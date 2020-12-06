Kids Need Carbon - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Dec 6, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  
After Specialized launched their $999 carbon Hot Walk, I had the idea to design some ultra-high-end carbon fiber products for kids. With a little research I found that even my dorkiest thoughts actually existed.

I thought carbon fiber Legos would be a good joke because does a plastic brick really need to be lighter? But, there's actually a Kickstarter currently raising money for exactly that! And carbon fiber clothes? There's a fedora and a baseball hat. And, I've seen the toilet.

I didn't let all these setbacks stop me though. I still managed to come up with a few new products that every kid needs. There's even a couple for the whole family. Sure they're more expensive than what you might be used to, but it's carbon fiber!

For your entertainment here are some products I'll probably patent some day.




Here are some designs the whole family can enjoy.




Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
80812 views
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
73558 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
65984 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
61615 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
61017 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
59829 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
51498 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
49982 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 The Kettle Bell made me laugh really hard,the Diaper is the most competitive ive ever seen:-D
  • 1 0
 Perfect Sunday morning comics, relevant and humorous.
  • 1 0
 shots fired..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008470
Mobile Version of Website