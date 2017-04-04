Kendall Mclean, Island Essence - Video

Over the past two years I have been caught up in learning the lessons of what being an injured athlete is like. Shoulder dislocation after shoulder dislocation and etc. This period of my life has been a learning curve, that’s for sure!Last year's race season I was only able to catch the last three races due to my shoulder injury; I surprised myself and won all three races! This year heading into Junior I have a great opportunity to work with the Kovarik Racing Magura RD Team! Chris and Claire are very knowledgeable, and I am excited to gain more speed, strength and skills on the bike from them.I am hyped on this project Noah and I have put together! It truly shows the essence of what Vancouver Island holds. A powerful forest and unreal trails. Most of this video was shot at Mount Prevost. Mount Prevost is a very special place. The legend himself has blessed this mountain, before and after his passing.Words - Kendall Mclean, Video - Noah AllmanInstagram: @_kendallmclean @noahallman_