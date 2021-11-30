Kids Ride Shotgun Launch Kids Pogies for Winter Rides

Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun
Riding with little people is rad.
But if you’ve ever ridden with your little one upfront when it’s cold, you’ll realise they act as your very own windshield on the trail.
What’s more, because you’re providing an unlimited up-lift service for your little person, and they’re not pedalling themselves, there’s zero chance of them warming up during the ride.
But fear not – because today Kids Ride Shotgun have released their new pogies – designed to help mountain bike families shred the trails together, whatever the weather.
Inspired by a home-made oven-mitt glove that Kids Ride Shotgun team member Trev Worsey hacked together for his 3-year old son, the new pogies are the perfect digit warmer for riding shotgun during the colder months.
The new pogies are designed for kids 2-5 years (one size fits all), and are made from super durable 100% ripstop polyester, with 10,000mm waterproofing and 5000gm breathability ratings.
Once wrapped around your frozen solid Renthal Fat Bars (or your Shotgun Kids handlebars), they create a warm and dry, fleece-lined, micro-climate – and they’re suitable for use all the way down to -22°F / -30°C, thanks to their 3M Thinsulate filling.
With enough room for puffy jacket sleeves to fit inside, and no finger holes to try and get wiggly fingers into, the new Pogies are a great solution for those wanting to extend their family rides beyond the summer months.
The Kids Ride Shotgun Pogies are now available from your local bike store, or directly from Kids Ride Shotgun
, MSRP $55 USD
Or how 'bout just dress 'em up warm?
