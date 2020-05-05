Kenda Releases New Pinner Tire Developed with Aaron Gwin

May 5, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Kenda Pinner tire


Kenda have been working on a new dry conditions tire, collaborating with Aaron Gwin in the development process. The tire is made for dry conditions with World Cup tracks like Leogang and Lenzerheide in mind. Cornering predictability and particularly high puncture protection were key in the goals of developing the tire.

It's available with Kenda's AGC or ATC casings to suit gravity riders along with trail riders. The tire is available in both 27.5" and 29" sizes and a 2.4" width.

Weight for the 29" AGC version is a claimed 1297 grams, and the ATC version is 997 grams. The 27.5" AGC model weighs a claimed 1178 grams, and the ATC version comes in at 923 grams.

The Pinner is priced at €57.90 / $79.95 for the ATC casing and €60.90 / $84.95 for the AGC casing. The ACG is now in stock and the ATC will be available on May 18th. A wider 2.6" tire will also be available this fall.

Kenda Pinner tire
Kenda Pinner tire

Kenda Pinner tire
Kenda Pinner tire
There are two casing versions. The AGC is more suited to gravity riders while the ATC is aimed at the trail riding crowd.

This Pinner features a similar compound design found in Kenda's other gravity tires. The Pinner uses a dual-layer set up, with a firmer rubber serving as the base and supporting the knobs, and a soft compound laid on top to maximize grip. The ATC version is a dual tread construction: soft shoulder, firmer center tread. The tire focuses on keeping a minimum rolling resistance, excellent cornering capabilities and braking traction, and predictability. The predictability is achieved from the tread pattern which utilizes a consistent contact patch throughout the lean angle.

After looking at what competitors were doing well, and Kenda's own tire knowledge, they settled on prototypes for the tire. Field testing with Gwin and others provided more feedback to help finalize the Pinner tread design. Gwin‘s input led them to move the shoulder knobs more in-line with the center knobs, as opposed to being perfectly staggered, which increased the predictability during field evaluations.

The tire differentiates itself from Kenda's all-rounder Hellkat tire by being more specifically designed for drier and hardpack conditions. According to project engineer Tony Yandek, "The Hellkat really shines in loose conditions. While the Hellkat tread pattern is made to penetrate the ground, the Pinner is made to be stable, confident and planted over hardpack, rocks and roots. The Pinner is a much quicker tire as well , so if there’s no need to penetrate the soil, you should pick up the Pinner."

Kenda Pinner tire

We have a set of the Pinners on hand, so stay tuned for initial ride impressions in the near future.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires Kenda Kenda Pinner


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Dakine Lays Off 39 Staff and Relocates to California]
116107 views
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
105275 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: 7 Million Clif Bars Donated]
68381 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
67281 views
Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike
61013 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike
55388 views
Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun
48123 views
Video: XC Meets BMX? Dangerholm’s Completely Custom Scott Spark
44782 views

31 Comments

  • 17 0
 Missed opportunity to name it Gwinner. Instead they named it after a thin joint? Gwinner Bro sharpie edition coming soon.
  • 16 1
 Came here to read the minion comments!!! Already 3 on 4! haha
  • 1 0
 Yeah, let'em rip! Panaracer just came out with a Minion-like tire too. It's like motocross tires, not much different from a Dunlop compared to a Maxxis.
  • 2 0
 Behold, the latest iteration of the Gwinion!
  • 1 0
 Dammit. Why'd they have to be Kendas?
  • 9 0
 Gwinnion
  • 10 2
 gwinion dhf
  • 2 0
 By "release" you mean typical MTB product announcement pending release? I notice there are an awful lot of products "released" in this industry that I seem to never be able to get because they aren't available yet.

Product Announcement. It's coming
Product Release, It's available for the consumer to buy now
  • 3 0
 Kinda reminds me of the Pin it , Specialized's old/ discontinued DH tire. Loved that tire on dry hard pack and rocky terrain, it was a lot like a moto trials tread.
  • 4 0
 Everyone who's calling it a minion fair enough, but it looks exactly like the Aquila his signature onza tire.
  • 2 1
 Seems like tires are bordering on becoming a commodity at this point and brands will have to compete much more on price, as opposed to "tech". Been using the specialized tires that came on my bike... They work great. Don't see much reason to pay up for Maxxis'. My $0.02
  • 4 0
 I’ll be back tomorrow for the full review.
  • 4 1
 Pinner pinner chicken dinner!!
  • 3 0
 Those look like welds on the Intense front triangle in the last picture.
  • 2 0
 Gwin has been on aluminum prototypes for a while. The Pinner was visible in this article (www.pinkbike.com/news/intense-factory-racing-announces-2020-world-cup-dh-team.html) and in a Fox video more than a year ago (youtu.be/XFAGvhZPpyY?t=87).
  • 1 0
 No secrets there
  • 4 1
 Call me when they are 50% off
  • 4 2
 Assegai DHR II love child.
  • 3 0
 Pinnion
  • 2 0
 Can we get a top view of the tread in focus with the lights on?
  • 3 1
 Pinner to win 'er!
  • 3 1
 looks like a minion
  • 1 0
 Only so many ways to arrange square blocks I suppose.
  • 1 0
 Tioga: “hold my beer...”
  • 1 0
 Looks like a M... Butcher
  • 1 0
 Man, we (PB commentors) need some new jokes. This is getting old.
  • 3 2
 Looks like a tyre, yawn
  • 3 5
 I wonder how much they paid Gwin just for Gwin to look at a DHR and advise that they copy it.
  • 3 1
 *DHF
  • 1 0
 I would say it is much more of a copy of the onza aquila, which Gwin previously helped develop. Center knobs are lined up with side knobs, unlike the minions. Also, the alternating side knobs are a more consistent shape than on the minions.
  • 1 2
 Yes, "developed"... certainly not just copied the Minion DHF.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010198
Mobile Version of Website