Kendall Mclean, Island Essence - Video

Apr 4, 2017 at 16:59
Apr 4, 2017
by Noah Allman  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Kendall Mclean - Island Essence

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 7,465    Faves: 164    Comments: 18


Over the past two years I have been caught up in learning the lessons of what being an injured athlete is like. Shoulder dislocation after shoulder dislocation and etc. This period of my life has been a learning curve, that’s for sure!

Kendall Mclean Island Essence

Last year's race season I was only able to catch the last three races due to my shoulder injury; I surprised myself and won all three races! This year heading into Junior I have a great opportunity to work with the Kovarik Racing Magura RD Team! Chris and Claire are very knowledgeable, and I am excited to gain more speed, strength and skills on the bike from them.

Kendall Mclean Island Essence

I am hyped on this project Noah and I have put together! It truly shows the essence of what Vancouver Island holds. A powerful forest and unreal trails. Most of this video was shot at Mount Prevost. Mount Prevost is a very special place. The legend himself has blessed this mountain, before and after his passing. #longlivechainsaw
Kendall Mclean Island Essence

Words - Kendall Mclean, Video - Noah Allman

Instagram: @_kendallmclean @noahallman_

MENTIONS: @SmithOptics / @Chromagbikes / @mc2-media
Must Read This Week
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
99991 views
The World's Most Expensive Portable Plywood Jump - Review
96795 views
Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer – A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough
67670 views
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
67123 views
10 Bikes of DarkFest
58936 views
Canyon Factory Downhill Team Bike Checks
57044 views
36 Downhill Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua 2017
55524 views
RockShox Launches New Reverb Remote - First Look
53191 views






6 Comments

  • - 1
 I love rolling around South Central Victoria with my bike over the tailgate, pumping a phat jam on the sound system and my gat on my lap picking up my homies and getting ready to rip the trails. Ya dawg! It's pimp on da Island! Smile
  • + 1
 Yeah Boys! Noah never not killing it behind the lens!
  • + 2
 Yea Kendall
  • + 1
 That was a sick edit
  • + 1
 sick riding, shit music
  • + 1
 agreed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031079
Mobile Version of Website