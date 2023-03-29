Kids Ride Shotgun Announce Magura-Equipped Off Road Balance Bike

Mar 31, 2023
by Dan Necklen  
Introducing the Dirt Hero off-road balance bike

by kidsrideshotgun
Views: 173    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Kids Ride Shotgun

We've finally entered the bike game with the launch of our new Dirt Hero off-road balance bike.

Known for introducing kids to mountain biking through our shotgun child seats, our new runner bike is the next step in a parents’ pathway to raising a MTB kid – designed to unlock the trails for toddlers.

Dirt Hero off-road balance bike 14

bigquotesWe’ve noticed a growing number of balance bike families hitting the trails together, but it can be hard for parents to find a runner bike that’s up to the task. Many balance bikes are lightweight by design, but that can mean they're not always great for the dirt. We've set out to create a bike that would open up riding off-road for balance bike kids, enabling them to experience the stoke of mountain biking from an earlier age.Dan, Kids Ride Shotgun

Dirt Hero off-road balance bike

Dirt Hero off-road balance bike
Dirt Hero off-road balance bike

Equipped to take 12” or 14” Vee-Tire wrapped wheelsets, and with an optional Magura MT4 rear disc brake with rotor guard, the Dirt Hero is no ordinary balance bike, it’s a down-scaled enduro machine. Every aspect has been considered to ensure kids have the best possible experience when advancing from the driveway to the dirt.

bigquotesWe chose Magura for the Dirt Hero because of the power, reliability, and most importantly, class-leading lever reach adjustment. The MT4, paired with the HC1 lever, is perfect for little hands. Also, the 12” - 14” convertibility helps kids avoid the big leap from 12” to 16” pedal bike, creating a smoother transition, and giving them more time on a bike they’re comfortable with, so that they love riding.Stu, Product Manager

Dirt Hero off-road balance bike with Magura MT4
Dirt Hero off-road balance bike rear hydraulic disc brake

The Dirt Hero balance bike is designed for kids 2 - 5 years, and any MTB gear head will appreciate the details that have gone into the bike. The sealed headset, thru axles, removable footpad, and progressive geometry. The bike effectively grows with your kid, thanks to the replaceable drop-outs that extend the reach of the bike for the larger 14” wheel size – you can even run it as a mullet and go 14” on the front, 12” on the rear.

The bike weighs in at 4kg for the 12” unbraked version, and is priced at $340 USD – with the 14” wheel set and Magura MT4 brake as optional extras.

The Dirt Hero is available in-store and online from today, and even comes with 3 customisable top-tube skins so your little one can make it their own. For more info visit your local bike shop, or view the bike here.

Dirt Hero geometry

Dirt Hero off-road balance bike
Dirt Hero off-road balance bike


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kids Bikes Kids Ride Shotgun


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
193072 views
Brian's Final Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
80805 views
Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
70704 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
61387 views
Intend's New Trinity Brake System Hides High-Tech Features
58564 views
Shimano Patent Shows Direct Mount Electronic Derailleur
48564 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
40347 views
Tech Randoms From the Maydena Enduro World Cup
40047 views

21 Comments

  • 4 0
 This is so cool, and the bonus is that as the child outgrows the bike, they will have a great magura brake to put on their dirtjumper if they ever get one. Dirt jumpers usually have garbage brakes at low pricepoints. so this is a piece of equipment that can grow with the kid. specialised should take notes. THIS is how you make a performance strider bike for kids.
  • 4 0
 so cool, Kids will move quickly over to 16in MTB without hesitation. across the pond we have a crazy federal law that requires all kids bikes that are not strider type to have coaster brakes.
  • 1 0
 Woom and Prevelo (probably others too?) will sell you an extra rear wheel kit without the coaster though. We got one when we ordered my son's bike. Woom is definitely on the pricier end of the spectrum but they're also really light and well thought out. Color coded brake levers, reach adjust for tiny fingers, etc. They're just mechanical v-brakes but my son can stop really well.
  • 2 0
 Overkill for most kids - they won’t be on it for very long before progressing to a pedal bike. It was only when upgrading to 20” bike that bike lasted more than a year, and the trails ridden warrant disc brakes and knobbly tyres.
  • 7 2
 I'd want a solid disc. Always spooked of a finger amputation
  • 2 4
 Better get rid of spokes then too.
  • 1 0
 The holes are already plugged by some kind of plastic. Marketed as child safe with rotor guard in the video.
  • 1 0
 @rick26: yup Pinkers can’t read
  • 1 0
 I'm the target market for this, mtb dad with two young kids (The oldest is on a 20" trailcraft. The younger one hasn't graduated from the balance bike yet, but we're getting close. They can ride a pedal bike, but still prefer the Strider.), but I can't get past the price, for something that's going to be discarded rather quickly. If they offered a singlespeed drivetrain upgrade, so that kids could graduate to pedals on the same bike I'd be all over it.
  • 2 0
 Is this brake set up, specifically the disc and guard, available separately?
  • 1 0
 Hey billy, I'm afraid it's only available with the bike (as an optional extra)
  • 3 0
 A Gustav would have been better.
  • 1 0
 Was about to complain about the pricing relative to a Commencal Ramones, but factoring in the cost of the added brake it's a wash. Nice option!
  • 1 0
 Wait, no teeny water bottle mount? Missed opportunity.

I love that little fender, this thing is sick.
  • 2 0
 What?! No headset cable routing?!
  • 1 0
 this is not for kids, this is for parents with money to waste, good job marketing dept...
  • 1 0
 The brake cable routing is messing with my ocd..sick bike though!
  • 1 0
 Sick.
  • 1 0
 take my money
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041418
Mobile Version of Website