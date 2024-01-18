5 Key Takeaways From the Jesse Melamed Podcast

It felt like a breakup, yes. 100%. When we had our last talk and I'd made the decision but I was too scared to really make the decision and we were having this talk and I was talking with the marketing team and then the conversation just kind of went that way. It didn't really direct it. I just subconsciously I guess I was like - this is it. It was kind of sad, yeah.



I had felt like I was chasing something for my whole career basically. It was just, I didn't know that I was chasing the overall or anything like that. I just rode bikes because I liked it and it was a job and it became a job and I enjoyed it and I was good at it and whatever. I didn't think, I didn't think too deeply on it. And then when I won, I just felt like a completion of sorts. I was winning and I won races and all this has happened. And I just felt like the time had just naturally kind of come to an end. You know, I am super passionate about racing. I watch a ton of racing. It's what I dedicate my entire life to. I make a ton of sacrifices for it. And, you know, Rocky has always had these race teams, but talking with Fabien [Barel] and other brands, like their racing ties do just run deeper and like higher up.



If I have however many years left of racing, I want to go somewhere that is just as committed as I am to racing. And so I felt a little bit more of that from Canyon and Fabien. And I just had the opportunity and I've known Fabien since the beginning, like 2013, when he started racing Enduro. We've always shared the same passion and the same fire and intensity for racing. And I just really wanted to align myself with him and a brand that shared my passion for it where nothing matters but trying to go really fast.



Everyone was questioning it and, of course, I wanted to keep winning, but I won and I made sure that I was very grateful and like... took stock of where I was and that I had done it. I don't wanna set unrealistic expectations to just win for the rest of my life. It was like, I wanna be really happy for what I've achieved because I've put so much work into this. So to change was just a new challenge. And then yeah, that first win, I mean, I don't even think people understand how good that win felt.



Arguably like there was the Whistler win when I won the first time and in Whistler at home but that one [first win with Canyon] was such a close second. It was such a good feeling when Fabien saw me too. I got to the finish line. I was like "I'm glad that you know, I wasn't a liar" I guess I sold myself to them as a new number one rider and I went out there and I won and yeah, it was awesome.