Kialani Hines Off Pivot

Jan 31, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Kialani Hines signed with Pivot in 2019, but now after four years, she's announced that she will no longer be supported by the American brand.

bigquotesCan’t even count how many podiums, smiles, memories and AMAZING riding I’ve shared with Pivot…. I can say that it’s been one hell of a ride. 2019-2023

When I got into MTB I was clueless to what this sport was, could be and what it had in store for me. The one thing I did know was how to ride a bike and I thank Pivot for taking a chance on me and becoming my first (and only) bike sponsor in MTB. It’s bittersweet but CHANGE is good and change is where you grow. I wish the best of luck to @pivotcycles . See you on the podiums."Kialani Hines

Hines moved over to mountain biking from BMX in her late teens and is always a podium favourite in Crankworx Pump Track and Dual Slalom events. She finished second in the overall hunt for the Queen of Crankworx title in 2020 and 2021.

