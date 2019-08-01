Kenta Gallagher to Fill in for Injured Matt Simmonds on Cannondale Team

Aug 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Kenta Gallagher was planning on running this full season as a privateer on a Commencal but this weekend he'll find himself in the Cannondale pits as part of "Test #6" while Matt Simmonds recovers from an injury.

bigquotesSo this weekend is going to be very different for me, due to Matt Simmonds being out for this race I’ve been called in as a back up rider for Cannondale test six... It’s super cool to get this opportunity!Kenta Gallagher

Matt Simmonds fractured his eye socket in finals at Les Gets, meaning he has to sit this one out. Rather than come to Val di Sole with no riders, Cannondale gave Kenta a ring during the week and asked him to fill in while Matt recovers. According to a WynTV interview, Kenta hasn't actually ridden this bike yet, bar a few car park bounces, so it will be a real trial by fire when he takes to the track today.


bigquotesGutted to say I won’t be racing in Val di Sole this week. During finals in Les Gets I took a big slam that resulted in a fractured eye socket, hoping to be back soon enough though. Good luck to all on the black snakeMatt Simmonds

Filling in is a common practice in motocross but is very rare in downhill. It means Cannondale will be able to continue gathering data about their twin shock bike while Kenta gets a shot at proving himself on a factory set up. There's no word on when Matt will be back but we're assuming Kenta will continue to race for Cannondale in Lenzerheide next week too. We wish Matt all the best in recovery and look forward to seeing if Kenta can take full advantage of this golden opportunity.

Regions in Article
Bikeland Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Cannondale Kenta Gallagher Matt Simmonds DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
73929 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
64110 views
Review: Intend Infinity Dual-Crown USD Fork
55836 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
51993 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
47450 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
43600 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
39672 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
37829 views

11 Comments

  • + 1
 It's been done before - Rich Barlow did it for Animal / Orange in the year 2000 for two world cups when (either Greg or Tim Ponting, can't remember) was injured. Cool to see it come back though!
  • + 2
 Thanks Tommy, edited now.
  • + 2
 @jamessmurthwaite: No problem Smurf! I'v still got the old Dirt mag where it was featured. Showing my age now!
  • + 1
 Didn't Devinci/Keegan have to do it last year?
  • + 1
 It should happen more. Everything is in place and budgeted for. Even if the bike and setup isn’t ideal for the new rider, it’s probably still better than what they are used to. Best of luck Kenta.
  • + 4
 I'm free this weekend if intense wanna fill gwins spot...
  • + 1
 Don't Atwill and Kerr also need filling in for? Anyone else I forgot? There has to be some more injured... Ah, after tomorrow half of my fantasy team (sorry!)... We can fill in! Razz Wink
  • + 2
 Cool move of Cannondale to do this. Hope he smashes it and gets himself a job!
  • + 1
 Barlow was a Royal Racing rider at the time as well, who let him take the opportunity. Pretty Cool.
  • + 2
 Im happy to fill in for anyone injured.
  • + 1
 Good luck to him

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017961
Mobile Version of Website