Kenda Releases New Pinner Tire Developed with Aaron Gwin

Kenda have been working on a new dry conditions tire, collaborating with Aaron Gwin in the development process. The tire is made for dry conditions with World Cup tracks like Leogang and Lenzerheide in mind. Cornering predictability and particularly high puncture protection were key in the goals of developing the tire.It's available with Kenda's AGC or ATC casings to suit gravity riders along with trail riders. The tire is available in both 27.5" and 29" sizes and a 2.4" width.Weight for the 29" AGC version is a claimed 1297 grams, and the ATC version is 997 grams. The 27.5" AGC model weighs a claimed 1178 grams, and the ATC version comes in at 923 grams.The Pinner is priced at €57.90 / $79.95 for the ATC casing and €60.90 / $84.95 for the AGC casing. The ACG is now in stock and the ATC will be available on May 18th. A wider 2.6" tire will also be available this fall.This Pinner features a similar compound design found in Kenda's other gravity tires. The Pinner uses a dual-layer set up, with a firmer rubber serving as the base and supporting the knobs, and a soft compound laid on top to maximize grip. The ATC version is a dual tread construction: soft shoulder, firmer center tread. The tire focuses on keeping a minimum rolling resistance, excellent cornering capabilities and braking traction, and predictability. The predictability is achieved from the tread pattern which utilizes a consistent contact patch throughout the lean angle.After looking at what competitors were doing well, and Kenda's own tire knowledge, they settled on prototypes for the tire. Field testing with Gwin and others provided more feedback to help finalize the Pinner tread design. Gwin‘s input led them to move the shoulder knobs more in-line with the center knobs, as opposed to being perfectly staggered, which increased the predictability during field evaluations.The tire differentiates itself from Kenda's all-rounder Hellkat tire by being more specifically designed for drier and hardpack conditions. According to project engineer Tony Yandek, "The Hellkat really shines in loose conditions. While the Hellkat tread pattern is made to penetrate the ground, the Pinner is made to be stable, confident and planted over hardpack, rocks and roots. The Pinner is a much quicker tire as well , so if there’s no need to penetrate the soil, you should pick up the Pinner."We have a set of the Pinners on hand, so stay tuned for initial ride impressions in the near future.