Kellys Releases New Theos R-Series eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Kellys

NEW ROBOTICALLY WELDED FRAME

HIGH ENERGY-DENSITY RETRACTABLE BATTERY

FULL-POWERED DRIVE UNIT WITH UNIQUE AUTO MODE

COLOURFUL DISPLAY WITH NAVIGATION

GEOMETRY AND SUSPENSION

AVAILABLE NOW

KELLYS THEOS R50



FRAME KELLYS THEOS R-series - advanced robotic welded 6-series aluminium alloy / Designed & manufactured in EUROPE / Think Link® suspension system, 130mm rear travel, integrated removable battery, 1.8“ tapered HT, post mount 203mm, mullet 29 / 27.5+ wheelset, 12x148mm Boost thru axle FRAME SIZE S / M / L MOTOR PANASONIC GX Ultimate, 95Nm, 36V COMPUTER DISPLAY PANASONIC colour LCD side display BATTERY KELLYS Re-Charge K1 Li-ion internal removable 725Wh / capacity 20Ah, co-developed by Kellys-BMZ FORK ROCK SHOX Zeb Select (29) Boost, 150mm, DebonAir+ / Charger RC / Maxle Stealth 15mm thru axle REAR SHOCK ROCK SHOX Deluxe Select+ RT, DebonAir+ / Open-Threshold (210x55mm) R/DERAILLEUR SHIMANO Deore XT Linkglide M8130 (direct mount) CASSETTE SHIMANO Linkglide CS-LG600-11 (11-50T) BRAKES SHIMANO SLX M7120 Hydraulic Disc BRAKE ROTORS SHIMANO RT30 203mm front / EM300 203mm rear BRAKE LEVERS SHIMANO SLX BL-M7100 WHEEL SET NOVATEC M30 622x30 front / NOVATEC M35 584x35 Center Lock rear (15x110mm / 12x148mm) TIRES SCHWALBE Magic Mary Evo Super Trail 62-622 (29x2.40) Tubeless Easy, ADDIX Ultra Soft, folding, front / SCHWALBE Big Betty Evo Super Trail 65-584 (27.5x2.60) Tubeless Easy, ADDIX Soft, folding, rear SEAT POST LIMOTEC A1 Remote Telescopic - diam 30.9mm / length 445mm, travel 150mm

KELLYS THEOS R30



FRAME KELLYS THEOS R-series - advanced robotic welded 6-series aluminium alloy / Designed & manufactured in EUROPE / Think Link® suspension system, 130mm rear travel, integrated removable battery, 1.8“ tapered HT, post mount 203mm, mullet 29 / 27.5+ wheelset, 12x148mm Boost thru axle FRAME SIZE S / M / L MOTOR PANASONIC GX Ultimate, 95Nm, 36V COMPUTER DISPLAY PANASONIC colour LCD side display BATTERY battery KELLYS Re-Charge K1 Li-ion internal removable 725Wh / capacity 20Ah, co-developed by Kellys-BMZ FORK ROCK SHOX 35 Silver TK (29) Boost, 150mm, Solo Air / TurnKey / Maxle Stealth 15mm thru axle REAR SHOCK ROCK SHOX Deluxe Select R, DebonAir+ (210x55mm) R/DERAILLEU R r/derailleur SHIMANO Cues U6000 (direct mount) CASSETTE SHIMANO Linkglide CS-LG400-10 (11-48T) BRAKES SHIMANO MT420 Hydraulic Disc BRAKE ROTORS SHIMANO RT30 203mm front / EM300 203mm rear BRAKE LEVERS SHIMANO Deore BL-M4100 HUBS SHIMANO MT400-B Disc Center Lock (32 holes) RIMS KLS Valor 3 Disc 622x30 front / 584x30 rear (32 holes) SPOKES stainless steel black TIRES SCHWALBE Nobby Nic Performance 60-622 (29x2.35) Tubeless Easy, ADDIX, folding, front / SCHWALBE Nobby Nic Performance 65-584 (27.5x2.60) Tubeless Easy, ADDIX, folding, rear SEAT POST LIMOTEC A1 Remote Telescopic - diam 30.9mm / length 445mm, travel 150mm



To learn more visit our website THEOS R series is now available at your local Kellys dealers!To learn more visit our website www.kellysbike.com

Robotically-welded frame, next-generation high capacity-to-weight-ratio 725 Wh battery and 95 Nm Panasonic motor combined with colour Bluetooth display with navigation – this is the all-new KELLYS THEOS R-SERIES e-bike.Kellys Theos R-series is built around aluminium frame, designed and robotically welded in European Union utilising Europe’s most advanced production and engineering capabilities for the most precise tolerances ever used in the bike industry and thus for the best overall build quality in its class. Thanks to advanced production process utilising CNC laser cutting, CNC robotic welding and ultra-precise post-manufacturing, the all-new THEOS R-frame becomes the most precisely made aluminium e-bike frame in the industry.THEOS R-series comes with high energy-density KELLYS Re-Charge K1 Li-ion 725 Wh (20 Ah) battery. Same as THEOS F-series also THEOS R-series utilises Battery Retractable System, which allows retracting the battery by sliding it out of the frame’s downtube with ease. Using only one-step disassembly process for the easiest manipulation, all while keeping the structure of the frame untouched. The frame doesn’t have a huge hole from one of the sides of the down tube, which would physically reduce frame rigidity and thus worsens bike’s behaviour during aggressive riding. THEOS R-series frame is much stronger, and because of that, it gives you better riding experience in the terrain. Locking for the retractable battery is done by one 6-mm hex bolt, for which the tool size is the same as for rear axle, so you don’t need any extra tool for your e-bike.THEOS R-series is equipped with new Panasonic GX Ultimate motor with 95 Nm of torque and an overall weight of just 2.9kg. It is also bringing improved AI-AUTO mode, which serves power right only at the moment when its needed offering all time “boost” feel, but consuming less energy by a significant factor, resulting in an even longer range.All THEOS R-series e-bikes are coming also with Bluetooth navigation display compatible with the Komoot sports app, showing navigation signals right from your handlebars on unfamiliar roads or also on new off-road trails. On top of that, you can charge your mobile devices from e-bike battery via USB connector placed on the side of the display.The suspension utilises latest Think Link virtual-pivot suspension platform with asymmetrical damper kinematics to achieve desired geometry while keeping all Think Link benefits such as sensitivity, brake- and drivetrain-independence and no pedal kickback due to ThinkLink's main virtual pivot located in the centre of the bottom bracket, which allows keeping the chain-line length constant throughout suspension travel.All-new KELLYS THEOS R-series utilises progressive trail geometry with lowered centre of gravity, low standover height and 150 mm travel at the front, and 130 mm at the back, combined with mullet layout with 29” front, and 27.5” rear wheel for swift cornering, much better handling and speed.THEOS R series comes in two spec levels and three colour options. MAGIC GREEN and MAGIC PINK colour options change appearance based on the sunlight angle.