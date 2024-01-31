Kialani Hines Off Pivot

Kialani Hines signed with Pivot in 2019
, but now after four years, she's announced that she will no longer be supported by the American brand.
|Can’t even count how many podiums, smiles, memories and AMAZING riding I’ve shared with Pivot…. I can say that it’s been one hell of a ride. 2019-2023
When I got into MTB I was clueless to what this sport was, could be and what it had in store for me. The one thing I did know was how to ride a bike and I thank Pivot for taking a chance on me and becoming my first (and only) bike sponsor in MTB. It’s bittersweet but CHANGE is good and change is where you grow. I wish the best of luck to @pivotcycles . See you on the podiums."—Kialani Hines
Hines moved over to mountain biking from BMX in her late teens and is always a podium favourite in Crankworx Pump Track and Dual Slalom events. She finished second in the overall hunt for the Queen of Crankworx title in 2020 and 2021.