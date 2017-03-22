KindShock Debuts Lightest Full-Travel Dropper Post & New Budget Model – Taipei Cycle Show

Dropper posts add weight to your rig—it's a ridiculously self-evident fact that most of us have come to accept because, well, until we start fabricating the guts of a dropper post and its remote out of thin air and fairy dust, the grams are just going to add up. Simple as that, really. This doesn't mean, however, that we can't shed some weight from our droppers. The real question is how. KindShock's approach, when they debuted their LEV C (external cable routing) and LEV Ci (internally routed) models a year ago, was to craft the seat post's mast from unidirectional carbon fiber. They also lopped 50 grams from their original cable and remote. The total weight for their original LEV Ci model? 436 to 450 grams.



There was just one hitch—the thing only offered 65 millimeters of seat height adjustment.



Palm, meet forehead. Forehead, meet palm.



In a world in which riders are clamoring for at least 125 millimeters of adjustment (if not 150 millimeters or more) a mere 65 millimeters doesn't cut it. That's why KindShock originally marketed the LEV CI as a cross-country post. Well, the LEV CI will now offer between 100 and 175 millimeters of seat height adjustment. In other words, it's no longer just for XC racers. KindShock claims that the post is at least 100 grams lighter than their next closest competitor.

