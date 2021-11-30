Kids Ride Shotgun Launch Kids Pogies for Winter Rides

Nov 30, 2021
by Dan Necklen  
Introducing the Kids Ride Shotgun Pogies

Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun

Riding with little people is rad.

But if you’ve ever ridden with your little one upfront when it’s cold, you’ll realise they act as your very own windshield on the trail.

What’s more, because you’re providing an unlimited up-lift service for your little person, and they’re not pedalling themselves, there’s zero chance of them warming up during the ride.

But fear not – because today Kids Ride Shotgun have released their new pogies – designed to help mountain bike families shred the trails together, whatever the weather.

Inspired by a home-made oven-mitt glove that Kids Ride Shotgun team member Trev Worsey hacked together for his 3-year old son, the new pogies are the perfect digit warmer for riding shotgun during the colder months.

Oven mitt pogies, sweet as long as it doesn't rain

The new pogies are designed for kids 2-5 years (one size fits all), and are made from super durable 100% ripstop polyester, with 10,000mm waterproofing and 5000gm breathability ratings.

Once wrapped around your frozen solid Renthal Fat Bars (or your Shotgun Kids handlebars), they create a warm and dry, fleece-lined, micro-climate – and they’re suitable for use all the way down to -22°F / -30°C, thanks to their 3M Thinsulate filling.


With enough room for puffy jacket sleeves to fit inside, and no finger holes to try and get wiggly fingers into, the new Pogies are a great solution for those wanting to extend their family rides beyond the summer months.

Side note: The new pogies aren’t suitable for use outside of riding shotgun, because they don’t allow access to brake levers or shifters, unless you wanna use them like suicide bags and go brakes wide open down your local hill.

The Kids Ride Shotgun Pogies are now available from your local bike store, or directly from Kids Ride Shotgun, MSRP $55 USD

11 Comments

  • 12 0
 Perfect. I have no kid but I've found a trick to carry my baguette sandwich and my bottle of wine. Merci!
  • 5 4
 If you are taking your child out riding in -30c I think you need to re-assess your parenting choices!
  • 1 0
 Why?
  • 5 1
 Right? We should keep kids inside and not expose them to anything the least bit uncomfortable before age 18, at which point they're to be thrown to the wolves to fend for themselves.

Or how 'bout just dress 'em up warm?
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: I think that -30 in the uk and us are different temperatures
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: -30 degrees Celsius is definitely classed as more that 'the least bit uncomfortable' - That is well into the 'kill them with hypothermia' range. My little one is 5 and mad for the outside and adventure, and will come riding and surfing with me in temperatures when most other kids are playing computer games inside, but there needs to be limits. I've experienced -15c in the UK once, and -25 in the Alps, and no matter what clothing you have on, it is still just bastard cold and no place for a little kid of the age that would fit on a top tube mounted bike seat, especially once you add wind chill to the mix.
  • 1 0
 It just means it is warm, so fine to take your kid out in cooler/cold temps. I dont think anyone is reading that as 'you are fine to take your kid out in -30 C weather (which is pretty close in temp to -30 F weather).
  • 2 0
 That kid's hilarious!! "Dropping in! Send it send it!"
  • 1 1
 Riding shotgun, then launching like a projectile out of a shotgun. I’m sensing a Friday Fails in the making.
  • 1 0
 the existence of these means the supply chain is fixed, right?
  • 1 0
 nice!!! I need a pair!

