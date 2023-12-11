Video: Kilian Bron's Full Winning Run POV at the 'The Himalayan Enigma'

Words: Commencal
Welcome aboard with Kilian Bron for the full winning run POV at the first ever Mass Start Mountain Bike Race in Asia. “The Himalayan Enigma” was organized in Dolakha, Nepal by YETI ORIGINALS
More than being the first mass start race in Asia, it was also the biggest in terms of vertical drop (9000ft), compared to the infamous Megavalanche in L’Alpe D’Huez, France. Kilian Bron and his media team were first traveling in Nepal to produce a new documentary. But with the help of the amazing Nepalese Mountain Bike community, they managed to make it to this race!
The track was built on an old ancestral path. The ‘Trail of the Gods‘ derives its name from the paths traveled by the exiled Pandava Brothers during their 13-year exile in the ancient Hindu epic, the Mahabharata. Among them, Bhimsen was revered as a god, with the Dolakha Bhimsen Temple marking his divine presence along this legendary trail. Each rider started 150ft below a sky-high Kalinchowk Bhagwati temple at 12361ft and finished at the Tamakoshi River at 2821ft.
Winning the race was clearly not the goal, and you will understand the reason when you watch the entire FULL RUN! However, it was the perfect opportunity to share a ride with these fantastic people. And what a better idea to organize this kind of event to end their trip?