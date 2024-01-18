5 Key Takeaways From the Jesse Melamed Podcast

The way he was riding those three years, the speed that you needed to win in Enduro... It's just one of those evolutions of the sport, you know? He came in and had such efficient and smooth speed and he never really made mistakes. He was so fast in all the corners, and his average speed, it was just incredible. And because he was so smooth and it was so effortless. It obviously wasn't effortless for him, but it looked like it! He just didn't really make mistakes. And so like, for the overall, he was unbeatable. Just so, so good. Whereas like Richie at the time, I remember it was just raw speed, but he made a ton of mistakes.
On Racing Enduro on Ebikes as the World's Premier Series
It is opening a can of worms, but it's interesting because I have an e-bike, I do love e-bikes. I think that they're great for like what they can do. But I, I've never really agreed with e-bike racing because to me, you're adding a motor to something that doesn't need a motor, didn't have a motor in the first place and I just don't think they need to be raced.
E-bike cross-country was the first thing, right? Yeah. And I remember watching that and I was like, why? What is this? Cross country is about fitness and how strong you are. And then you're just adding a motor. So it just made no sense to me. And that's generally, I think it's cool. Like E-bike racing can have the uphill stages, which like could add a different element, um, but yeah, I mean, I would prefer things stayed as, as they are for sure.
I think we all nerd out on bikes and when they do well. Like that like suspension must be like so good, and the geometry, it's awesome. And so if I take that mindset and apply it to e-bikes, it would be cool to see that development into motors and how much better they're going to make these motors at the better technology. There could be a whole lot of development in that side of things. So like, from that perspective, I think it could be cool.
On Leaving Rocky Mountain and Feeling Vindication on Winning Again
It felt like a breakup, yes. 100%. When we had our last talk and I'd made the decision but I was too scared to really make the decision and we were having this talk and I was talking with the marketing team and then the conversation just kind of went that way. It didn't really direct it. I just subconsciously I guess I was like - this is it. It was kind of sad, yeah.
I had felt like I was chasing something for my whole career basically. It was just, I didn't know that I was chasing the overall or anything like that. I just rode bikes because I liked it and it was a job and it became a job and I enjoyed it and I was good at it and whatever. I didn't think, I didn't think too deeply on it. And then when I won, I just felt like a completion of sorts. I was winning and I won races and all this has happened. And I just felt like the time had just naturally kind of come to an end. You know, I am super passionate about racing. I watch a ton of racing. It's what I dedicate my entire life to. I make a ton of sacrifices for it. And, you know, Rocky has always had these race teams, but talking with Fabien [Barel] and other brands, like their racing ties do just run deeper and like higher up.
If I have however many years left of racing, I want to go somewhere that is just as committed as I am to racing. And so I felt a little bit more of that from Canyon and Fabien. And I just had the opportunity and I've known Fabien since the beginning, like 2013, when he started racing Enduro. We've always shared the same passion and the same fire and intensity for racing. And I just really wanted to align myself with him and a brand that shared my passion for it where nothing matters but trying to go really fast.
Everyone was questioning it and, of course, I wanted to keep winning, but I won and I made sure that I was very grateful and like... took stock of where I was and that I had done it. I don't wanna set unrealistic expectations to just win for the rest of my life. It was like, I wanna be really happy for what I've achieved because I've put so much work into this. So to change was just a new challenge. And then yeah, that first win, I mean, I don't even think people understand how good that win felt.
Arguably like there was the Whistler win when I won the first time and in Whistler at home but that one [first win with Canyon] was such a close second. It was such a good feeling when Fabien saw me too. I got to the finish line. I was like "I'm glad that you know, I wasn't a liar" I guess I sold myself to them as a new number one rider and I went out there and I won and yeah, it was awesome.
On Choosing to Race The Opening Rounds of '23 on a Trail Bike
So in the winter I tested both, um, and knowing, uh, we were starting the 2023 season in Tasmania. One of the rounds was Derby, which we'd raced at before. And it was super flowy, not as chunky and gnarly. You're not tracking through a bunch of rough bumps. And I was like, okay, the Spectral's gonna do super well there. It's less travel, a little bit lighter weight and just a little bit more agile. And so I have the choice and there's a big break in between those rounds in Europe. I'm gonna just spend my winter on that bike [the spectral]. And it ended up fitting me like pretty well on the size, I think the size small. And we overstroked the rear shock to make it one sixty.
Sram made some custom [seatpost] clamps and I drilled a hole through my seat to turn my post around. I feel bad because people keep messaging me and being like, "hey, I just bought this, but how did you do this?" I'm like, dude, I didn't just do it. I didn't just turn it around, you know? Had the clamps and then I literally drilled a hole out of my seat. So, that was just for the wheel clearance. That was a wheel clearance because I think I had to run a 125 in the Spectral because we over-stroked it to 160 ish. That bike actually worked really well. The problem was Madina, the first round was way different than I thought. I was like fully underbiked for that and just had a hell of a time. So that was a bit of a mistake, but then luckily I came back for a Derby and did well. So somewhat like validated my decision.
On the Confidence Needed to Win, And the Burden of Expectation
In the beginning, definitely a burden where you win and you're like, how did I do that? And then cuz you know, I spent so many years like I didn't just win. It took me whatever six or seven years taking my first win and you try all these things like you try these different trainings and diets and parts and setups and all these things and then you win and you're like what was it? What did I do that got me there? And so then, you start second guessing everything and I remember just being so overwhelmed with everything that I had, every little thing that I'd done to that point, I was like, was that it? Like, what do I keep doing? What do I drop? Like, you can't do everything. And so that was just super stressful and it took me a long time to come back and just realize, okay, now I'm at the point where I know what works for me and it's the confidence in knowing, like I don't, like, how do you explain it? It's just like, I can only go as fast as I can go and I can't go beyond that. And some days I'm gonna have it and some days I'm not. You just have to like accept that and know where your strengths are, your weaknesses. And it just gives you, it gives you the confidence to accept your weaknesses, you know? I think before it was just like blind confidence where like, I'm the best, I'm gonna win everything. And then you get really disappointed when you don't.
So focus on the things that you're good at and it gives you the confidence to trust that you can win with that, you know? And then sometimes you surprise yourself and you just have a really great day. It's really hard to perform day in and day out, which is why watching someone like Nino sweep a year is like insane. Yes. And I have no idea how he does that. Even van der Poel right now, just doing 10 races in a row. You're just like, man, I wish I could do that.
