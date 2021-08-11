Kids Ride Shotgun Launch a New Child Seat That Doesn't Contact the Frame

Aug 11, 2021
by Dan Necklen  
Shotgun Pro Child Seat

Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun

Two years ago, we launched our frame mounted 'Kids Ride Shotgun' child seat. Designed for mountain biking with kids 2 – 5 years, the up-front ‘riding shotgun’ concept has proven popular since then, especially whilst many families have been restricted to riding within their covid-friendly bubble.

Fast forward to 2021, and today we are back with a brand new child seat, a new take on the original Shotgun seat – the Shotgun Pro.

With zero frame contact, and lightning-fast fitting and removal, the Shotgun Pro is the ultimate child seat for MTB families. And because it doesn’t touch the frame, it’s also suitable for eMTBs with bigger downtubes, which is something the original shotgun seat couldn’t accommodate.

Shotgun Pro Launch Video

by kidsrideshotgun
Views: 168    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


“We had a great response to our original frame mounted seat, with thousands of families hitting the trails around the globe – but we’ve struggled to make our frame mounted version suitable for eMTB’s. There are also still some parents out there with high end carbon bikes, that prefer not to have a child seat contacting their frame, and that’s why we developed the Shotgun Pro.”

Shotgun Pro Child Seat

In terms of bike compatibility, the Shotgun Pro fits all mountain bikes with standard 1 1/8 steerers, which is the vast majority of modern bikes. And so that MTB parents can share the duties, two headset spacers are included with the product – allowing for quick switching between bikes. The rear of the Shotgun Pro attaches to all common seat post sizes, and is dropper post friendly.

Shotgun Pro Child Seat

For those that want to take a deep dive into how the product came about, we have put together an overview of the Shotgun Pro development process on our blog.

bigquotesI don’t think there are many other child seat products that have the range of adjustment and design complexity that this product has. For me, the highlights are a combination of key aspects, like the way the saddle can be levelled, the way the legs fold up flat so you can hang it on the wall – the shape of the top tube, and how that mimics the shape of an MTB top tube. Also, I really like some of the details that everyday customers might not notice, the fact that every sliding mechanism is bushed and has a nice feel to it, the black on black brand aesthetic and little design details like the printed torque settings. But most importantly, this product is going to create a lot of smiles for a lot of kids!Tom Hayward, Co-Founder

Launching today, the first release of the Shotgun Pro is exclusively available from your local bike retailer. Mountain bike parents can find their local stockist or learn more on the Kids Ride Shotgun website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kids Ride Shotgun


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
59843 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
56841 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
46844 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
44497 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
44166 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
44053 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
42941 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40809 views

18 Comments

  • 11 0
 I'd love one but really put off that it doesn't have an integrated AXS Kashima coated dropper....
  • 3 0
 XPLR version incoming soon
  • 2 1
 You mean it won’t go with the pivot and Küat bike rack?
  • 2 1
 Haha classic. We honestly had a kashima top rail as one of earlier designs, but thought it was a bit over the top. But perhaps not!
  • 6 1
 "We’ve been thinking about it and working on it for over 2 years now."
Step 1: Reverse engineer a Mac-Ride to make it not look like a Mac-Ride
Step 2: Price it above a Mac-Ride
Step 3: Profit

I will say however that the rotating seat is nice, that is my one complaint about the Mac-Ride. So - bravo! At the end of the day these are game changers for parents and kids riding bikes together.
  • 1 0
 Hey man, I appreciate it might look like that at first glance, but other than the where it attaches to the bike, it's a completely different design from the ground up. Check out the design article if you haven't already, the brain section caused us some serious headaches along the way! In terms of mounting, we did also think about attaching to the steerer alone, but we didn't want the seat to rotate with the bars so ruled that out pretty quickly.

Anyway, thanks for the kind words on the rotating seat. We wanted to add the padded saddle, as we get a lot of positive feedback on how comfortable the original shotgun seat saddle is, so wanted to bring that across. And agree with you, riding with a kid upfront (regardless of what product you use) is an epic experience, and gets kids off screens and out onto trails which is a great thing right!

Cheers, Dan
  • 3 0
 I bought the original shot gun and didn't like the way it mounted and scratched the hell out of my downtube on my yeti. So I sold it and got a Mac ride. You could have at least painted it a different color to not exactly copy a Mac ride.
  • 3 0
 My top tip for theses is to buy a neoprene chain stay protector, cut it in half then put onto either side of your handlebars so your little one has a pair of grips to hold onto, rather than cold hard handlebars.
  • 1 0
 I used bar tape.
  • 6 1
 "Macride? Never heard of it"
  • 1 0
 Mac-rides a great product. Nothing against those guys. Pretty sure they wanna get kids on the trails too.
  • 1 0
 Like the concept, something tells me my kid still going to kick me in the jewels.
  • 2 0
 How to get a cheap (inefficient) tandem.
  • 1 0
 Give it a week for the chinese to copy it and save £10000
  • 1 0
 ye, definitely a solid idea to entrust your child's safety to a knock off product Smile !
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to drop in on Dirt merchant with my kid.
  • 1 0
 $400aud... insanity!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Mac Ride

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008051
Mobile Version of Website