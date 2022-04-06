Kids Ride Shotgun Announce New Pro Handlebars For Mini Shredders

PRESS RELEASE Kids Ride Shotgun
Riding with your toddler just got even more epic.
In case you missed it, last year, we released our new shotgun pro child seat. Built for kids 2-5 years, the pro seat was an evolution on their original shotgun mountain bike seat, featuring zero frame contact, and most importantly – quick release fitting.
Today we have released our new pro handlebars to match the pro seat, providing a rad-looking quick release handlebar option for mountain bike parents.
Being quick release, the pro bars create an instant cockpit setup for your toddler, and most importantly, stop your little one from playing with your brakes or activating your dropper post whilst you shred the trails together.
The extra-wide bars feature custom undersized 19mm grips specifically designed for little hands, and incorporate the same styling from the pro seat.
The pro bars are available as a combo with the shotgun pro child seat, or stand alone for those with a child seat already - MSRP $70 USD.
Mountain bike parents can get them from their local bike shop, or learn more on the Kids Ride Shotgun website
25 Comments
Give my son his own thing to grab on to and be in charge of.
Before I got them he was constantly trying to grab cables or "help" me shift or brake.
I say this bar is just so Shot Gun can put out yet another option for making money, cant blame them there.
Not sure is this is exact model but maybe
This is they guy, he is followed by SC, so I’m 95% certain that this is the guy that made the model for SC
Post a Comment