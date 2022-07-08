Kenda Signs Brett Rheeder & Extends Partnership with Mick Hannah

PRESS RELEASE: Kenda
Canadian slopestyle rider Brett Rheeder’s accomplishments on the bike are many. Brett is a 7-time Crankworx champion, Red Bull Rampage winner and X-Games Gold Medalist with many other wins and podiums to his name over his 12 year professional career. Kenda is proud to sign Brett on as a sponsored rider for the 2022 season.
|When I was 14 and working part time at a bike shop, my tire of choice was the Kenda Small Block 8. This was a tire I rode for more than 5 years on all of my dirt jump and slopestyle bikes because it was the best tire available. That said, I’m excited to get back to my roots, not only riding the tires again, but actually working with the brand to continue developing the tires.
I’m currently riding two Commencal FRS’s, one of them is a size large and is set up as a full downhill rig while the other is a size medium and is set up as a lightweight Freeride bike with a single crown fork and a hydraulic gyro. I’ve chosen the Hellkat Pro’s for both bikes. The Freeride bike needs to be lightweight, so I chose the ATC casing because it’s lighter than the heavy duty AGC casing making the bike easier to maneuver in the air. For the DH rig I chose the beefy AGC casing for better protection on rough technical terrain. Both bikes are running a 2.4 rear tire with a 2.6 up front.
On my Commencal Absolut I’m riding the Booster Pro’s for Dirt Jump and Slopestyle riding, although I have another set of skatepark / urban wheels that have the 3-Sixty Pro’s mounted to. Both of these tires are light weight and have a fast-rolling tread pattern which is admirable for this type of riding. Both tires come in a 2.25 tire width and I run them both at 55psi front and back.—Brett Rheeder
|Right now I’m currently getting back from two years of consecutive injuries with a different mindset than I used to have. I’ve needed to mentally step back and reevaluate the bigger picture and have had great success by doing that. Through this time I’ve also switched up lots of major sponsors including Commencal Bikes, Kenda Tires and Ohlins Suspension. So I’m taking my time to appreciate and learn about the new product I’m riding, as well as working with new people!
Earlier in the year I spent some time filming for a short and cinematic Fox Racing video that’s being released in the coming weeks. We also just wrapped the filming for a Kenda video that we had lots of fun shooting, this video is currently being cut together and can be expected for release within a month. Depending on how the season goes for me, you might also see me at the top of a contest venue later in the season.—Brett Rheeder
With Mick Hannah’s retirement from World Cup competition after 20 years, a new era of racing has begun with Mick signing on with the new Yeti Shimano EP Racing Team focused on the E-Bike Enduro World Series. Kenda is proud to continue to be a part of Mick’s journey, re-signing him for the 2022 season and is excited to see what the future brings in this new chapter of Mick’s storied career.
|I’ve been working with Kenda for quite a few years now and together we’ve made a lot of progress. The team at Kenda are committed to providing the best tire possible to everyone from beginner to pro and it’s an honor to be a small part of that team and process. I look forward to working closely with them as we learn more and more about this new and exciting part of our industry.—Mick Hannah
|My main tire choices so far this year for the E-Bike have been between the 2.6 Pinner and the 2.6 Hellkat in the rear. The bigger volume of the 2.6 is great for getting traction under full power on the E-Bike. The Pinner is better for harder ground and a little more durability and the Hellkat is great in softer ground where a more aggressive tread pattern is needed.
For the front it’s a choice between the 2.4 Pinner and the 2.4 Hellkat for the same reasons as above. The bigger volume isn’t needed on the front generally and the smaller tire allows me to have more precision on the trail. I haven’t needed them yet this year, but I always have the Gran Mudda on standby for when conditions get wild. I’m always using the AGC casing on the E-Bike.—Mick Hannah
|I am excited to announce that I have signed with the Yeti Shimano EP racing team for 2022. This is a brand new team with a focus on learning and developing all it takes to perform at the highest level of E-Bike racing. Our main focus is the EWS-E series. I will also be competing in the Crankworx world tour with stops in Innsbruck, Whistler, Cairns and Rotorua.—Mick Hannah
