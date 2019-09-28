Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Kevin Miquel is Out of the Trophy of Nations with a Hand Injury

Sep 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Earlier today while out practicing for the main race tomorrow the French rider Kevin Miquel had a bad crash that resulted in an injured hand which means he will be sitting out the rest of the competition. In his place, Adrien Dailly who was the reserve rider for the French team has been elected to step in to complete the three-rider roster. We're wishing Kevin all the best with his recovery and we hope to see him back on the bike soon.

We will update this story with more information as it comes through from Finale Ligure.

