Killian Callaghan, Max Chapuis & Francescu-Maria Camoin Form New Look Specialized Enduro Team

Killian Callaghan



Killian is the cousin of EWS winner Greg and has already started forging his own bright path in the EWS. A winner and World Champion at Under 21 level, he graduated up into elites last year and picked up a top 20 at his first race at Petzen-Jamanica.



So happy to finally announce that I'm on the Specialized enduro team for the coming season with Maxime Chapuis and Francescu-Maria Camoin . Getting to work with some great people this year and be full time at the biking is a dream come true!! Massive thanks to everyone who's helped me get here. Really excited to get racing!! — Killian Callaghan

Maxime Chapuis



Max Chapuis made the switch from downhill to enduro two years ago and hasn't looked back. Max was already on a Specialized deal but now he graduates to the Factory team in what should be a fairly easy transition. Like Killian he's already banging in top 20 results at the EWS and will be looking for more of the same on the Factory team.



I’m really stoked to finally tell you that I’ll be part of the Specialized enduro racing team alongside Killian Callaghann and Francescu-Maria Camoin for the upcoming season!



It’s a big step for me to get a factory support and to get to work with awesome people! I can now focus only on my training and riding and I tell you it’s another story!

Thanks to everybody for the help and the support since the very beginning! You guys know you you are — Max Chapuis

At just 17-years-old, Freancescu-Maria Camoin is a real investment from Specialized. Like Max, he was already on a Specialized deal and the connections run deeper as he's a rider for Pure Agency, that also runs the Specialized Gravity downhill team. Francescu has only raced three EWS races but is already putting in top 20 performances despite racing four years below the age limit for his category. Keep an eye on this pinner for the future.



My biggest dream comes true I’m officially in the Specialized Racing enduro team with Max Chapuis and Killian Callaghan. Wtf no words for that, just a big thanks to all the people who worked for that. I’m so happy and impatient to start this new season that looks awesome. — Francescu-Maria Camoin

We’re elevating the next generation of great riders and heroes, and that means supporting a number of young riders, some of whom haven’t raced for a “factory team” before. Each rider on our roster, however, has the potential to shake things up on the world stage—and that’s what we aim to do. Every member of the Enduro team is an up and comer. If packing your team with young privateers sounds risky to some, well, maybe it is. Then again, look a bit deeper and the raw talent here is undeniable. All three racers have made their mark already, entirely on their own drive and initiative. Now they get a chance to show what they can do with full factory support behind them. It’s going to be good. — Specialized

Other news



XCO FACTORY TEAM



Annika Langvad (DEN), Simon Andreassen (DEN), Christopher Blevins (USA), Sam Gaze (NZL), Howard Grotts (USA), Alan Hatherly (RSA)



Stacked. Specialized Racing’s XCO team is stacked with heavy hitters—some of the fastest, yet youngest talents on the world stage. Last year’s success is an indicator of just how much potential this squad truly has.



GLOBALLY-SUPPORTED XCO ATHLETES



Jenny Rissveds (SWE), Laura Stigger (AUT), Jaroslav Kulhavy (CZE)



For 2019, three athletes will be racing Specialized bikes on independent programs, two of which are new signings to the brand. 2016 XCO Olympic Champion, Jenny Rissveds, returns to full-time racing in 2019 with an eye towards raising awareness for children’s rights, a cause we wholeheartedly support. At just 18-years of age, Laura Stigger has earned three junior World Champion titles in XCO and Road, winning both the junior Women’s Road and XCO World Championships last year. Jaroslav Kulhavy, one of the most dominant cross-country racers of any generation, has moved from the Factory XCO program for 2019, but will no doubt continue to be a threat at every event.



DOWNHILL



Loic Bruni (FRA), Finn Iles (CAN)



Both Finn and Loic are prepared to return to the DH circuit in 2019 on full gas. Coming off a successful 2018 and having worked closely with Specialized’s engineering staff during the off season, the team is poised to spend a lot of time in the hot seat this year.



TRAIL & FREERIDE



Fabio Wibmer (AUT), Nicholi Rogatkin (USA), Martin Söderström (SWE), Hannah Barnes (GBR), Matt Hunter (CAN), Matty Miles (CAN), David McMillan (AUS), Coastal Crew – Dylan Dunkerton and Curtis Robinson (CAN)



Specialized’s Trail and Freeride athletes all return for 2019; they’re ready to drop jaws and ignite a passion for ditching the grind and hitting the trail. We’re setting big plans in motion this year and we’ll be bringing those adventures to riders the world over.



Specialized Enduro team has had a total refresh for 2019 with Killian Callaghan, Maxime Chapuis and Francescu-Maria Camoin taking up the reigns.Curtis Keene is off the team but will apparently take on a new role at Specialized that will be announced soon. Jared Gaves is on a special deal where he will still be supported by Specialized but under no pressure to race. Specialized said: "We stand by Jared in that fight and wish him a quick recovery. Jared is still a team member, with an extended contract for the season, whether or not he straps on a number plate in 2019. Jared has our support."