Kids Ride Shotgun Launch a New Child Seat That Doesn't Contact the Frame

I don’t think there are many other child seat products that have the range of adjustment and design complexity that this product has. For me, the highlights are a combination of key aspects, like the way the saddle can be levelled, the way the legs fold up flat so you can hang it on the wall – the shape of the top tube, and how that mimics the shape of an MTB top tube. Also, I really like some of the details that everyday customers might not notice, the fact that every sliding mechanism is bushed and has a nice feel to it, the black on black brand aesthetic and little design details like the printed torque settings. But most importantly, this product is going to create a lot of smiles for a lot of kids! — Tom Hayward, Co-Founder