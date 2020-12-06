Kids Need Carbon - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

After Specialized launched their $999 carbon Hot Walk, I had the idea to design some ultra-high-end carbon fiber products for kids. With a little research I found that even my dorkiest thoughts actually existed.
I thought carbon fiber Legos would be a good joke because does a plastic brick really need to be lighter? But, there's actually a Kickstarter
currently raising money for exactly that! And carbon fiber clothes? There's a fedora
and a baseball hat
. And, I've seen the toilet.
I didn't let all these setbacks stop me though. I still managed to come up with a few new products that every kid needs. There's even a couple for the whole family. Sure they're more expensive than what you might be used to, but it's carbon fiber!
For your entertainment here are some products I'll probably patent some day.
Here are some designs the whole family can enjoy.
3 Comments
Post a Comment