world. Capacity-to-weight ratio for all-new KELLYS RE-CHARGE K1 battery totals 211 Wh/kg (Wh per kilogram of battery weight). More powerful than ever and lighter at the same time!For comparison, the newly introduced 750 Wh battery from BOSCH is having energy density of around 174 Wh/kg and with the total weight of the battery at 4.3 kilos and 725Wh KELLYS RE-CHARGE K1 battery is having energy density of 193Wh/kg.As other THEOS F-series e-bikes, the F100 utilises. This unique solution allowswith ease (needs to be removed) while keeping the structure of the frame untouched. None of the mechanical properties of the frame was sacrificed during the designing process, no extraction hole needs to be made in the tube wall, which would drastically reduce general stiffness of the frame. Thus, THEOS F series frame is much stronger, and because of that, it gives you better riding experience.To complete the picture of the next generation e-bike THEOS F100 is powered by the latest