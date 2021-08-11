Kids Ride Shotgun Launch a New Child Seat That Doesn't Contact the Frame

Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun
Two years ago, we launched our frame mounted 'Kids Ride Shotgun' child seat. Designed for mountain biking with kids 2 – 5 years, the up-front ‘riding shotgun’ concept has proven popular since then, especially whilst many families have been restricted to riding within their covid-friendly bubble.
Fast forward to 2021, and today we are back with a brand new child seat, a new take on the original Shotgun seat – the Shotgun Pro.
With zero frame contact, and lightning-fast fitting and removal, the Shotgun Pro is the ultimate child seat for MTB families. And because it doesn’t touch the frame, it’s also suitable for eMTBs with bigger downtubes, which is something the original shotgun seat couldn’t accommodate.
“We had a great response to our original frame mounted seat, with thousands of families hitting the trails around the globe – but we’ve struggled to make our frame mounted version suitable for eMTB’s. There are also still some parents out there with high end carbon bikes, that prefer not to have a child seat contacting their frame, and that’s why we developed the Shotgun Pro.”
In terms of bike compatibility, the Shotgun Pro fits all mountain bikes with standard 1 1/8 steerers, which is the vast majority of modern bikes. And so that MTB parents can share the duties, two headset spacers are included with the product – allowing for quick switching between bikes. The rear of the Shotgun Pro attaches to all common seat post sizes, and is dropper post friendly.
For those that want to take a deep dive into how the product came about, we have put together an overview of the Shotgun Pro development process
on our blog.
|I don’t think there are many other child seat products that have the range of adjustment and design complexity that this product has. For me, the highlights are a combination of key aspects, like the way the saddle can be levelled, the way the legs fold up flat so you can hang it on the wall – the shape of the top tube, and how that mimics the shape of an MTB top tube. Also, I really like some of the details that everyday customers might not notice, the fact that every sliding mechanism is bushed and has a nice feel to it, the black on black brand aesthetic and little design details like the printed torque settings. But most importantly, this product is going to create a lot of smiles for a lot of kids!—Tom Hayward, Co-Founder
Launching today, the first release of the Shotgun Pro is exclusively available from your local bike retailer. Mountain bike parents can find their local stockist or learn more on the Kids Ride Shotgun website
.
Step 1: Reverse engineer a Mac-Ride to make it not look like a Mac-Ride
Step 2: Price it above a Mac-Ride
Step 3: Profit
I will say however that the rotating seat is nice, that is my one complaint about the Mac-Ride. So - bravo! At the end of the day these are game changers for parents and kids riding bikes together.
Anyway, thanks for the kind words on the rotating seat. We wanted to add the padded saddle, as we get a lot of positive feedback on how comfortable the original shotgun seat saddle is, so wanted to bring that across. And agree with you, riding with a kid upfront (regardless of what product you use) is an epic experience, and gets kids off screens and out onto trails which is a great thing right!
Cheers, Dan
