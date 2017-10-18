PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Kenda Helldiver Pro DH Tire - Review

Oct 18, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Kenda Helldiver Pro tire


Kenda developed the Helldiver in consort with the Polygon UR downhill team as a faster-rolling hard-pack option for pedal-heavy racetracks and enduro. There is no hiding that the tread pattern was inspired by Schwalbe's Rock Razor, but that is a good thing. Small, sharp, center tread, flanked by rows of large, reinforced edging blocks is a proven formula for speed on any type of hard-surface track and every respected tire maker has one in its arsenal.

Being a racing tire, the Helldiver Pro features every trick that Kenda has developed to keep the air inside and the rider upright. The sidewall is layered with a Kevlar fabric to prevent slashes. A second belt of fabric wards off punctures beneath the tread, and the bead area is beefed up to guard against pinch flats at low pressures. The dual-compound tread is slightly harder, and the casing stiffness is on par with Schwalbe Rock Razor in the Super Gravity casing, and even with all of its armor plating, the 2.4-inch Helldiver weighs a respectable, 980 grams. MSRP is $79.95 USD and at present, there is only one model: a 2.4" x 27.5'' tire.


Helldiver Details:
• Purpose: downhill, enduro
• Conditions: dry, hard-pack
• Construction: 60 TPI casing, reinforced bead area, KVS Kevlar sidewall layer, Iron Cloak anti-puncture strip under tread, RSR dual-compound tread
• Tubeless ready
• Fast-rolling, low-profile center tread, siped, reinforced cornering tread
• Size: 2.4" x 27.5" (claimed width)
• Weight: 980 grams (actual)
• MSRP: $79.95 USD
• Contact: Kenda Tire
Kenda Helldiver Pro tire
A look at the tire's construction illustrates the Iron Cloak layer (red), the KVS protection (orange), and the bead reinforcement (blue).

Kenda Helldiver Pro tire
Kenda claims that the Helldiver's siped blocks are key to the small center tread's uncanny ability to find grip.


Helldiver Pro in Action

I used the Helldiver as a rear tire, paired with a Maxxis High Roller II. Mounted up to a 26-millimeter inside-width ENVE rim, Kenda's Helldiver Pro measures 2.3 inches at its widest point - a far cry from its advertised 2.4-inch width. The tread profile is quite rounded, which is typical of Kenda tires, and breaks tradition from the flat-top profile of the Schwalbe Rock Razor and its cousins. Helldivers are tubeless ready, and mounting one up required removing the valve core to encourage a higher volume of air to flow into the tire. That said, you probably won't need the assistance of a boost-type hand-pump or a compressor to get the job done. Optimum pressure for turning and braking grip was near 28psi (2 bar).

Construction: I experienced no flats nor a hint of slashing - it's a tough tire. Most folding bead tires are flexible, but the Helldiver Pro stands rigidly upright like a dual-ply wire-bead downhill tire does. Helldiver casings are not dual-ply, but don't assume that they are wimpy. To begin with, the bead area has extra rubber filler and a stiffener, which provides some cushion for the tire when it is smashed to the rim by a maximum impact event. The sidewall has a Kevlar strip inserted between the casing fabric to ward off slashes, which is far more effective than an extra layer of polyester fabric. Under the tread, Kenda places a thorn breaker strip (presumably closely woven nylon fabric) to prevent punctures.

Ride Quality: History teaches us that adding more rubber and a bunch stiff fabric to an already heavy tire may produce a long lasting product, but the downside is a rigid, harshly riding monstrosity that only a handful of British spendthrifts would want. Kenda, however, designed flex zones between each of the tire's three reinforced layers. Their clever design allows the Helldiver's casing to conform to terrain, and the resulting feel is much more supple than I had expected. Compared to the Helldiver, a Maxxis Minion DHR rides roughly and feels like the rear brake is dragging down a hard-pack descent.
Kenda Helldiver Pro tire
Unlike its semi-slick competitors, the Helldiver's profile is decidedly more rounded.

Traction: I prefer a flatter tread profile, so I can quickly access the edging tread as I lean into a corner. Kenda's rounded tread places the edging blocks at a more exaggerated lean angle. I imagined I would struggle with that and anticipated I'd switch to a wider rim to flatten its profile, but I did not notice much (if any) difference. I attribute the predictable cornering grip to the plethora of tiny tread blocks in the transition zone, but that's purely an opinion. Trails ranged from deep sand, loose-over-hard, shifty gravel and rock, and decomposed granite that could pass for a concrete product, and in all cases, except for one, the Helldiver turned, braked and climbed with remarkable authority. The exception was descending dusty rock faces, where the center tread's tiny grippers could only gain a foothold at reduced speeds.

Braking: I am not heavy handed on the rear brake, but I did do some harsh straight-line testing. The Helldiver traveled roughly ten percent farther to get the bike stopped than Maxxis High Roller it replaced on hard-pack surfaces, and was on par if the dirt was softer. Logic says that those tiny crown blocks should not be able to dig into soft, dry dirt, but they do, and surprisingly well. While we are on the subject, anytime you are skidding, you are also shearing off rubber from the tread blocks, and the embedded granite common to my home trails takes its toll on tires. So far, however, my Helldiver has held up well and looks as if it will outlast the Schwalbe Rock Razor (which I consider the baseline for semi-slick gravity tires) by a small, but significant measure.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesKenda's Helldiver Pro may be listed as a downhill racing tire, but it barely measures 2.3 inches, which is off the mark in light of the full-width rubber that most gravity riders are using at present. That said, the Helldiver's performance is reason enough for hard-charging all-mountain trail riders and enduro competitors who are searching for a tough, fast-rolling dry-condition option to choose Kenda. As is, the Helldiver Pro is impressive. I can only imagine how much better it would be as a true 2.4 or 2.5-inch tire.RC


129 Comments

  • + 98
 Thanks for actually posting the real width of the tires. Too many brands get away with murder there. *coughcough maxxis coughcough*
  • + 68
 People are shocked when I said I run 2.8s on my nomad 4. Then I say it’s a Maxxis....
  • + 39
 @barefootdan: we're still shocked....
  • + 13
 @nvranka: he's riding barefoot, so needs big tires to smooth out the trail
  • + 2
 @barefootdan: got any pics? I'd love to fit 2.8s on my bronson
  • + 27
 Its not hard to ignore the manufacturers and simply use the ISO markings which should be standard across the board (that's the point in ISO) the Helldriver is listed as 60-584 so its 60mm wide.

For reference a Maxxis 2.3" is 58mm and 2.4" is 61mm and a Schwalbe 2.35" is 60mm. and from personal experience with maxxis and schwalbe id say that measures up as 2.35 schwalbe pretty much match up with 2.4 maxxis.
Agreed though that old Maxxis 2.5 and 2.7 tyres never used to be that big but they have mostly sorted the sizing out these days and if in doubt just use the ISO dimensions.

www.maxxis.com/catalog/tire-468-121-minion-dhf
Look here at the old 26" tyre sizes, you can tell which on are old models with the small ISO sizes.
  • + 2
 @barefootdan: out of interest how wide do they measure and on what ID rim?
  • + 1
 @sixstringsteve: yea, check out the Santa Cruz nomad forum on mtbr, I posted a few there! Plenty of room on Maxxis 2.8s
  • + 2
 @fartymarty: I don’t know off the top of my head, I’ll need to measure and get back to you. My guess is around 2.7
  • + 1
 @barefootdan: cheers.
  • + 1
 @barefootdan: yes, indeed... Smile ))))
Me the same... Smile
having them and measuring exactly, 2,63" on 1,7 bar... Extra big blocks in comparison to my 2,5" Minions make them perfect rough DH tyre with the best braking ability ever. Rear DHR II I have mounted on my Derby DH carbon rim with 40mm inner width and frontDHF tyre on my Derby carbon AM 35mm inner width rim. Perfect combination if you have enough clearance...
This set of tyres cost me to get them from US to SLovenia almost 250 USD but would spent even 100 more just to have it.
  • - 2
 No 29?

Fail.
  • + 5
 Exactly. The e*thirteen 2.35 are actually bigger than the maxxis DHF 2.5!
  • + 2
 @maglor: good to see someone has a brain!

I had some old minions that were 2.35" but the ISO was 52.

What are you going to believe? The ISO or the sticker?
  • + 1
 @barefootdan: I tried some maxxis 2.8 (40mm ID) and 2.6 (35mm ID) at the weekend and they came out at 2.7 and 2.5". They had been used so should have stretched etc.
  • + 1
 @Travel66: Thats odd. I have sets of 2.6's on 30's and they measure true.
  • + 1
 @browntown40: probably down to tyre pressure differences or me not using calipers. TBF we are only talking 0.1" so could even just be the variation in production from tyre to tyre.....I think I and most would settle for tyres being within 0.1" of their claimed size....
  • + 1
 @Travel66: it also depends if you are measuring casing or knob width.
  • + 1
 @WasatchEnduro: Hightower LT?
  • + 2
 35mm ID - what is this a mountain bike for ants?

What you actually mean is Internal Width. Unless I've got it all wrong and the new trend is 35mm diameter rims?
  • + 2
 @DirtyDee: sorry meant Internal Dimension, but IW is probably better. I will consider myself told off Razz
  • + 1
 You're talking 1/10 of an inch here or 2.5mm it makes absolutely no difference and it would probably be a 2.4 on some rims and pressures anyway.
  • + 31
 The kind of people who complain about stated vs actual tire widths are the same ones that keep their calipers in their nightstand.
  • + 7
 to justify the cost spent on having them in the first place.
  • + 15
 Are you trying to say there is something wrong with that?
  • + 1
 @themostnate: Measuring tires in bed all day long. What a time to be alive. #richkidsofinstagram
  • + 21
 I love calipers. Obviously they should be kept close to hand. What if you have to measure tyre widths in an emergency? I sure as hell wouldn't want to be scrounging around the house looking for them like a fool.
  • + 6
 With the amount of money I'm spending on tires, I expect the measurements to be at least close to accurate, as tire sizing plays a part in purchasing decisions.
  • + 5
 @raditude: that's not how rubbers are meant to be used in bed. Just sayin.
  • - 16
flag VPS13 (Oct 18, 2017 at 12:46) (Below Threshold)
 @Buggyr333: Ya 80 bucks a tire is really breaking the bank...
  • + 3
 Sometimes she wants to measure something. Width matters.
  • + 1
 A lot of precise measurements go on by the nightstand!!
  • + 0
 @Boardlife69: good job calipers go down to the sub-mm level then :-))
  • + 1
 @yeti-monster: yeah because 2.3 is a far cry from 2.4.

If you consider 2.54mm to be a far cry. Which I personally don't.
  • + 0
 @jaame: exactly. The people who care are usually the idiots who just on all the lastest stupid fads.
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: I think you both need to read previous posts before you shout idiot... I don't think one related to tyre size, we were using our calipers to measure something else
  • + 15
 About time someone listened to us British spendthrifts, Tioga DH's for life.
  • + 2
 When I binned mine after 2 years they still looked mint:-)
  • + 2
 Still got a fat 66 rolling on the back of my hack bike (albeit pretty bald).
  • + 3
 @tall-martin: That's cos the tread compound was harder than dried Weetabix! Big Grin I felt sorry for the tarmac...

£20 a pair tho and that pro-bike look (although you can be sure the pro's didn't use the el cheapo version!). The good old days...
www.pinkbike.com/photo/5840235
My first DH bike, 17 years ago - Tioga sofa seat too! Smile
  • + 8
 22yrs out of my smoke and darts. Rich Americans throwing tyres away after only 3yrs use.
  • + 1
 @GravesendGrunt
  • + 1
 @bmbracing: Man, I was so stoked when I got my Tioga DH seat with the stripe. Felt like I was Minnaar (who ironically made fun of it at the time on my bike). Remember my Giant ATX-DH coming out with Tioga tyres around '99 or so too.
  • + 1
 Different tyre, but still going strong; the Minion DHF that came on the front of my Stinky back in early 2008 is still in pretty sweet shape. Not great to use up front, or in the wet any more. But if I'm going out to do some skids in the woods, then that's what i'll stick on the rear!
  • + 12
 Dear tire manufacturers, please measure the tire BEFORE putting a label on it. Seems like 95% of tire reviews state "the tire said this, but the calipers said that".
  • + 1
 Read the ISO measurements (60-584 for the helldiver so 60mm (2.362") wide) and ignore the labeled width
  • + 1
 @maglor: well technically 2.362 is 2.4 under most rounding rules.
  • + 1
 Although they say 2.40 on the tire which would wrong.
  • + 1
 @zutroy: your'e right but with it being slightly smaller and with the fact it was mounted to a 26mm internal (fairly narrow these day) rim then that's probably why the review says it seems small and the rounded shape as opposed to other semi slick being very flat might not help. also depends if it was measured from sidewalls or tread.
  • + 10
 Might (okay, probably is) just me, but I really wish tire manufacturers would leave all graphics white or silver. There is so much matchy matchy and other colorways, that I really just want simple graphics and color schemes.
  • + 16
 #firstworldproblems
but honestly I wouldn't mind blacked out tires. Wouldn't really miss the logos
  • + 6
 @Mooka: completely agree, I'm just tired of seeing red, orange, yellow graphics.
  • + 2
 @Jaylynx: seems like maxxis is headed that way. My new minions are white and black, no yellow logo. They look gr8 m8
  • + 6
 @delawhere: OE Maxxis tires have the white logo. Aftermarket Maxxis tires still have the yellow.
  • + 1
 @Jaylynx:

Jaylysramnx -> but how bout those e13 rims that line up with their tire logo? So dope.

Also I’m sure you’re speaking of interwebs. If you’re on the trail and even noticing the tire logos of others then you’re failing at biking.
  • + 2
 Speaking of my own builds and that only. I don't give a damn what others choose ride...unless we're talking e-bikes. @WasatchEnduro:
  • + 2
 @Jaylynx:

I hear ya. Nothing wrong with being particular about your bike. What else am I gonna obsess about? My car which is worth less than my bike?

Speaking of which. Check out Slik Graphics outa Sweden to get your decals sorted or customized.
  • + 7
 I would not say that 2.3 is a 'far cry from the 2.4 width stated'. I appreciate that tyre manufacturers are not always entirely precise with their measurements, but allowing for different rim widths, I would say that this is pretty reasonable. We are only talking about a difference of about 2.5mm!
  • + 6
 I thought the same thing, but then again, you can also buy tires in a 2.3, 2.35 or 2.4 casing, so in that respect, it's two sizes off from what's printed on the tire.
  • + 5
 True, and the observation that the tread was unexpectedly round should've tipped RC off that the problem is his rim width. After years of stagnation, Kenda is modernizing their product line, which includes designing tires for wider rims than the 26 mm used in this test.

As a designer, this problem can be particularly frustrating. I decided our bike will have clearance for 2.6" tires with plenty of mud space, but I can't just take 66 mm (2.6") and add an offset to get the clearance. Companies measure on 29 mm, 30 mm, or 35 mm rims at 30 - 40 psi and many exaggerate the numbers a few millimeters beyond those factors, so I always end up requiring CAD files and doing my own product measurements. Height variability is even worse: comparing a 2.6" tire to a 2.65" tire, I found as much as a 13 mm difference (allowing for maximum tolerances) in height.

So yes, the width variability found in this review isn't huge - and may be more attributable to RC than Kenda - but the problem is real!

Have a look here for an excellent tire group test, with measurements, by Seb Stott: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqrbqRYrnB0
  • + 1
 @Structure-Ryan: I've had this tire mounted up to a 34mm rim for a few months now and it measures 2.44" (with the tread being the widest spot--not the casing). The profile is maybe a bit too squared-off, but I like the off-on feel. RC failed by only trying out one rim size.
  • + 1
 @Structure-Ryan: Surely you mean 13mm across the diameter of the tyre, not the Radius, which is the relevant measure for looking at clearance height?

Wider rims don't make that much difference to the width of the widest part of the tyre...the main increase is in the narrow part of the tyre near the rim which helps boost air volume. Its flattening off the side walls with wide rims that causes the flat tread problem...although clearly some tyre designs are fare worse than others...looking at you 2.3" High rollers and all those semi-slicks.
  • + 1
 @MTB-Strength-Factory It isn't a big deal but if you were looking for something around 2.5, settled for a 2.4 and it ends up being a 2.3, it is a relatively big difference, on top of being quite a let down. I stay clear from maxxis for that reason.
  • + 1
 @Travel66: Actually yes, that's diameter; I was looking at my list of diameter measurements and forgot to halve it. 6.5 mm is still annoying, though, when I'm trying to fit chainstay and seatstay bridges, clearance for big tires, and as straight a seatpost as possible!
  • + 3
 I liked it back in the day when WTB put their casing and tread width on their tires. Granted they did it in millimeters but it was still nice to see the actual difference in width, since the tread width could make or break a fitment issue on some frames.
  • + 4
 Totally, coming from bmx I tend to think of a tyres stated measure as volume width not tread
  • + 3
 After I sliced sidewall number 5 million the other day, I was wondering why we did not see Kevlar in the most popular bike tire sidewalls. Figured it was just too expensive. I learned to hate Kenda tires long ago, but this tire has me very intrigued!
  • + 1
 Same!
  • + 1
 Just need a 2,5 version now. I'd leave it on the back of my enduro bike permanently
  • + 1
 Not sure if it is your case but a lot of trail/enduro oriented tires have more aggressive patterns but still weight about 600g so quite flimsy. Going for ~1000g single ply tires makes a big difference but you're adding 2 pounds to your bike.
  • + 6
 Only @kidwoo does tire tests right.
  • + 1
 After all these years it’s hard to beat that Michelin 16 and the 24 a little bit slow rolling and some work to get them out and in but....... keep in trying,in all the remaining aspects
  • + 3
 this seems like an "out west" tire...feel like our east coast conditions warrant a knobbier tire.
  • + 1
 Why does the review say they were tested on Enve rims but the pictures all feature sun ringlé rims? You don't have to try to impress us with your rims, RC; I was riding Rhyno Lites until last year!
  • + 3
 The official tire of hell.
  • + 5
 *heck
  • + 1
 Meh. I wouldnt buy, but if I would get one as a freebie, Id stick it to the back as a summertime fast rolling one. And thats the most of it.
  • + 1
 I was running this tire on a 32mm rim, which gives it a less rounded profile and it actually measures up to 2.4". 29er version is scheduled to come out in the spring.
  • + 2
 Genuine question...
What are the pros and cons of a rounded profile versus a square one?
  • + 5
 From what I gather, a square profile will be more aggressive in cornering but the envelope is much narrower, so it grips very well but the breakaway when you go beyond is more sudden, whereas a rounded profile is more progressive as it leans over at the expense of total grip at it's peak. I'll happily be corrected on that though.
  • + 2
 @gibbon-on-an-orange: put very well.
  • + 2
 @gibbon-on-an-orange: @Oskarpol: Just to add to this if I may, a rounded profile maintains a more consistent contact patch width at the expense of turn in resistance. A less round (more triangular or square) is going to give up that consistency in order to achieve something else. Fast initial turn in off center (triangulated profile in particular), or more grip in at a given lean angle or range of angles.
  • + 3
 Mick took these rubbers to second place at World Champs. Enough said.
  • + 1
 Kenda could have gotten back in the game with a 2.6" that measured 2.6"- but no, another under-sized tire in a crowded category.
  • + 1
 Good review. Just wish that it had been tested as both a front and rear tire so we can get the full picture of the tires potential.
  • + 2
 @RichardCunningham Is that Laguna Meadows in the background??
  • + 1
 I can’t wait for the next model to come out, apparently the project name is currently the “deepsea”
  • - 2
 @richardcunningham do you think that with a 30mm rim the air pressure to get the best results from the tire would come down or was this more to do with Sidewall support in whole? It seems like not bad option for a fast summer tire but running 28 psi is gonna be a hell of Chattery ride.
  • + 10
 28psi a chattery ride? Lol

anyone I know who rides well will nuke rear wheels if they run anything lower
  • + 2
 @nvranka: Right! I don't go lower than 30psi rear and I still manage to kill a few tires and at least one rim a season.
  • + 1
 @nvranka: haha yeah, I was thinking the same thing. Only tires I run below 28psi are my plus tires.
  • + 2
 2bigwheels: I prefer wider rims and lower pressures (and I get my wheels for free), but for riding the rocks around here, that's a safe pressure that most riders use.
  • - 1
 @nvranka: Man I wish I was as hardcore and hit shit as big as you and your Bros! it's probably why I can get away with lower pressures where I ride. One day though!
  • + 1
 @captainspaulding: yeah On plus tires I for sure would like run somewhere around I guess 26?
  • + 1
 @RichardCunningham: Yeah, here in Vancouver our trails are pretty f*cking tame you know? I see maybe 1, maybe 2 roots per ride and if you can find a rock anywhere near the trail might as well brush it off the trail.....
  • + 1
 @2bigwheels: keep dreaming bud, maybe one day
  • + 1
 @nvranka: All I can do at this point
  • + 2
 Make them in 26" and they look like a good 4X tyre....
  • + 2
 tho what will the holydiver look like?
  • + 7
 We'll call the holydiver, the "Dio" and the Hell raiser "Lemmy"
  • + 13
 Oh helldiver, you have slid right down into deep mud sea, oh what's becoming of thee, See the Kenda, you can see it's knobs but you know they're clean, oh can't you see what I mean... Gunna slide away, slide awaaaay, they're gunna slide away, slide awaaaay - heeeeeeey
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: LOL Ronnie James would be proud!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: \m/ \m/
  • + 1
 How does this compare to a Minion SS?
  • + 1
 All tires should be compared to Minion DHF.
  • + 1
 SS in the rear has astounding grip on rock slabs and dry, rocky terrain. A most awesome pairing with a DHF or Vittoria Goma up front. However, if the soil goes from hero tacky to outright wet or on wet rock slabs, an SS is a wild ride-no grip upright so you HAVE to trail brake (lean it over to get on the shoulder knobs, brake hard, and ease off through the apex) to slow the rear wheel down. Also, I've been astounded by the durability of the SS-it's held up much better than most full knob rear tires I've used and the WTB Vigilante. I've also had zero reliability issues with a DD casing!!

So....for riding on the Front Range, Moab, Sedona or other dry rocky places the SS is my favorite rear tire. If I lived in New England (or England) or the PNW, no way.
  • + 1
 Seems like the knobs should be staggered a lil more.
  • + 1
 "and at present, there is only one model"...what the fork??
  • + 1
 A tire made for new Leogang style DH tracks, maybe?
  • + 1
 big block 8's
  • + 0
 no 29er, no use....
