Kenda Signs Brett Rheeder & Extends Partnership with Mick Hannah

When I was 14 and working part time at a bike shop, my tire of choice was the Kenda Small Block 8. This was a tire I rode for more than 5 years on all of my dirt jump and slopestyle bikes because it was the best tire available. That said, I’m excited to get back to my roots, not only riding the tires again, but actually working with the brand to continue developing the tires.



I’m currently riding two Commencal FRS’s, one of them is a size large and is set up as a full downhill rig while the other is a size medium and is set up as a lightweight Freeride bike with a single crown fork and a hydraulic gyro. I’ve chosen the Hellkat Pro’s for both bikes. The Freeride bike needs to be lightweight, so I chose the ATC casing because it’s lighter than the heavy duty AGC casing making the bike easier to maneuver in the air. For the DH rig I chose the beefy AGC casing for better protection on rough technical terrain. Both bikes are running a 2.4 rear tire with a 2.6 up front.



On my Commencal Absolut I’m riding the Booster Pro’s for Dirt Jump and Slopestyle riding, although I have another set of skatepark / urban wheels that have the 3-Sixty Pro’s mounted to. Both of these tires are light weight and have a fast-rolling tread pattern which is admirable for this type of riding. Both tires come in a 2.25 tire width and I run them both at 55psi front and back. — Brett Rheeder