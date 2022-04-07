Kenda Announces Two New Tires for 60th Anniversary

PRESS RELEASE: Kenda

Kenda Karma 2

Kenda Rush

Utilizing Kenda's 60 years of heritage and experience in producing bicycle tires we would like to announce the arrival of two new mountain bike tires. Aimed at the cross-country and burgeoning downcountry categories, these tires bring Kenda into a new decade of speed.Inspired by the aggressive nature of the original Karma, the Karma 2 comes with a completely redesigned tread pattern that still excels in muddy and loose conditions but offers faster rolling speed and an improved SCT casing.⦁ High void tread pattern with knobs that are placed to penetrate in loose conditions and bite on slippery surfaces.⦁ Splits the middle between traction and rolling speed. The Karma 2 provides the grip needed in slippery Down Country rides and the grip required for exciting single track.⦁ The SCT version is built with a stable, yet supple sidewall fabric weave that offers pinch protection, lateral stiffness, cut resistance and a fully sealed tubeless interface.Developed to be Kenda's fastest Cross Country tire featuring the lowest rolling resistance of any Kenda mountain bike tire to date. The all new Kenda Rush features a low profile, high void tread pattern and an all new dual layer compound developed specifically for the Rush.⦁ Lowest rolling resistance of any Kenda Mountain Bike tire yet, the tread is designed to smoothly and efficiently climb while holding speed in the descents.⦁ Specifically designed dual layer tread compound that balances rolling resistance, tread life, grip and comfort.⦁ The SCT version is built with a stable, yet supple sidewall fabric weave that offers pinch protection, lateral stiffness, cut resistance and a fully sealed tubeless interface.