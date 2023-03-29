Kids Ride Shotgun Announce Magura-Equipped Off Road Balance Bike

We’ve noticed a growing number of balance bike families hitting the trails together, but it can be hard for parents to find a runner bike that’s up to the task. Many balance bikes are lightweight by design, but that can mean they're not always great for the dirt. We've set out to create a bike that would open up riding off-road for balance bike kids, enabling them to experience the stoke of mountain biking from an earlier age. — Dan, Kids Ride Shotgun