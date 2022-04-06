close
Kids Ride Shotgun Announce New Pro Handlebars For Mini Shredders

Apr 6, 2022
by Dan Necklen  
Introducing the Shotgun Pro handlebars

by kidsrideshotgun
PRESS RELEASE Kids Ride Shotgun

Riding with your toddler just got even more epic.

In case you missed it, last year, we released our new shotgun pro child seat. Built for kids 2-5 years, the pro seat was an evolution on their original shotgun mountain bike seat, featuring zero frame contact, and most importantly – quick release fitting.

Today we have released our new pro handlebars to match the pro seat, providing a rad-looking quick release handlebar option for mountain bike parents.

Shotgun Pro handlebars

Being quick release, the pro bars create an instant cockpit setup for your toddler, and most importantly, stop your little one from playing with your brakes or activating your dropper post whilst you shred the trails together.

The extra-wide bars feature custom undersized 19mm grips specifically designed for little hands, and incorporate the same styling from the pro seat.


The pro bars are available as a combo with the shotgun pro child seat, or stand alone for those with a child seat already - MSRP $70 USD.

Mountain bike parents can get them from their local bike shop, or learn more on the Kids Ride Shotgun website.

25 Comments

  • 10 5
 Struggling to see the functional benefit with this one when kids can just hold on to the bars that are already there - just seems like something else to buy/carry around. I have the seat and it's great, but anyone with kids knows that you're trying to get this thing on or off as quickly as possible.
  • 4 6
 Look at how little the kids hand is able to wrap around the bar. Imagine that kid trying to fit their tiny hands around a 35mm bar clamp. Not feasible,
  • 8 2
 Totally agree. Neither of my kids has had an issue using my handlebars.
  • 7 2
 @ChanceFuller: My kids have the smallest hands possible and even at just 2 years old, this was never an issue.
  • 5 0
 @ChanceFuller: most people’s experience including my own would suggest by the time a child is big enough to ride in front they’ll have no problem just holding onto the normal handle bars including 35mm diameter.
  • 6 0
 Don’t know why you’re getting downvoted. Sharing my handlebars with my petite 2 yr old girl has worked just fine. Now having her mess with the brakes is a whole other thing!
  • 5 0
 I've got the kid handlebars and they're great.

Give my son his own thing to grab on to and be in charge of.

Before I got them he was constantly trying to grab cables or "help" me shift or brake.
  • 6 0
 I got bars like these (older version though) as the grips are less cold than the bike's handlebars.
  • 2 0
 @ChanceFuller: look at the size of the grips from those handlebars, way bigger than 35mm bars. If you have ever seen a stacyc bike, those grips are crazy thick for kids. I had to shave the throttle sleeve down and they are still monsters.

I say this bar is just so Shot Gun can put out yet another option for making money, cant blame them there.
  • 1 0
 In cold temperatures, the aluminum handlebars will just get you kids hands colder. Put thick mits and they can’t get a good grip on the 35mm bars…. Quite easy to figure out.
  • 6 0
 Road bike bar tape around the handlebars for kid grips inside the controls was free and kept the hands lower so their head doesn't smash your chin as soon.
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I’ve used for my boys.
  • 1 0
 Yup. (Mac-ride)
  • 2 0
 I know this is an add for the kids handlebar and all but, where do I get an awesome model bike like that! I have seen them in Santa Cruz bike adds and all and want one so bad. Does anyone know where to get a good one like that?
  • 1 0
 The guy is on insta… his name is Tim chickomo (I think he’s Russian) or something like that, I asked him about making a SC nomad and it’s about $70 USD per model
  • 1 0
 instagram.com/aiscreative_miniaturbicycle?utm_medium=copy_link

Not sure is this is exact model but maybe
  • 1 0
 instagram.com/timchenko.taras?utm_medium=copy_link

This is they guy, he is followed by SC, so I’m 95% certain that this is the guy that made the model for SC
  • 5 0
 Sick for tucking though
  • 1 0
 Downcountry Gra-athalon
  • 1 0
 I don't have the pro bars, but my kid loves having his own bars... he has a bell to ring to get people out of the way.
  • 2 1
 Kids ride shotgun a week late to the April fools party.
  • 1 0
 April Fool's was last week.
  • 3 4
 If you crash while riding with your toddler on one of these is it considered child abuse?
  • 1 1
 Yes. Instead you should keep children locked inside the house at all times.
  • 1 0
 Nice false dilemma fallacy @mashrv1

Post a Comment



